  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Exelon to Host Investor and Analyst Events for Exelon and Constellation to Discuss Post-Separation Strategies

01/03/2022 | 10:01am EST
Exelon Corp. (Nasdaq: EXC) today announced that it will host virtual investor and analyst events to highlight the post-separation business strategies for Exelon and Constellation.

Exelon’s event will be held on Jan. 10, 2022, beginning at 12 p.m. Central Time, 1 p.m. Eastern Time and ending at approximately 3 p.m. Central Time, 4 p.m. Eastern Time.

Constellation’s event will be held on Jan. 11, 2022, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and ending at approximately 11 a.m. Central Time, 12 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors, analysts and media may access webcasts for both events at www.exeloncorp.com/investor-relations. The webcasts will be archived and available for replay for those unable to listen live.

About Exelon
Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia and Canada and had 2020 revenue of $33 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on EXELON CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33 072 M - -
Net income 2021 2 539 M - -
Net Debt 2021 39 199 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,7x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 56 508 M 56 508 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
Nbr of Employees 32 340
Free-Float 99,5%
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 57,76 $
Average target price 58,07 $
Spread / Average Target 0,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher M. Crane President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph Nigro Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Mayo A. Shattuck Chairman
Michael R. Koehler Chief Information & Digital Officer, Senior VP
Calvin G. Butler Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION0.00%56 508
NEXTERA ENERGY0.00%183 185
ENEL S.P.A.0.00%81 428
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%80 704
IBERDROLA, S.A.0.00%73 109
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.00%72 681