U.S. New England set to get first LNG cargo since summer

Nov 21 (Reuters) - New England could get a load of much
needed liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the winter heating season
in coming days from a vessel full of the super-cooled fuel that
is sitting in Boston Harbor.
New England depends on LNG and oil to fuel some power plants
on the coldest days when most of the region's pipeline gas is
used to heat homes and businesses.
About half of the power generated in New England comes from
gas-fired plants.
The Cadiz Knutsen is sitting in Boston Harbor outside U.S.
energy company Constellation Energy Corp's Everett LNG
import terminal in Massachusetts with a cargo of LNG from
Trinidad and Tobago.
That would be the first LNG vessel to visit Everett since
August, according to Refinitiv data.
But with Everett competing with European buyers willing to
pay around $35 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for gas
compared with just $6 in the United States, the Massachusetts
port has imported only 16.7 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas as
LNG during the first 10 months of this year.
That is down from 18.1 bcf during the same period in 2021
and a five-year (2017-2021) average of 33.3 bcf, according to
federal energy data.
When U.S. energy company Exelon Corp owned the
Everett LNG facility, Exelon said it used the terminal to import
fuel for its Mystic power plant. Exelon also said it sold some
LNG to utilities throughout New England to help them meet their
peak demand needs.
Exelon spun off Constellation earlier this year. Officials
at Constellation were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino
Editing by Tomasz Janowski)