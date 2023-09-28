WASHINGTON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday settled fraud charges over a political corruption scheme against Exelon Corp and its unit Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd).

Exelon and ComEd agreed to settle the charges, with Exelon paying a civil penalty of $46.2 million while the charges against former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore will be litigated, the SEC said in a statement.

The charges were related to fraud in connection with a multi-year scheme to corruptly influence and reward then-Speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives Michael Madigan.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Chris Reese)