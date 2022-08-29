UScellular Earns More Than $850,000 Through the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program

UScellular and ComEd today announced that UScellular has received $868,000 in incentive payments through the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program. The wireless carrier has participated in the program since 2013 and has made significant enhancements to its operations to become more efficient and sustainable, specifically at its data center in Schaumburg, Ill. In addition to the incentive payments, these enhancements are estimated to save UScellular approximately $700,000 a year on its electric bills.

By collaborating with ComEd on actions it could take to be more energy efficient, UScellular was able to increase output at the data center while reducing energy costs. Some of the completed projects include:

Replaced less efficient uninterruptible power supply (UPS) infrastructure.

Replaced all interior and exterior incandescent and fluorescent lights with LED.

Installed roof-top economizers that bring in outside air to help with cooling needs, allowing for less use of HVAC units.

Added hot and cold air containment systems.

These changes and upgrades resulted in savings of nearly 8 million kilowatt hours per year, which is the amount of electricity it takes to power more than 900 ComEd customers’ homes for an entire year. These savings have an annual environmental benefit equal to reducing nearly 6.8 million pounds of carbon emissions from entering the atmosphere, planting more than 3,700 acres of trees or removing nearly 670 cars from the road.

“The progress we’ve made to be more efficient is due to the sustained efforts and teamwork of many people across our organization,” said Robert Jakubek, vice president of engineering and network operations at UScellular. “With the support of ComEd and Franklin Energy, we have seen the immediate environmental and economic impact of our actions, and the benefits will only increase as we continue to make enhancements to our operations.”

“ComEd is proud to be working in collaboration with UScellular and their ambitious efforts to manage energy costs, provide a comfortable atmosphere for employees and help the environment,” said Erica Borggren, vice president of customer solutions for ComEd. “We look forward to supporting more energy-efficiency projects with UScellular, as well as with businesses and homeowners across the areas we’re privileged to serve.”

The ComEd Energy Efficiency Program offers services, discounts and incentives for businesses and homeowners. For more news and information about UScellular, go to newsroom.uscellular.com.

About ComEd

ComEd is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), a Fortune 200 energy company with approximately 10 million electricity and natural gas customers – the largest number of customers in the U.S. ComEd powers the lives of more than 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About UScellular

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

