Shares of power producers fell after weak earnings from one major power producer.

PG&E shares fell after the California utility posted fourth-quarter earnings and revenue short of Wall Street targets.

Exelon said it had restored power to tens of thousands of homes in Illinois after a major winter storm.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

