Utilities Down Amid Solid Earnings -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the sector's earnings justified its reputation for being better equipped than most industry groups to face recession.

Public Service Enterprise Group shares fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after the owner of New Jersey utility PSE&G posted surprisingly strong revenue growth, lifted by robust sales at its power-generation plants.

Exelon shares fell ahead of its earnings later in the week.

