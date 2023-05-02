Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-02 pm EDT
42.57 USD   -1.41%
05:44pUtilities Down Amid Solid Earnings -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:47aBGE Holds Annual PeakRewards℠ Preseason Test Cycling Event to Prepare for Summer
AQ
05/01Utilities Up Slightly Ahead of Earnings in the Sector -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Down Amid Solid Earnings -- Utilities Roundup

05/02/2023 | 05:44pm EDT
Shares of power producers fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as the sector's earnings justified its reputation for being better equipped than most industry groups to face recession.

Public Service Enterprise Group shares fell, but not by as much as the broad market, after the owner of New Jersey utility PSE&G posted surprisingly strong revenue growth, lifted by robust sales at its power-generation plants.

Exelon shares fell ahead of its earnings later in the week.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-23 1743ET

Analyst Recommendations on EXELON CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 958 M - -
Net income 2023 2 344 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 3,34%
Capitalization 42 934 M 42 934 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
EV / Sales 2024 4,24x
Nbr of Employees 19 063
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 43,18 $
Average target price 45,96 $
Spread / Average Target 6,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin G. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeanne M. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John F. Young Chairman
David Glockner Executive Vice President-Compliance, Audit & Risk
Anthony K. Anderson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-0.12%42 934
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.13%155 399
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.78%81 381
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.00%80 788
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.79%76 364
ENEL S.P.A.23.24%69 094
