  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exelon Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXC   US30161N1019

EXELON CORPORATION

(EXC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-17 pm EST
43.05 USD   +1.32%
02:15pYoung Women in Illinois Can Apply to Build, Race Electric-Powered Racecars in ComEd EV Rally
BU
04:52aBGE's Multi-Year Energy Infrastructure Plan Ensures Safe and Reliable Energy for Customers and Supports Maryland's Vision for a Cleaner Energy Future
AQ
02/17Exelon Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Young Women in Illinois Can Apply to Build, Race Electric-Powered Racecars in ComEd EV Rally

02/20/2023 | 02:15pm EST
Event offers scholarships and chance to build professional networks, careers in STEM

With Women’s History Month just around the corner, ComEd is excited to announce the return of its signature science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) program for future women’s history-makers, the ComEd EV Rally. Young women in Illinois can now apply to participate in the annual summer event, a competition that challenges teen girls to build and race high-tech, electric-powered go-carts. This year, ComEd is increasing the number of participants to 45, from 30 last year, who will work with women from ComEd to explore career pathways in STEM.

The application is open to any female Illinois resident between the ages of 13 and 18. Applications are available at ComEdEVRally.com; the application period will close on Thursday, June 1.

“ComEd is committed to improving the representation of women and people of color in the STEM fields, and we are excited to connect these driven young women with leaders throughout ComEd who are looking to inspire the next generation of the STEM workforce,” said Michelle Blaise, senior vice president of technical services at ComEd. “The future depends on these STEM leaders to develop and champion clean energy technology, fight the effects of climate change and support transportation electrification—and this program is sure to spark the interest of these young women.”

Selected participants will work and learn from ComEd mentors, connect with peers from other communities and apply their STEM knowledge while building an electric vehicle (EV). The program will culminate with a once-in-a-lifetime experience as participants race their vehicles at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago on Saturday, July 29. Every participant will receive a $2,000 scholarship upon completion of the program.

The increased adoption of EVs will play a large role in the clean energy future, enabling carbon-reductions and air pollution while creating economic opportunity. ComEd’s recently proposed multi-year plans include a variety of investments to enable transportation electrification, which align with the state’s goal of putting 1 million EVs on Illinois’ roads by 2030. This program will give participants first-hand experience with EVs and educate them on the value of zero-emissions vehicles that represent the future of cleaner transportation.

ComEd representatives will be onsite at the Chicago Auto Show during Family Day on Monday, Feb. 20, to speak with interested participants and begin collecting applications for this summer program.

Today, women make up 50 percent of the workforce, yet hold only 27 percent of jobs in STEM fields in Illinois, according to a study by the Illinois Science & Technology Coalition. To help diversify the future STEM workforce, ComEd supports a variety of programs throughout the year designed to increase minority representation in STEM, including ComEd STEM Labs and Create a Spark.

Learn more about this program at ComEdEVRally.com.

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 4 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd.com, and connect with the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

 

 

 


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 19 624 M - -
Net income 2023 2 363 M - -
Net Debt 2023 41 682 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 3,35%
Capitalization 42 797 M 42 797 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 19 063
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart EXELON CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Exelon Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXELON CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 43,05 $
Average target price 45,70 $
Spread / Average Target 6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calvin G. Butler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeanne M. Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John F. Young Chairman
David Glockner Executive Vice President-Compliance, Audit & Risk
Paul L. Joskow Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXELON CORPORATION-0.42%42 797
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.01%151 189
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.40%76 607
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.27%72 859
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.69%72 560
ENEL S.P.A.6.42%57 992