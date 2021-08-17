EXFO : SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS (Form 6-K)

■ 11,684,524 votes (excluding the votes attached to 3,191,666 Subordinate Voting Shares controlled by G. Lamonde Investissements Financiers Inc., 316,247 Subordinate Voting Shares controlled by 9356-8988 Québec Inc., 164,561 Subordinate Voting Shares controlled directly by Germain Lamonde and 716,830 Subordinate Voting Shares controlled directly by Philippe Morin, the Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation) representing 90.95% of the votes cast by holders of Subordinate Voting Shares were voted in favour of the adoption and 1,162,313 votes representing 9.05% of the votes cast were voted against.