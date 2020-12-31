Log in
EXFO INC.

(EXF)
EXFO : closes acquisition of InOpticals Inc.

12/31/2020 | 09:01am EST
Expands footprint in high-growth 400G/800G lab and manufacturing test markets

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) announced today the closing of the acquisition of InOpticals Inc., a technology leader offering ultra-high-speed test instruments for the laboratory and manufacturing markets.

InOpticals, based in Taiwan, supplies sampling oscilloscopes, bit-error rate testers (BERTs) and other critical test instruments to optical component and network equipment manufacturers. Its product portfolio addresses the high-growth 400G and 800G sectors like silicon photonics-based transceivers, active and passive components, as well as integrated test systems for R&D and manufacturing use cases.

InOpticals' solutions will be integrated into EXFO's industry-leading test and measurement (T&M) product family. The amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

"EXFO has made strategic investments in recent years, both internally and through acquisitions, to increase its footprint in the rapidly growing lab and manufacturing test segments," said Germain Lamonde, EXFO's founder and Executive Chairman. "This latest acquisition of InOpticals raises our T&M addressable market to more than $1 billion by expanding our high-end portfolio related to 400G and 800G technologies. Ultimately, it will allow EXFO to strengthen its leadership position in the global fiber-optic test equipment market."

About EXFO
EXFO (NASDAQ: EXFO) (TSX: EXF) develops smarter test, monitoring and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, webscale companies and equipment manufacturers in the global communications industry. Our customers count on us to deliver superior network performance, service reliability and subscriber insights. They count on our unique blend of equipment, software and services to accelerate digital transformations related to fiber, 4G/LTE and 5G deployments. They count on our expertise with automation, real-time troubleshooting and big data analytics, which are critical to their business performance. We've spent over 30 years earning this trust, and EXFO employees in over 25 countries work side by side with our customers in the lab, field, data center and beyond.

About InOpticals
InOpticals Inc. is a Taiwan-based company founded in 2017 to develop and market high-speed test and measurement instruments.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and we intend that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical information or statements of current condition. Words such as may, expect, believe, plan, anticipate, intend, could, estimate, continue, or similar expressions or the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events and circumstances are considered forward-looking statements. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements due to various factors including, but not limited to, macroeconomic uncertainty, including trade wars and recessions; our ability to successfully integrate businesses that we acquire; capital spending and network deployment levels in the communications industry (including our ability to quickly adapt cost structures to anticipated levels of business and our ability to manage inventory levels with market demand); future economic, competitive, financial and market conditions; consolidation in the global communications test, monitoring and analytics solutions markets and increased competition among vendors; capacity to adapt our future product offering to future technological changes; limited visibility with regard to the timing and nature of customer orders; delay in revenue recognition due to longer sales cycles for complex systems involving customers' acceptance; fluctuating exchange rates; concentration of sales; timely release and market acceptance of our new products and other upcoming products; our ability to successfully expand international operations and to conduct business internationally; and the retention of key technical and management personnel. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Other risk factors that may affect our future performance and operations are detailed in our Annual Report, on Form 20-F, and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities commissions. We believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, but we cannot assure you that the expectations will prove to have been correct. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this document. Unless required by law or applicable regulations, we undertake no obligation to revise or update any of them to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this document.

EXFO-C

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exfo-closes-acquisition-of-inopticals-inc-301199649.html

SOURCE EXFO Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
