Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. EXFO Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXF   CA3020461073

EXFO INC.

(EXF)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 05/18 02:04:40 pm
4.45 CAD   +0.45%
02:30pEXFO  : Investor Presentation Spring 2021
PU
04/29EXFO  : partners with Algonquin College | Press release | EXFO
AQ
04/22EXFO  : partners with Algonquin College | Press release | EXFO
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EXFO : Investor Presentation Spring 2021

05/18/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Spring 2021

Forward- looking statements

Certain statements in this presentation, or given in response to your questions, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1934. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides "safe-harbors" for such forward-looking statements and we intend that any forward-looking statements made today be subject to the safe harbors.

We caution you that any forward-looking statements are just predictions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements and we invite you to review the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian securities commissions for a discussion of the factors at risk. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, unless required by law or applicable regulations, we will not be reviewing or updating the material that is contained herein.

For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to IFRS net earnings (loss), refer to the Q2 2021 news release on EXFO's website.

All amounts in millions of US dollars, except otherwise noted.

© 2021 EXFO Inc. All rights reserved. 2

The test,

monitoring

No.1

Top 5

1,900

& analytics

in optical test

in communications

employees in

equipment market

monitoring market

25+ countries

experts.

© 2021 EXFO Inc. All rights reserved. 3

H1 2021 results

$140.8M

$148.4M

$1.1M

$13.4M

Revenue increased

Bookings improved

IFRS net earnings

Adjusted EBITDA1

9.2% YoY

3.9% YoY

1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and represents net earnings before interest and other expenses, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs, and foreign exchange loss.

© 2021 EXFO Inc. All rights reserved. 4

Revenue

$69.3M

+25.2% YoY

Q2 2021 results

Bookings

IFRS

Adjusted

net loss

EBITDA*

$79.3M

$2.4M

$3.4M

Book-to-bill ratio of 1.15

*Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and represents net loss before interest and other income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation costs and foreign exchange loss.

© 2021 EXFO Inc. All rights reserved. 5

Disclaimer

EXFO Inc. published this content on 17 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXFO INC.
02:30pEXFO  : Investor Presentation Spring 2021
PU
04/29EXFO  : partners with Algonquin College | Press release | EXFO
AQ
04/22EXFO  : partners with Algonquin College | Press release | EXFO
AQ
04/21EXFO  : partners with Algonquin College
AQ
04/13EXFO  : Fact sheet
PU
04/07EXFO : Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/07EXFO  : Fiscal Second-Quarter Loss Narrows on Higher Sales
MT
04/07EXFO  : Q2 2021 Financial Presentation
PU
04/07EXFO  : T2 2021 Présentation financière
PU
04/07EXFO BRIEF : IFRS Net Loss Totaled US$2.4 Million; Adjusted EBITDA Amounted to U..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 289 M - -
Net income 2021 -0,65 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 275x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 211 M 211 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 814
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart EXFO INC.
Duration : Period :
EXFO Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXFO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 3,51 $
Last Close Price 3,67 $
Spread / Highest target -4,50%
Spread / Average Target -4,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philippe Morin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Germain Lamonde Executive Chairman
Pierre Plamondon Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Stephen Bull Vice President-Research & Development
Gabriel Duford Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXFO INC.2.07%211
SMC CORPORATION-2.64%37 087
COGNEX CORPORATION-7.78%13 088
SHIMADZU CORPORATION-4.36%10 348
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.17.43%9 780
RENISHAW PLC-6.68%5 523