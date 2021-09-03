Log in
Title: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary (Form 6-K)

09/03/2021 | 04:22pm EDT
Title: General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Date: September 3, 2021

Certificate of Amalgamation Canada Business Corporations Act Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions Certificat de fusion EXFO Inc. 1330375-6 Corporate name / Dénomination sociale Corporation number / Numéro de société I HEREBY CERTIFY that the above-named corporation resulted from an amalgamation, under section 185 of the Canada Business Corporations Act, of the corporations set out in the attached articles of amalgamation. JE CERTIFIE que la société susmentionnée est issue d'une fusion, en vertu de l'article 185 de la Loi canadienne sur les sociétés par actions, des sociétés dont les dénominations apparaissent dans les statuts de fusion ci-joints. Raymond Edwards Date of Amalgamation (YYYY-MM-DD) Date de fusion (AAAA-MM-JJ) Canada
Director / Directeur 2021-09-01 l♦I Innovation, Science and Economie Development Canada Corporations Canada Innovation, Sciences et Développement économique Canada Corporations Canada Canada Business Corporations Act (CBCA) FORM9 ARTICLES OF AMALGAMATION (Section 185) 1 - Corporate name of the amalgamated corporation 1 EXF'O Inc. 2 - The province or territory in Canada where the registered office is situated (do not indicate the full address) IQuebec 3 - The classes and any maximum number of shares that the corporation is authorized to issue See the attached schedule 4 forming an integral part hereof. 4 - Restrictions, if any, on share transfers See the attached schedule 2 forming an integral part hereof. 5 - Minimum and maximum number of directors (for a fixed number of directors, p/ease indicate the same number in bath boxes) Minimum number Q Maximum number 6 - Restrictions, if any, on the business the corporation may carry on None 7 - Other provisions, if any See the attached schedule 3 forming an integral part hereof. 8 - The amalgamation has been approved pursuant to that section or subsection of the Act which is indicated as follows: 183 - Long form 184(1) - Vertical short-form : 184(2) - Horizontal short-form 0 raepsporlouvtieodn b oyf sspheacreiahl olders @ dapirpercotovresd by resolution of 0 dapirpercotovresd by resolution of 9 - Declaration 1 hereby certify that I am a director or an authorized officer of the following corporatiop(''' /1 Name of the amalgamating corporations Corporation numbE{r { J / J / SignaturP. 11172239 CANADA INC. 1117223 9 ' V V ,.,, I C / r--P<- i exf inc. note: misrepresentation constitutes an offence and on summary conviction a person is liable to fine not exceeding or imprisonment for term six months both of the cbca ised-isde page canada>












© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 266 M - -
Net income 2020 -9,54 M - -
Net Debt 2020 13,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 356 M 355 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 1 814
Free-Float 24,4%
Managers and Directors
Philippe Morin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Germain Lamonde Executive Chairman
Pierre Plamondon Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Stephen Bull Vice President-Research & Development
Gabriel Duford Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
