Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. ExGen Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXG   CA30204R2000

EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

(EXG)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/27 02:54:32 pm EDT
0.0950 CAD   -5.00%
11:43aExGen Announces Grant of Stock Options for Officers, Directors, and Consultants
GL
04/27ExGen Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/21ExGen Announces Closing of $2,880,000 Common Share Private Placement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ExGen Announces Grant of Stock Options for Officers, Directors, and Consultants

04/28/2022 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”) announces that ExGen’s board of directors has approved the granting of 6,375,000 options to officers, directors and consultants. 5,750,000 of the options will be granted to officers and directors of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.12 per share and subject to vesting provisions.

Additional Disclosure Regard MI 61-101 and TSXV Policy 5.9.

The granting of options to the CEO and Directors of the ExGen constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and TSXV Policy 5.9. ExGen is relying upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 for the options grant to the CEO and Directors pursuant to sections 5.5(b) [Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets] and 5.7(1)(b)[ Fair Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000], respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that ExGen is not listed on a specified stock exchange and, at the time the options grant was agreed to, the fair market value of the options granted did not exceed $2,500,000. No special committee was ‎established in ‎connection with the options grant‎. The Board ‎of Directors of ExGen has unanimously approved the options grant and no materially ‎contrary view or ‎abstention ‎was expressed or made by any director ‎in relation to the ‎options grant‎.‎ The material change report to be filed in relation to the ‎options grant will not be filed at ‎least 21 days prior to the completion of the ‎options grant as ‎contemplated by MI ‎‎61-101. ExGen believes that this shorter ‎period is reasonable and ‎necessary in the ‎circumstances as the completion of the options grant occurred shortly before the ‎issuance of such material change report in relation to the options grant.‎

About ExGen Resources Inc.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. ExGen intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 5 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.:

  Jason Tong
Chief Financial Officer
Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about EXGEN RESOURCES INC.
11:43aExGen Announces Grant of Stock Options for Officers, Directors, and Consultants
GL
04/27ExGen Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/21ExGen Announces Closing of $2,880,000 Common Share Private Placement
GL
03/18ExGen Resources Inc. announced that it has received CAD 2.88 million in funding
CI
01/14ExGen Increases Private Placement to $2.675 Million; Approves Compensation to Manageme..
MT
01/12ExGen Resources Says Report Confirms Significant Potential at Red Star Silver Discovery
MT
2021ExGen Resources Inc. Provides Update on Exploratory Drilling Hits Further High Grade Mi..
CI
2021ExGen Resources Inc. Provides Empire Mine Deep Sulphide Drilling Continues to Intercept..
CI
2021ExGen Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months End..
CI
2021ExGen Resources Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 2 million in funding
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,12 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net cash 2020 1,15 M 0,89 M 0,89 M
P/E ratio 2020 -24,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6,07 M 4,73 M 4,73 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,1%
Chart EXGEN RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
ExGen Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jason Riley Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Tong Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Thomas Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Swartout Independent Director
Arlen K. Grove Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXGEN RESOURCES INC.-24.00%5
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.87%165 704
RIO TINTO PLC16.01%117 450
GLENCORE PLC27.92%78 440
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.26%53 304
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)75.80%45 277