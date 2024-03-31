6,269,400 Equity Shares of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

6,269,400 Equity Shares of Exicom Tele-Systems Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024. These Equity Shares will be under lockup for 31 days starting from 29-FEB-2024 to 31-MAR-2024.



Details of Promoters? contribution locked-in for 18 months Pursuant to Regulation 14 and Regulation 16 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the fully diluted post-Offer equity share capital of our Company held by our Promoters, shall be considered as minimum promoters? contribution and locked-in for a period of 18 months from the date of Allotment or any other period as may be prescribed under applicable law (?Promoters? Contribution?). As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our individual Promoter, Anant Nahata does not directly hold any Equity Shares. As on the date of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, our corporate Promoter, NextWave Communications Private Limited holds 66,014,028 Equity Shares, constituting 71.45% of our Company?s issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital. Set forth below are the details of the Equity Shares that will be locked-in as Promoters? Contribution.



Details of Equity Shares locked-in for six months In terms of Regulation 17 of the SEBI ICDR Regulations, the entire pre-Offer equity share capital of our Company will be locked-in for a period of six months from the date of Allotment in the Offer, except: (a) the Promoters? Contribution which shall be locked in as above; (b) Offered Shares, which are successfully sold and transferred as part of the Offer for Sale; and (c) Equity Shares issued as a result of exercise of any employee stock options pursuant to and in accordance with the Exicom ESOP Scheme.