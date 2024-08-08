Anna Chukaeva has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Development and Bioinformatics of Exicure, Inc. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq: XCUR). Anna will spearhead investments, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. She will also push into leveraging data and AI for drug discovery and diagnostics.

Anna was the co-founder, President and COO of Carta Healthcare, an AI healthcare data company which has raised over $50 million in venture financing. While leading operations for 5 years, she directly led the 40-person, multi-national engineering and product team to design and develop enterprise-scale data software products adopted by hospital systems nationwide.

She received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, a master’s in economics, and an MBA from Stanford.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its recent restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, both with respect to its historical biotechnology assets and more broadly. For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.

