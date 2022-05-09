Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Exicure, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    XCUR   US30205M1018

EXICURE, INC.

(XCUR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
0.1239 USD   -8.15%
07:02aExicure to Present at Upcoming TIDES USA Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Conference
BU
03/29Chardan Adjusts Exicure's Price Target to $0.25 From $0.40 'on Increased Dilution;' Neutral Rating Kept
MT
03/28Wall Street Wavers Pre-Bell as Data-Heavy Week Kicks Off
MT
Summary 
Summary

Exicure to Present at Upcoming TIDES USA Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Conference

05/09/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced a poster presentation at TIDES USA 2022, May 9-12, 2022.

Poster presentation: “Development of Spherical Nucleic Acids Targeting SCN9A For the Treatment of Neuropathic Pain” – Poster Board Assignment Number: 54

Exicure will have the poster for viewing both in-person and virtually during the conference. Virtual posters will go live at the start of the conference and will be available to conference attendees for 2 weeks.

Exicure will add the poster to its website after the conference.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology company developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets to neurological disorders and hair loss. The team includes a diverse scientific group with expertise in nucleic acid chemistry, drug development and neuroscience. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the Company conducts its discovery and development efforts in-house with a dedicated 30,000 square foot facility, including rapid and automated high throughput nucleic acid synthesis and screening.

For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17,3 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,83x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,2 M 15,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 47
Free-Float 86,0%
Technical analysis trends EXICURE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 $
Average target price 0,25 $
Spread / Average Target 102%
Managers and Directors
Matthias G. Schroff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elias D. Papadimas Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Elizabeth A Garofalo Chairman
Sarah Longoria Chief Human Resources & Compliance Officer
Jeffrey L. Cleland Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXICURE, INC.-38.69%17
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-15.74%76 952
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-1.34%68 890
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS15.63%67 812
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.39%41 094
BIONTECH SE-47.18%34 419