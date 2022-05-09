Exicure to Present at Upcoming TIDES USA Oligonucleotide & Peptide Therapeutics Conference

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced a poster presentation at TIDES USA 2022, May 9-12, 2022.

Poster presentation: “Development of Spherical Nucleic Acids Targeting SCN9A For the Treatment of Neuropathic Pain” – Poster Board Assignment Number: 54

Exicure will have the poster for viewing both in-person and virtually during the conference. Virtual posters will go live at the start of the conference and will be available to conference attendees for 2 weeks.

Exicure will add the poster to its website after the conference.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. is an early-stage biotechnology company developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets to neurological disorders and hair loss. The team includes a diverse scientific group with expertise in nucleic acid chemistry, drug development and neuroscience. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the Company conducts its discovery and development efforts in-house with a dedicated 30,000 square foot facility, including rapid and automated high throughput nucleic acid synthesis and screening.

For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.

