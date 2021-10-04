Exicure : to Present at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

Exicure, Inc.® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced a presentation at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Time: 11:00 – 11:25 AM Eastern Time

Location: Virtual Webcast

The presentation will be available for live streaming via https://wsw.com/webcast/chard9/xcur/1885590

Replays of the webcast will be available on Exicure’s website for 30 days following the webcast.

About Exicure, Inc.

Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN a lipid-nanoparticle SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure’s therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com

