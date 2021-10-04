Log in
    XCUR   US30205M1018

EXICURE, INC.

(XCUR)
Exicure : to Present at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

10/04/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Exicure, Inc.® (NASDAQ: XCUR), a pioneer in gene regulatory and immunotherapeutic drugs utilizing spherical nucleic acid (SNA™) technology, today announced a presentation at the Chardan Virtual 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Date: Tuesday, October 5, 2021
Time: 11:00 – 11:25 AM Eastern Time
Location: Virtual Webcast

The presentation will be available for live streaming via https://wsw.com/webcast/chard9/xcur/1885590

Replays of the webcast will be available on Exicure’s website for 30 days following the webcast.

About Exicure, Inc.
Exicure, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and other genetic disorders based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid, or SNA technology. Exicure believes that its proprietary SNA architecture has distinct chemical and biological properties that may provide advantages over other nucleic acid therapeutics and may have therapeutic potential to target diseases not typically addressed with other nucleic acid therapeutics. Exicure is in preclinical development of XCUR-FXN a lipid-nanoparticle SNA–based therapeutic candidate, for the intrathecal treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA). Exicure’s therapeutic candidate cavrotolimod (AST-008) is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. Exicure is based in Chicago, IL and in Cambridge, MA. www.exicuretx.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -49,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 102 M 102 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,82x
Capi. / Sales 2022 10,3x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 76,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,16 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 482%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David A. Giljohann Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Brian C. Bock Chief Financial Officer
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman
Douglas E. Feltner Chief Medical Officer
Emil M. deGoma Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXICURE, INC.-34.46%102
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.68%85 961
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.36.10%69 869
BIONTECH SE212.55%61 537
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS18.15%59 344
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.70%46 788