    XCUR   US30205M1018

EXICURE, INC.

(XCUR)
  Report
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Exicure, Inc. (XCUR) on Behalf of Investors

11/16/2021 | 03:28pm EST
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Exicure, Inc. (“Exicure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XCUR) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, Exicure filed a Form 12b-25 with the SEC stating that it could not timely file its quarterly report for the period ended September 30, 2021. It explained that the Company was investigating “a claim made by a former Company senior researcher regarding alleged improprieties that researcher claims to have committed with respect to the Company’s XCUR-FXN preclinical program for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia.”

On this news, Exicure’s stock declined nearly 29% during intraday trading on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased Exicure securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -49,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94,3 M 94,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 9,06x
Capi. / Sales 2022 9,47x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 76,4%
Exicure, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 6,75 $
Spread / Average Target 531%
Managers and Directors
David A. Giljohann Chief Executive Officer, Secretary & Director
Brian C. Bock Chief Financial Officer
Timothy P. Walbert Chairman
Douglas E. Feltner Chief Medical Officer
Emil M. deGoma Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXICURE, INC.-39.55%94
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.35%84 295
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS34.08%67 724
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.21.57%60 727
BIONTECH SE207.26%60 496
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-20.94%47 510