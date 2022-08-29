Exide Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

Sub: Submission of newspaper advertisement pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 after dispatch of Annual report to shareholders
Please be informed that 75th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 at 10.30 AM. IST through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means.
Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obiigations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose copies of the newspaper advertisement published on 27th August, 2022 in the following newspapers with regard toNotice of AGM, remote e-Voting, and Annual report of the Company for FY 2021-22.
Business Standard (English)
Aajkal (Bengali)
Request you to kindly disseminate the same on your Exchange.
Indian statesonaverage have25 daysofpublic holidaysin ayear
A BusinessStandard
analysis found that
LEAVE BENEFITS
Number of public holidays
The controversy in Delhi reflects the enduring importance of this revenue source for state exchequers
SUBHOMOY BHATTACHARJEE
New Delhi, 26 August
nvestigations
into
how
liquor issold inDelhi ledto
IDeputy
Chief
Minister
Manish Sisodiabeing raidedby
the
Central
Bureau
of
Investigation last week. Delhi's
lieutenantgovernortransferred
12stategovernment officers for
alleged graft.
In FY22, Delhi had changed
LIQUOR IS QUICKER
its excise policy, claiming it
In ~ Billion
would generate at least 15 per
cent more revenue than the
Top six alcohol revenue earners in FY22
receiptsofFY18 of ~6,309 crore.
(99)
Figures in brackets: Share of liquor in
In the first quarter of FY23, the
Delhi
government
claimed
total revenue collection (except POL)
liquor revenue had risen by
(99)
~1,484crorebutthiswasdisput-
(99)
ed in leaked data on sales that
(99)
(99)
noted that collections mightbe
justabout~570crorelowerthan
(80)
those of FY18.
415
195
245
170
161
88
Yet,
despite
whatever
changesoccurinthepolicysub-
UP
Karnataka
West Bengal
sequently,
the lessons
are
unlikely to be applied by other
Maharashtra
Telangana
Tamil Nadu
states. This isbecause the busi-
Note: Total revenue collection refers to states' own revenue
nessofsellingliquorissoattrac-
tive that no state is willing to
Soalso are the approvals for the
any brand, but each state fol-
heedlessonsfromothers.Many
sizeofthebottlesinwhichthose
lows different policies on the
walktheextramiletokeeptheir
products can be sold.
valid factory gate price. This is
policy including tax rates dis-
Post-Covid-19,stategovern- because states such as Goa
tinct from their neighbouring
ments such as Jharkhand and
and Karnataka give set offs for
states,creatingalogisticalnight-
neighbouringWestBengalwere
the inputs usedtomanufacture
mare for India's liquor manu-
among the first to have gone
liquor,
like
ethyl
alcohol.
facturers and distributors.
paperlessin their dealings with
"Where there are no input set
This is unlikely to change
the liquor trade. In fact, the
offs, the final price willbehigh-
anytime soon because liquor
detailed attention given to the
er," a
liquor
manufacturer
taxes have been - for decades
business shows that states can
pointed out.
- one of the major revenue
easily improve service delivery
Varying taxation rates on
earners
for
states
after
fortheircitizensinothersectors
sale of liquor, is only one differ-
automobile fuel. Being outside
if they were so inclined.
entiator. In Madhya Pradesh,
the purview of the sharing for-
Thatliquorbusinessisman- auditors found changes made
mula of the Goods and Service
aged by states is not uniquely
inthetendersforopeningshops
Tax, it is a source that is
Indian. Even in the US, in 22
had moved
the excise tax
zealously guarded. Revenues
statestherearemost-
In most
receipts
signifi-
from liquor vary from 99 per
ly government-run
cantly. The state
cent of state's total receipts
liquorshops.Whatis
states, these
recorded a 15.7per
(excluding the oil sector) for
interesting
is that
departments
cent rise in state
nine states - Delhi, Odisha,
their combined rev-
also employ the
excise
"mainly
Maharashtra, Telangana, and
enue of nearly $18
largest number
due to increase in
Uttar Pradeshto77per cent for
billionor~1.35trillion
of directly
the
amount
Madhya Pradesh.
is comparable to
recruited staff,
received
during
As a result, the experience
what Indian states
except for health
tenderingofliquor
of dealing with25stategovern-
earn from the trade:
and police
shops" (according
ments
and
eight
Union
~1 trillion annually
departments
totheController &
Territories where liquor is dis-
from the trade plus
Auditor General's
tributed in India is starkly vari-
some more including profits
report of 2019). Yet, there was
able. For instance, Jharkhand
from ancillary services such as
space
for
more correction.
has deployed an extremely effi-
licencefeesforshops,branding
Another audit report from the
cient information technology
fees, auction rights etc. This
samestatefoundthat794shops
backbone for the excise depart-
sum is roughly equivalent to
sellingcountryorforeignliquor
ment to respond to the liquor
what the Centre has promised
did not have a licence or regis-
companies. This does not nec-
to give them to build capital
tration. That is about one out of
essarily mean that input tax
assets in FY23.
every five shops in the state.
credits come promptly, a high-
Another example of how
Similarly,
each year, all
ranking official of aliquor com-
stateskeep their rules for liquor
brands of liquor a company
pany explained, "but licences
business distinct is evident in
plans to sell in a state have to
for offering a new line of wine
how they set the ex-distillery
be registered with the respec-
or hard liquor to the state citi-
price of liquor. Thoseshouldbe
tive excise departments, for a
zens are cleared within days".
thesame across the country for
price. InDelhi, for instance, the
price is ~25 lakh per brand. Many states, especially in the south, haveset upgovernment- run companies to buy liquor wholesale from manufacturers. Here,too,there are differences. While Andhra Pradesh has allowed private retailers to sell to consumers, Tamil Nadu has kept both ends of the business government-run.
Liquor companies are not entirelyaversetothese set-ups. "Wherever the state has set up a corporation, the procurement process has become easier", a former finance secretary said since each brand had to be re- registeredeachyearbythestate excise departments. Dealing with a corporation means there are fewer layers of officialdom to contend with, he explained.
Elsewhere, complexities abound. In Maharashtra, one of the country's largest liquor markets, liquor bottlers sell directly to wholesalers at government -approved rates. In Uttar Pradesh for some years, a specialzone (Meerut)was cre- atedtocheck liquor smuggling into the state. But two border districts(Aligarh andMathura) were not included and seven districts, which did not share borders with any of the neighbouring states, were included in the special zone.
In most states, thesedepart- ments also employ the largest number of directly recruited staff, except for health and policedepartments.Jharkhand has introduced an online registration of brands of liquor. Unlike the quality of paperless certificatesin departments like mines, health or education, those for liquor are honoured and no company has reported being harassed for expanding production or supplies once those were issued.
Theattentiontodetailsisnot surprising given the revenue potentialofliquorsales.Inmost statesliquoristhelargestsource of revenue after petrol and diesel.Ithasbeensofordecades and shows no sign of giving up itsrank.Andliquorisoneofthe country's fastest-growing con- sumerbusinesses.Averagealco- hol consumption in India has risen to 5.7 litres per person, up from4.3litresin2010.Thebusiness is expected to log a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4per cent,to reach $68 billion bytheendof2026,accordingto
report by US-based Future Market Insights, Inc.
This is why it matters how the tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre on the policy for sale of liquor in thenationalcapitalwillpanout.
the number of
public holidays
varies from 14
in Delhi to 34
in Odisha
ISHAAN GERA
New Delhi, 26 August
OnMonday,WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeannounced that the stategovernment officeswouldbeclosed for11days fromSeptember 30toOctober 10 on account ofDurgaPuja.
While thestate,in a circular issued on November26, 2021, had declareda public holiday fromOctober 2to5,it had announced a List 2, under which offices under theGovernment ofWestBengal with the exception of the offices of the Registrar ofAssurances,Kolkata, and Collector of the StampRevenue,Kolkata, shallbeclosed onSeptember 30 and October1,and fromOctober sixto10. However,it had not classified theseas public holidays.
In itsNovember26order,WestBengal specified28public holidays and16 additional holidays under List 2, taking the total count in ayearto44.
Though the centralgovernment had declared17 days in 2022 as gazetted holidays, the number of public holidays differs acrossstates. A BusinessStandard analysis found that the number of
public holidaysvaries from14in ayear in Delhito34 inOdisha.
25.Sixstateshadover30daysaspublic holidays.Amongthese,Jharkhandhad33, AssamandHimachalPradeshhad32,and Rajasthanhad31daysofpublicholidays. On theother hand, fiveof the 24states had specified lessthan 20 days as public
holidays in their office orders. Besides public holidays,state
employeescanselecttwo-threedays off from thereservedlist as a holiday. Some statesprovide additional offs for their womenstaff and specific days for certain communities. WestBengal, for instance, has the Hul Diwas holiday for Santhals onJune 30.
Although a country-wide comparison of holidays is notavailable, a comparison with theUnitedStatesand theUnited Kingdom shows that Indianstateshave twice or thrice as many days off.
In theUnitedStates, eleven days are specified as bank holidays, and eight days werespecified as bank holidays in the UnitedKingdom in 2022.
Odisha34
Jharkhand 33
Assam32
Himachal32
Pradesh
Rajasthan31
Haryana30
Telangana 28
WestBengal 28
Chhattisgarh 27
Uttarakhand 26
Kerala25
Maharashtra 25
Punjab25
Gujarat24
Jammuand 24
Kashmir
MadhyaPradesh 24
UttarPradesh 24
AndhraPradesh 23
TamilNadu 23
Goa19
ArunachalPradesh 17
Karnataka 16
Bihar15
NCTDelhi14
West Bengal data based on November 26, 2021 circular. West Bengal has additional 16 days of holidays for all departments barring two.
Assam provided for two half days Source: State orders, media reports
Apart from HDFC Bank's 'Vigil Aunty', a host of private sector general insurers also offer individual cyber insurance policies
SUBRATA PANDA
Mumbai, 26 August
From launching campaigns like 'RahoCyberSafe' and 'Vigil Aunty' to urging their customers to buy retail cyber insurance policies, banks are taking various measures to encourage safe habits at a time when banking has shifted largely online and vulnerability to cybercrimes has gone up (see box).
Ahostofprivatesectorgeneralinsurers, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance and HDFC Ergo General Insurance, are offering individual cyber insurance policies, which, among many otherthings,coveranydirectfinancialloss resulting from a transaction not made/authorised by the customer.
Thecoverageundertheindividualcyber insurancealsoincludesidentitytheft,social media liability, malware attack, phishing, data breach by the third party, etc. It also covers counselling services in many cases where a victim goes through an emotional setback duetoidentity theft or data breach or even cyberbullying.
Ashiftinthewaypeoplebankhasneces- sitated these measures.
While digital banking has become a boon for customers as far as convenience goes, it has also led to a rise in cyber frauds. These are not high-tech frauds or happen due to any gaps. Rather, these unscrupulous activities are done simply by manipulating people so that they give up confidential banking information like card number, CVV, expiry date, OTP, PIN etc.
To educate customers on the modus operandi of financial fraudsters and share inputs on safe banking habits, banks are nowcomingupwithawarenesscampaigns aimedatpreventingcustomersfromfalling into the trap of fraudsters.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for instance, runs various campaigns to educate customers on safe banking habits. In 2020, six months after the pandemic struck and digital became largely the way of banking, itroped in Amitabh Bachchan to tell people about safe banking habits via social media.
Axis Bank, too, has launched similar awareness campaigns.
"With an aim to reach out to maximum number of customers, we use various touch points such as website, inter- net and mobile banking, social media, branch LED, customer email, SMS, ATM screensaver," an Axis Bank spokesperson said.
"Thebankhasa24X7transactionmon- itoringteamthatstrivestoidentifyandstop suspicious/ fraudulent transactions across various bank products and channels like creditanddebitcards,UPI,andfundstrans- fers etc," he added.
RBL Bank, meanwhile, has a "RahoCyberSafe"campaign,whichaimsto educate without preaching or creating fear
Fraud alert
The latest RBI data shows that in 2021-22, frauds to the tune of ~60,414 crore were reported. While this was down 56.28 per cent from ~1.38 trillion in 2020-21, the number of frauds reported had gone up 23.69 per cent - from 7,359 in 2020-21 to 9,103 in 2021-22.
among customers.
"Instilling fear would result in discour- agingcustomersfromadoptingdigitalways of banking," the bank said. "We created a set of films that talk about serious topics like frauds in a light and entertaining way without bringing fear in the minds of the audience," it added.
The bank also sends emails and WhatsAppcommunicationtoitscustomers on fraud awareness.
Most recently, HDFC Bank launched a campaign called 'Vigil Aunty'. It roped in actor AnuradhaMenon,whowill hostchat shows on social media platforms to create awareness about cyber frauds.
This 'Vigil Aunty' will act as a social media influencer with presence on Instagram,Facebook,andYouTube. There will alsobeadedicatedWhatsAppnumber to connect with customers, and the bank's website will have a page on cyber fraud. 'Vigil Aunty' would also keep customers informed about the latest trends in digital/cyber frauds, and how not to fall prey to them.
