    500086   INE302A01020

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500086)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
159.70 INR   -0.71%
02:33pEXIDE INDUSTRIES : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
07/29Exide Industries Limited Appoints Mr. Sridhar Gorthi as Additional Director
CI
07/29Exide Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Exide Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

&EXIDE

,'

RefNo.: EIL/SEC/2022-23/39

27th August 2022

The Secretary

The Secretary

The Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited

BSE Limited

7 Lyons Range

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Kolkata - 700 001

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

CSE Scrip Code: 15060 & 10015060

BSE Scrip Code: 500086

The Secretary

-

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Plot no. C/1, G Block

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 051

NSE Symbol: EXIDEIND

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Submission of newspaper advertisement pursuant to Regulation 47 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 after dispatch of Annual report to shareholders

Please be informed that 75th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company will be held on Thursday, 22nd September, 2022 at 10.30 AM. IST through Video Conferencing / Other Audio­ Visual Means.

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obiigations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby enclose copies of the newspaper advertisement published on 27th August, 2022 in the following newspapers with regard toNotice of AGM, remote e-Voting, and Annual report of the Company for FY 2021-22.

  1. Business Standard (English)
  2. Aajkal (Bengali)

Request you to kindly disseminate the same on your Exchange.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Exide Industries Limited

JITENDRA KUMAR Digitally signed by JITENDRA

KUMAR MOHAN LAL

MOHAN LAL Date: 2022.08.27 12:34:03

Jitendra Kumar+05'30'

Company Secretary and

President- Legal & Corporate Affairs

ACS No. 11159

Encl: as above

7EXIDE5

Exide Industries Limited

Exide House, 59E Chowringhee Road, Kolkata-700 020

Phone: (033) 2302-3400, 2283 2120/2171/2118, Fax: (033) 2283-2175

e-mail : exideindustrieslimited@exide.co.in, www.exideindustries.com

GIN: L31402WB1947PLC014919

SPEEDING AHEAD

KOLKATA | 27 AUGUST 2022

.

Why states are high on liquor trade

TAKE TWO 17

<

Indian statesonaverage have25 daysofpublic holidaysin ayear

A BusinessStandard

analysis found that

LEAVE BENEFITS

Number of public holidays

The controversy in Delhi reflects the enduring importance of this revenue source for state exchequers

SUBHOMOY BHATTACHARJEE

New Delhi, 26 August

nvestigations

into

how

liquor issold inDelhi ledto

IDeputy

Chief

Minister

Manish Sisodiabeing raidedby

the

Central

Bureau

of

Investigation last week. Delhi's

lieutenantgovernortransferred

12stategovernment officers for

alleged graft.

In FY22, Delhi had changed

LIQUOR IS QUICKER

its excise policy, claiming it

In ~ Billion

would generate at least 15 per

cent more revenue than the

Top six alcohol revenue earners in FY22

receiptsofFY18 of ~6,309 crore.

(99)

Figures in brackets: Share of liquor in

In the first quarter of FY23, the

Delhi

government

claimed

total revenue collection (except POL)

liquor revenue had risen by

(99)

~1,484crorebutthiswasdisput-

(99)

ed in leaked data on sales that

(99)

(99)

noted that collections mightbe

justabout~570crorelowerthan

(80)

those of FY18.

415

195

245

170

161

88

Yet,

despite

whatever

changesoccurinthepolicysub-

UP

Karnataka

West Bengal

sequently,

the lessons

are

unlikely to be applied by other

Maharashtra

Telangana

Tamil Nadu

states. This isbecause the busi-

Note: Total revenue collection refers to states' own revenue

nessofsellingliquorissoattrac-

tive that no state is willing to

Soalso are the approvals for the

any brand, but each state fol-

heedlessonsfromothers.Many

sizeofthebottlesinwhichthose

lows different policies on the

walktheextramiletokeeptheir

products can be sold.

valid factory gate price. This is

policy including tax rates dis-

Post-Covid-19,stategovern- because states such as Goa

tinct from their neighbouring

ments such as Jharkhand and

and Karnataka give set offs for

states,creatingalogisticalnight-

neighbouringWestBengalwere

the inputs usedtomanufacture

mare for India's liquor manu-

among the first to have gone

liquor,

like

ethyl

alcohol.

facturers and distributors.

paperlessin their dealings with

"Where there are no input set

This is unlikely to change

the liquor trade. In fact, the

offs, the final price willbehigh-

anytime soon because liquor

detailed attention given to the

er," a

liquor

manufacturer

taxes have been - for decades

business shows that states can

pointed out.

- one of the major revenue

easily improve service delivery

Varying taxation rates on

earners

for

states

after

fortheircitizensinothersectors

sale of liquor, is only one differ-

automobile fuel. Being outside

if they were so inclined.

entiator. In Madhya Pradesh,

the purview of the sharing for-

Thatliquorbusinessisman- auditors found changes made

mula of the Goods and Service

aged by states is not uniquely

inthetendersforopeningshops

Tax, it is a source that is

Indian. Even in the US, in 22

had moved

the excise tax

zealously guarded. Revenues

statestherearemost-

In most

receipts

signifi-

from liquor vary from 99 per

ly government-run

cantly. The state

cent of state's total receipts

liquorshops.Whatis

states, these

recorded a 15.7per

(excluding the oil sector) for

interesting

is that

departments

cent rise in state

nine states - Delhi, Odisha,

their combined rev-

also employ the

excise

"mainly

Maharashtra, Telangana, and

enue of nearly $18

largest number

due to increase in

Uttar Pradeshto77per cent for

billionor~1.35trillion

of directly

the

amount

Madhya Pradesh.

is comparable to

recruited staff,

received

during

As a result, the experience

what Indian states

except for health

tenderingofliquor

of dealing with25stategovern-

earn from the trade:

and police

shops" (according

ments

and

eight

Union

~1 trillion annually

departments

totheController &

Territories where liquor is dis-

from the trade plus

Auditor General's

tributed in India is starkly vari-

some more including profits

report of 2019). Yet, there was

able. For instance, Jharkhand

from ancillary services such as

space

for

more correction.

has deployed an extremely effi-

licencefeesforshops,branding

Another audit report from the

cient information technology

fees, auction rights etc. This

samestatefoundthat794shops

backbone for the excise depart-

sum is roughly equivalent to

sellingcountryorforeignliquor

ment to respond to the liquor

what the Centre has promised

did not have a licence or regis-

companies. This does not nec-

to give them to build capital

tration. That is about one out of

essarily mean that input tax

assets in FY23.

every five shops in the state.

credits come promptly, a high-

Another example of how

Similarly,

each year, all

ranking official of aliquor com-

stateskeep their rules for liquor

brands of liquor a company

pany explained, "but licences

business distinct is evident in

plans to sell in a state have to

for offering a new line of wine

how they set the ex-distillery

be registered with the respec-

or hard liquor to the state citi-

price of liquor. Thoseshouldbe

tive excise departments, for a

zens are cleared within days".

thesame across the country for

price. InDelhi, for instance, the

price is ~25 lakh per brand. Many states, especially in the south, haveset upgovernment- run companies to buy liquor wholesale from manufacturers. Here,too,there are differences. While Andhra Pradesh has allowed private retailers to sell to consumers, Tamil Nadu has kept both ends of the business government-run.

Liquor companies are not entirelyaversetothese set-ups. "Wherever the state has set up a corporation, the procurement process has become easier", a former finance secretary said since each brand had to be re- registeredeachyearbythestate excise departments. Dealing with a corporation means there are fewer layers of officialdom to contend with, he explained.

Elsewhere, complexities abound. In Maharashtra, one of the country's largest liquor markets, liquor bottlers sell directly to wholesalers at government -approved rates. In Uttar Pradesh for some years, a specialzone (Meerut)was cre- atedtocheck liquor smuggling into the state. But two border districts(Aligarh andMathura) were not included and seven districts, which did not share borders with any of the neighbouring states, were included in the special zone.

In most states, thesedepart- ments also employ the largest number of directly recruited staff, except for health and policedepartments.Jharkhand has introduced an online registration of brands of liquor. Unlike the quality of paperless certificatesin departments like mines, health or education, those for liquor are honoured and no company has reported being harassed for expanding production or supplies once those were issued.

Theattentiontodetailsisnot surprising given the revenue potentialofliquorsales.Inmost statesliquoristhelargestsource of revenue after petrol and diesel.Ithasbeensofordecades and shows no sign of giving up itsrank.Andliquorisoneofthe country's fastest-growing con- sumerbusinesses.Averagealco- hol consumption in India has risen to 5.7 litres per person, up from4.3litresin2010.Thebusiness is expected to log a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4per cent,to reach $68 billion bytheendof2026,accordingto

  • report by US-based Future Market Insights, Inc.
    This is why it matters how the tussle between the Delhi government and the Centre on the policy for sale of liquor in thenationalcapitalwillpanout.

the number of

public holidays

varies from 14

in Delhi to 34

in Odisha

ISHAAN GERA

New Delhi, 26 August

OnMonday,WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjeeannounced that the stategovernment officeswouldbeclosed for11days fromSeptember 30toOctober 10 on account ofDurgaPuja.

While thestate,in a circular issued on November26, 2021, had declareda public holiday fromOctober 2to5,it had announced a List 2, under which offices under theGovernment ofWestBengal with the exception of the offices of the Registrar ofAssurances,Kolkata, and Collector of the StampRevenue,Kolkata, shallbeclosed onSeptember 30 and October1,and fromOctober sixto10. However,it had not classified theseas public holidays.

In itsNovember26order,WestBengal specified28public holidays and16 additional holidays under List 2, taking the total count in ayearto44.

Though the centralgovernment had declared17 days in 2022 as gazetted holidays, the number of public holidays differs acrossstates. A BusinessStandard analysis found that the number of

public holidaysvaries from14in ayear in Delhito34 inOdisha.

Theaveragenumberofpublicholidays for24states(excludingcertainnorth- easternstatesandUnionTerritories)was

25.Sixstateshadover30daysaspublic holidays.Amongthese,Jharkhandhad33, AssamandHimachalPradeshhad32,and Rajasthanhad31daysofpublicholidays. On theother hand, fiveof the 24states had specified lessthan 20 days as public

holidays in their office orders. Besides public holidays,state

employeescanselecttwo-threedays off from thereservedlist as a holiday. Some statesprovide additional offs for their womenstaff and specific days for certain communities. WestBengal, for instance, has the Hul Diwas holiday for Santhals onJune 30.

Although a country-wide comparison of holidays is notavailable, a comparison with theUnitedStatesand theUnited Kingdom shows that Indianstateshave twice or thrice as many days off.

In theUnitedStates, eleven days are specified as bank holidays, and eight days werespecified as bank holidays in the UnitedKingdom in 2022.

Odisha34

Jharkhand 33

Assam32

Himachal32

Pradesh

Rajasthan31

Haryana30

Telangana 28

WestBengal 28

Chhattisgarh 27

Uttarakhand 26

Kerala25

Maharashtra 25

Punjab25

Gujarat24

Jammuand 24

Kashmir

MadhyaPradesh 24

UttarPradesh 24

AndhraPradesh 23

TamilNadu 23

Goa19

ArunachalPradesh 17

Karnataka 16

Bihar15

NCTDelhi14

West Bengal data based on November 26, 2021 circular. West Bengal has additional 16 days of holidays for all departments barring two.

Assam provided for two half days Source: State orders, media reports

Cyberfrauds:Banksstepupefforts topromotesafebankinghabits

Apart from HDFC Bank's 'Vigil Aunty', a host of private sector general insurers also offer individual cyber insurance policies

SUBRATA PANDA

Mumbai, 26 August

From launching campaigns like 'RahoCyberSafe' and 'Vigil Aunty' to urging their customers to buy retail cyber insurance policies, banks are taking various measures to encourage safe habits at a time when banking has shifted largely online and vulnerability to cybercrimes has gone up (see box).

Ahostofprivatesectorgeneralinsurers, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance and HDFC Ergo General Insurance, are offering individual cyber insurance policies, which, among many otherthings,coveranydirectfinancialloss resulting from a transaction not made/authorised by the customer.

Thecoverageundertheindividualcyber insurancealsoincludesidentitytheft,social media liability, malware attack, phishing, data breach by the third party, etc. It also covers counselling services in many cases where a victim goes through an emotional setback duetoidentity theft or data breach or even cyberbullying.

Ashiftinthewaypeoplebankhasneces- sitated these measures.

While digital banking has become a boon for customers as far as convenience goes, it has also led to a rise in cyber frauds. These are not high-tech frauds or happen due to any gaps. Rather, these unscrupulous activities are done simply by manipulating people so that they give up confidential banking information like card number, CVV, expiry date, OTP, PIN etc.

To educate customers on the modus operandi of financial fraudsters and share inputs on safe banking habits, banks are nowcomingupwithawarenesscampaigns aimedatpreventingcustomersfromfalling into the trap of fraudsters.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for instance, runs various campaigns to educate customers on safe banking habits. In 2020, six months after the pandemic struck and digital became largely the way of banking, itroped in Amitabh Bachchan to tell people about safe banking habits via social media.

Axis Bank, too, has launched similar awareness campaigns.

"With an aim to reach out to maximum number of customers, we use various touch points such as website, inter- net and mobile banking, social media, branch LED, customer email, SMS, ATM screensaver," an Axis Bank spokesperson said.

"Thebankhasa24X7transactionmon- itoringteamthatstrivestoidentifyandstop suspicious/ fraudulent transactions across various bank products and channels like creditanddebitcards,UPI,andfundstrans- fers etc," he added.

RBL Bank, meanwhile, has a "RahoCyberSafe"campaign,whichaimsto educate without preaching or creating fear

Fraud alert

The latest RBI data shows that in 2021-22, frauds to the tune of ~60,414 crore were reported. While this was down 56.28 per cent from ~1.38 trillion in 2020-21, the number of frauds reported had gone up 23.69 per cent - from 7,359 in 2020-21 to 9,103 in 2021-22.

among customers.

"Instilling fear would result in discour- agingcustomersfromadoptingdigitalways of banking," the bank said. "We created a set of films that talk about serious topics like frauds in a light and entertaining way without bringing fear in the minds of the audience," it added.

The bank also sends emails and WhatsAppcommunicationtoitscustomers on fraud awareness.

Most recently, HDFC Bank launched a campaign called 'Vigil Aunty'. It roped in actor AnuradhaMenon,whowill hostchat shows on social media platforms to create awareness about cyber frauds.

This 'Vigil Aunty' will act as a social media influencer with presence on Instagram,Facebook,andYouTube. There will alsobeadedicatedWhatsAppnumber to connect with customers, and the bank's website will have a page on cyber fraud. 'Vigil Aunty' would also keep customers informed about the latest trends in digital/cyber frauds, and how not to fall prey to them.

Financials
Sales 2023 140 B 1 756 M 1 756 M
Net income 2023 9 319 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2023 6 330 M 79,2 M 79,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,6x
Yield 2023 2,04%
Capitalization 136 B 1 699 M 1 698 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 163
Free-Float 49,1%
Managers and Directors
Subir Chakraborty Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Asish Kumar Mukherjee CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Bharat Dhirajlal Shah Non-Executive Chairman
Dipak Sen Choudhury President-Research & Development
Jitendra Kumar Mohanlal Secretary, President-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-5.05%1 711
DENSO CORPORATION-18.74%43 072
APTIV PLC-42.68%25 617
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.88%17 094
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-16.50%14 463
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.13%13 957