Exide Industries : Newspaper Advertisements

price is ~25 lakh per brand. Many states, especially in the south, haveset upgovernment- run companies to buy liquor wholesale from manufacturers. Here,too,there are differences. While Andhra Pradesh has allowed private retailers to sell to consumers, Tamil Nadu has kept both ends of the business government-run.

Liquor companies are not entirelyaversetothese set-ups. "Wherever the state has set up a corporation, the procurement process has become easier", a former finance secretary said since each brand had to be re- registeredeachyearbythestate excise departments. Dealing with a corporation means there are fewer layers of officialdom to contend with, he explained.

Elsewhere, complexities abound. In Maharashtra, one of the country's largest liquor markets, liquor bottlers sell directly to wholesalers at government -approved rates. In Uttar Pradesh for some years, a specialzone (Meerut)was cre- atedtocheck liquor smuggling into the state. But two border districts(Aligarh andMathura) were not included and seven districts, which did not share borders with any of the neighbouring states, were included in the special zone.

In most states, thesedepart- ments also employ the largest number of directly recruited staff, except for health and policedepartments.Jharkhand has introduced an online registration of brands of liquor. Unlike the quality of paperless certificatesin departments like mines, health or education, those for liquor are honoured and no company has reported being harassed for expanding production or supplies once those were issued.

Theattentiontodetailsisnot surprising given the revenue potentialofliquorsales.Inmost statesliquoristhelargestsource of revenue after petrol and diesel.Ithasbeensofordecades and shows no sign of giving up itsrank.Andliquorisoneofthe country's fastest-growing con- sumerbusinesses.Averagealco- hol consumption in India has risen to 5.7 litres per person, up from4.3litresin2010.Thebusiness is expected to log a compounded annual growth rate of 7.4per cent,to reach $68 billion bytheendof2026,accordingto