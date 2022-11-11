Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Exide Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500086   INE302A01020

EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(500086)
  
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-09
176.25 INR   +1.03%
04:32aIndia's Exide Industries posts Q2 profit rise as input costs ease
RE
11/10Indian shares rise as US inflation data cools rate hike fears
RE
11/10INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares may open higher as US inflation data eases rate hike fears
RE
India's Exide Industries posts Q2 profit rise as input costs ease

11/11/2022 | 04:32am EST
BENGALURU(Reuters) - Indian battery maker Exide Industries Ltd reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit on Friday driven by an increase in volumes and easing input costs.

There was also an uptick in demand from the replacement and the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) segments as demand for passenger vehicles surged, with automakers reporting strong sales.

Exide's profit rose 5.13% to 2.46 billion Indian rupees ($30.43 million) in the June-September quarter, compared with 2.34 billion rupees a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 2.36 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The automotive and industrial sectors had been under pressure due to pandemic-induced supply-chain crunches and as raw material prices rose after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

However, the sectors saw some relief as prices of commodities such as lead and crude oil cooled off and supply-chain constraints gradually eased.

Further, the industrial vertical witnessed a strong recovery from the previous year as business activity picked up, the company said.

"We expect buoyant demand scenario to remain in the medium-term across most verticals and margin recovery to be supported by respite in input costs to some extent," Subir Chakraborty, managing director and chief executive officer, said.

Revenue from operations rose 13.04% to 37.19 billion rupees in the second quarter from 32.90 billion rupees a year ago.

Up to last close, shares were up 4.63%% YTD.

($1 = 80.8375 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Akansha Victor in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 2.72% 95.86 Delayed Quote.21.94%
EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED 1.03% 176.25 End-of-day quote.4.79%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 2.58% 481.2012 Real-time Quote.13.46%
WTI 2.64% 88.662 Delayed Quote.13.85%
Financials
Sales 2023 141 B 1 743 M 1 743 M
Net income 2023 9 380 M 116 M 116 M
Net cash 2023 6 329 M 78,3 M 78,3 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 1,81%
Capitalization 150 B 1 854 M 1 854 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 5 163
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Exide Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 176,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Subir Chakraborty Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Asish Kumar Mukherjee CFO, Finance Director & Executive Director
Bharat Dhirajlal Shah Non-Executive Chairman
Dipak Sen Choudhury President-Research & Development
Jitendra Kumar Mohanlal Secretary, President-Legal & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXIDE INDUSTRIES LIMITED4.79%1 854
DENSO CORPORATION-22.60%37 980
APTIV PLC-33.73%26 409
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-26.48%15 907
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-13.36%14 665
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-21.32%12 828