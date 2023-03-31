Exide Pakistan Limited is a Pakistan-based company, which is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of batteries, chemicals, and acid and in trading of solar energy solutions. The Company's batteries are designed to meet the specific needs of the transportation industry operating in Pakistan. This includes automobiles, motorcycles, rickshaws, trucks, sport utility vehicles (SUVs), tractors, marine transport, generators, and other applications. The industrial power solutions use batteries for backup. Its batteries are configured to meet varying redundancy and requirements for various industrial applications. Its inverter batteries are designed to provide backups in case of power cuts and voltage fluctuations. The Company offers batteries specially designed to meet the demand for power backups. Its battery products include NS55ZL, NS46L, N100Z, EX105, NS90, N80, NS65, N70, CNG50L, and CNG65L. The Company has manufacturing facilities for batteries and facilities for chemicals and acid.