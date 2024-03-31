OUR

2 Exide Pakistan Limited

VISION

TO REMAIN LEADER IN AUTOMOTIVE BATTERY INDUSTRY BY SUPPLYING QUALITY PRODUCT TO THE CUSTOMERS AT AFFORDABLE PRICE AND TO SATISFY THEIR NEEDS BY PROVIDING RELIABLE PRODUCT AS PER INTERNATIONAL STANDARD AND BEST SUITED TO LOCAL ENVIRONMENT.

MISSION

  1. CONTINOUS IMPROVEMENT IN WORKMANSHIP, PROCESS, PRODUCTIVITY AND ELIMINATION OF WASTAGE BY EFFECTIVE IMPLEMENTATION OF TOTAL QUALITY CONTROL.
  2. TO BE HONEST AND FAIR WITH ALL PARTNERS NAMELY SHAREHOLDERS, EMPLOYEES, SUPPLIERS, FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS, GOVERNMENT AND THE CUSTOMERS.
  3. TO TRAIN AND MOTIVATE EMPLOYEES FOR BUILDING UP DEDICATED AND LOYAL TEAM.
  4. TO BE GOOD CITIZEN AND CONTRIBUTE EFFECTIVELY IN BETTERMENT AND PROSPERITY OF OUR COUNTRY.

Annual Report 2024

3

4 Exide Pakistan Limited

CORPORATE PROFILE

BOARD OFDIRECTORS

Arif Hashwani - Chairman

Arshad Shehzada - MD/CEO

Altaf Hashwani

Hussain Hashwani

Zaver Hashwani

Amin Manji

Mrs. Navin Salim Merchant

S. Haider Mehdi

CHIEFFINANCIAL OFFICER

S. Haider Mehdi

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Amin Manji - Chairman

Altaf Hashwani

Zaver Hashwani

Salim Abdul Ali - Secretary

HUMAN RESOURCE AND

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Amin Manji - Chairman

Arif Hashwani - Member

Altaf Hashwani - Member

Muhammad Shayan - Secretary

BANKERS

BankIslami Pakistan Ltd.

Bank Alfalah Limited

Allied Bank Ltd.

Habib Bank Ltd.

Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited

JS Bank Ltd.

MCB Bank Ltd.

Meezan Bank Limited

Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan) Ltd.

United Bank Ltd.

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited

National Bank of Pakistan

Faysal Bank Limited

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited.

AUDITORS

Yousuf Adil

SOLICITORS

Orr, Dignam & Co.

REGISTERED OFFICE

A-44, Hill Street, Off.

Manghopir Road, S.I.T.E., Karachi- Pakistan.

Website: www.exide.com.pk

E-mail: exidepk@exide.com.pk

Annual Report 2024

5

6 Exide Pakistan Limited

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the seventy-one Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of EXIDE Pakistan Limited will be held on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 11.00 hours at the Registered Office of the Company at A-44, Hill Street, Off: Manghopir Road, SITE, Karachi and through video link facility to transact the following business:

A. Ordinary Business

  1. To read and confirm minutes of the Seventieth Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
  2. To receive and adopt the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 together with the Directors' and Auditors reports thereon.
  3. To declare final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Directors.
  4. To appoint auditors for the year 2024-2025 and fix their remuneration.

By order of the Board

S. Haider Mehdi

Director

Karachi: June 29, 2024

Notes

  1. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Tuesday, 23rd July 2024 to Monday July 29, 2024 (both days inclusive). Transfers received in order at the office of the Company's Share Registrar THK Associates (Private) Limited, 32-C, Jami Commercial Street 2, D.H.A Phase VII, Karachi, 75500 by close of business on Monday 22nd July, 2024 will be treated as being in time to attend and vote at the meeting.
  2. A member, entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, may appoint a proxy in writing to attend and vote on the member's behalf. A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A corporate entity, being member, may appoint any person, regardless whether they are a member or not, as its proxy. In case of corporate entities, a resolution of the Board of Directors / Power of Attorney with specimen signature of the person nominated to represent and vote on behalf of the corporate entity shall be submitted to the Company along with a completed proxy form. The proxy holders are required to produce their original CNICs or original passports at the time of the meeting.
    In order to be effective, duly completed and signed proxy forms must be received at the Company's Registered Office at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting.
  3. The AGM proceedings may also be attended through ZOOM application (a video link conferencing facility). Shareholders interested to participate in the meeting are requested to email required information with "Registration for EXIDE Pakistan Limited AGM' along with valid copy of both sides of Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) at shmehdi@exide.com.pk. Shareholders are advised to mention their full name, Folio/CDC Account Number, CNIC Number, active email address and mobile number. Video link details and login credentials will be sent to members at their provided email addresses enabling them to attend the attend the meeting on the given date and time.

Annual Report 2024

7

