NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the seventy-one Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of EXIDE Pakistan Limited will be held on Monday, July 29, 2024 at 11.00 hours at the Registered Office of the Company at A-44, Hill Street, Off: Manghopir Road, SITE, Karachi and through video link facility to transact the following business:

A. Ordinary Business

To read and confirm minutes of the Seventieth Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. To receive and adopt the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 together with the Directors' and Auditors reports thereon. To declare final dividend for the year ended March 31, 2024, as recommended by the Directors. To appoint auditors for the year 2024-2025 and fix their remuneration.

By order of the Board

S. Haider Mehdi

Director

Karachi: June 29, 2024

Notes