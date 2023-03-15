EXL named a Leader in Everest Group's 2023 Advanced Analytics and Insights Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment

EXL is recognized for its strong capabilities in machine learning and artificial intelligence services helping clients improve efficiencies while maximizing business outcomes

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced it has been named a Leader in Everest Group’s Advanced Analytics and Insights (AA&I) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.



EXL has been recognized as a Leader in the AA&I report for the fourth consecutive time. Everest Group cites EXL’s deep domain expertise across various sectors, its investment in cloud-based technology, and its extensive strategic partnerships as its key market strengths in 2023.

“EXL has developed an extensive portfolio of function-specific and cross-functional digital solutions across their cloud, AI, and data engineering capabilities that have been augmented by inorganic investments,” said Vishal Gupta, vice president, Everest Group. “EXL brings in deep domain expertise and has a strong play in banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, retail, distribution, and consumer-packaged goods industries.”

Each year, Everest Group presents detailed assessments of more than 30 AA&I service providers. Firms are evaluated based on their vision, capabilities, and market impact. Researchers determine an organization’s positioning based on Everest Group’s annual RFI process, interactions with leading AA&I providers, client reference checks, and ongoing analysis of the industry market.

“Across every industry, a robust data and analytics strategy has become the key to unlocking increased speed, lower costs and better customer engagement,” said Vivek Jetley, executive vice president and head of analytics at EXL. “As the volume of data grows, businesses in all sectors are looking to leverage AI and ML to make that data more useful. This recognition is affirmation that we are succeeding in helping our clients turn their data into better insights and improved workflows that drive their businesses forward.”

To read more about Everest Group’s 2023 report, click here for the custom version of the report. For more information about EXL’s analytics and AI solutions, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 45,400 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2023 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer

