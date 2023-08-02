NEW YORK, Aug. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL, a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, announced that it has been named a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49647023, May 2023). This is the third IDC MarketScape in this emerging category and the first time EXL has been included in the research.



IDC analyst Jennifer Hamel noted that “Organizations increasingly look to AI solutions to drive revenue and profit growth as well as improve outcomes in areas such as customer satisfaction, operational efficiency, sustainability, process speed and accuracy, and speed to market for new products and services.” The report evaluates 25 AI services firms and shows “professional services firms remain a critical source of expertise, skills, and tools to incorporate AI into digital business strategies, build production-grade solutions, and realize return on investment.”

“We are helping clients develop AI Centers of Excellence, organize the underlying data for scaling generative AI enterprise-wide, prioritize and deliver use cases, and bring an end-to-end platform for deploying generative AI,” said Andy Logani, chief digital officer at EXL. “We are honored to be a Major Player in this space. We believe this prestigious recognition underscores our dedication to harnessing the power of AI to drive high-impact solutions for our clients. We will continue to distinguish ourselves by helping clients reimagine their business, leveraging generative AI and delivering business value responsibly.”

The IDC MarketScape included a quantitative and qualitative analysis of 25 AI service providers with global service portfolios. IDC MarketScape is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that highlights the factors expected to be the most influential for both short-term and long-term success.

To read more about the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services, visit here. To learn more about EXL’s AI services, visit here.

About the IDC MarketScape:

The IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 48,000 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

