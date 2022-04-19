Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ExlService Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXLS   US3020811044

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXLS)
  Report
EXL recognized as a Top Digital Transformation Partner in 2022 HFS Top 10 Insurance Services Report

04/19/2022 | 10:55am EDT
EXL’s execution across its array of data-driven solutions earns the firm a place in the report’s winners circle

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that it has been named a top provider of insurance services in HFS’ Top 10 Insurance Services annual report.

The OneOffice Services Top 10 series assesses the digital transformation capabilities of service providers from a trio of core enabling capabilities: native automation, data and decisions, and people and process change. HFS researchers assessed and rated provider capabilities across a defined series of execution, innovation and voice of the customer criteria.

Ranked second overall in the field of 10 providers evaluated, EXL was named part of the report’s “winners circle,” which singles out the top providers overall across execution, innovation, OneOffice alignment and voice of the customer criteria. Customers rated size, scale, cost, speed to delivery, and domain knowledge as EXL's greatest strengths.

“Real-time data and powerful analytics are central to helping firms make informed decisions. But each business has its own set of challenges and complexities, so building this infrastructure for a customer requires having an intimate knowledge of their operations and company-wide goals,” said Vikas Bhalla, EVP and Head of the Insurance Business at EXL. “We take pride in our strong domain knowledge of each of our customers’ businesses. This recognition from HFS reaffirms our commitment to driving powerful, sustainable transformation initiatives that improve our clients’ bottom lines.”

“EXL continues to shine when it comes to building a talent base around domain expertise and digital fluency,” said Reetika Fleming, Research Leader, HFS. “Their investments in improving data flows for insurance clients earned them a high OneOffice alignment. They also continue to drive exceptional account management, and as a result their Voice of the Customer scores in insurance are commendable.”

To read more about the 2022 HFS Top 10 Insurance Services report, visit here. For more information about EXL’s solutions for the insurance industry, click here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. By bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning (“ML”), we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 37,400 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

© 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc.  All rights reserved. For more information go to www.exlservice.com/legal-disclaimer


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 300 M - -
Net income 2022 139 M - -
Net cash 2022 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 778 M 4 778 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,57x
EV / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 37 400
Free-Float 81,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rohit Kapoor Director
Maurizio Nicolelli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vikram S. Pandit Chairman
Mike Toma Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Baljinder Singh Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.-0.61%4 778
CINTAS CORPORATION-6.77%42 279
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-14.52%21 235
EDENRED SE21.35%13 200
BUREAU VERITAS SA-13.26%12 358
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.73%10 663