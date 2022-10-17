Advanced search
    EXLS   US3020811044

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXLS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
152.23 USD   -2.98%
10/14JPMorgan Adjusts ExlService Holdings' Price Target to $187 from $196, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
EXL to Host Investor and Analyst Day November 16, 2022

10/17/2022 | 06:01am EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company, today announced that it will be holding an Investor and Analyst Day on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

This event will be hosted by Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and CEO, along with members of the EXL executive leadership team.

The focus of the event will be on the evolution of EXL’s data-led enterprise strategy, including detailed examples of how the company is harnessing structured and unstructured data to help its clients create a sustainable business advantage. EXL leadership will also discuss how this data-led strategy aligns with the company’s strategic vision for growth and its financial goals to drive stockholder return.

The in-person event will begin at 9:30 am EST and the presentations will begin at 10:00 am EST on the 35th Floor of 320 Park Avenue in New York City.

To register for the event in-person and for the webcast, please click here.  

A webcast replay will be available after the event has concluded.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a leading data analytics and digital operations and solutions company that partners with clients to improve business outcomes and unlock growth. Bringing together deep domain expertise with robust data, powerful analytics, cloud, and AI, we create agile, scalable solutions and execute complex operations for the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, media, and retail, among others. Focused on driving faster decision-making and transforming operating models, EXL was founded on the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. Headquartered in New York, our team is over 40,600 strong, with more than 50 offices spanning six continents. To learn more, visit www.exlservice.com.

Investor Relations:
Steven N. Barlow
Vice President Investor Relations
917-596-7684
steven.barlow@exlservice.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 366 M - -
Net income 2022 141 M - -
Net cash 2022 74,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 033 M 5 033 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 37 400
Free-Float 80,2%
Managers and Directors
Rohit Kapoor Director
Maurizio Nicolelli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vikram S. Pandit Chairman
Mike Toma Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Baljinder Singh Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
