    EXLS   US3020811044

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXLS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:56 2022-11-16 pm EST
181.98 USD   -0.24%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ExlService : EXL Analyst and Investor Day Presentation

11/16/2022 | 01:59pm EST
Welcome

EXL Analyst and Investor Day

November 16, 2022

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-LookingStatements This press release contains forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL's control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL's possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL's actual financial results or

results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to

successfully close and integrate strategic acquisitions, our ability to respond to and manage public health crises, including the outbreak and continued effects of COVID- 19 pandemic, are discussed in more detail in EXL's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by forward-looking statements in this release. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as

required by federal securities laws.

Financial and certain other information contained in this presentation is derived from reports or other public disclosures previously made by the Company and has

not been updated as of the date hereof. Certain non-GAAP financial information included in this presentation are not substitutes for financial information

prepared under GAAP; please see our SEC filings for descriptions and reconciliations.

agenda

Steven Barlow

Welcome

Rohit Kapoor

Data-led approach

Vivek Jetley

Data analytics

Anita Mahon

Digital operations and solutions

Ankor Rai

Data-led digital

Nalin Miglani

Talent advantage

Maurizio Nicolelli

Financial review

  • Questions and answers

Data-led Approach

Rohit Kapoor

Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

As the world shifts to new ways of working, it will create a massive economic opportunity

$3.4 Trillion

Worldwide Digital Transformation Investment

Personalized

Streamlined

Customer

Intelligent

Experience

Operations

©2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. 5

Disclaimer

ExlService Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 18:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 399 M - -
Net income 2022 148 M - -
Net cash 2022 62,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 031 M 6 031 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
EV / Sales 2023 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 37 400
Free-Float 80,1%
Technical analysis trends EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 182,41 $
Average target price 177,88 $
Spread / Average Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rohit Kapoor Director
Maurizio Nicolelli Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Vikram S. Pandit Chairman
Mike Toma Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Baljinder Singh Global Chief Information Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.26.00%6 031
CINTAS CORPORATION0.37%45 168
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-43.11%13 685
EDENRED SE25.36%13 167
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.29%12 439
LG CORP.6.18%10 284