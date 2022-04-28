Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. ExlService Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXLS   US3020811044

EXLSERVICE HOLDINGS, INC.

(EXLS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:00 pm EDT
143.07 USD   +1.86%
ExlService : Q1 2022 Investor Fact Sheet

04/28/2022 | 06:27am EDT
Contents
1 Income Statement
2 Balance Sheet
3 Cashflow Statement
4 Revenues and Margins
5 Other metrics
Income Statement
Income Statement 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022
($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1(b) Q2(b)(c) Q3(b)(c) Q4(b)(c) FY(b) Q1(c) Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
Revenues 183,033 189,057 $192,345 $197,875 $762,310 $206,973 $210,112 $231,124 $234,903 $883,112 $239,573 $243,509 $251,392 $256,872 $991,346 $245,990 $222,473 $241,018 $248,953 $958,434 $261,415 $275,064 $290,325 $295,489 $1,122,293 $329,208
Sequential Growth 3.2% 3.3% 1.7% 2.9% NA 4.6% 1.5% 10.0% 1.6% NA 2.0% 1.6% 3.2% 2.2% NA -4.2% -9.6% 8.3% 3.3% NA 5.0% 5.2% 5.5% 1.8% NA 11.4%
Year-Over-Year Growth 9.6% 10.9% 12.4% 11.6% 11.1% 13.1% 11.1% 20.2% 18.7% 15.8% 15.8% 15.9% 8.8% 9.4% 12.3% 2.7% -8.6% -4.1% -3.1% -3.3% 6.3% 23.6% 20.5% 18.7% 17.1% 25.9%
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (119,072) (123,734) (123,077) (129,259) (495,142) (138,101) (139,649) (152,157) (154,948) (584,855) (157,240) (162,446) (167,542) (168,262) (655,490) (162,656) (158,401) (152,087) (150,792) (623,936) (158,821) (170,701) (177,743) (183,669) (690,934) (207,516)
Gross profit 63,961 65,323 $69,268 $68,616 $267,168 $68,872 $70,463 $78,967 $79,955 $298,257 $82,333 $81,063 $83,850 $88,610 $335,856 $83,334 $64,072 $88,931 $98,161 $334,498 $102,594 $104,363 $112,582 $111,820 $431,359 $121,692
Gross Margin 34.9% 34.6% 36.0% 34.7% 35.0% 33.3% 33.5% 34.2% 34.0% 33.8% 34.4% 33.3% 33.4% 34.5% 33.9% 33.9% 28.8% 36.9% 39.4% 34.9% 39.2% 37.9% 38.8% 37.8% 38.4% 37.0%
Operating expenses
General and administrative expenses (24,037) (24,425) (26,545) (27,508) (102,515) (29,266) (27,640) (28,704) (30,592) (116,202) (32,531) (31,228) (29,590) (33,560) (126,909) (28,941) (28,750) (26,810) (29,390) (113,891) (30,703) (36,499) (36,167) (38,671) (142,040) (39,945)
% of revenue 13.1% 12.9% 13.8% 13.9% 13.4% 14.1% 13.2% 12.4% 13.0% 13.2% 13.6% 12.8% 11.8% 13.1% 12.8% 11.8% 12.9% 11.1% 11.8% 11.9% 11.7% 13.3% 12.5% 13.1% 12.7% 12.1%
Selling and marketing expenses (13,340) (13,095) (12,196) (14,748) (53,379) (13,952) (15,151) (16,490) (18,019) (63,612) (18,047) (17,647) (18,302) (17,846) (71,842) (14,456) (13,051) (15,290) (17,326) (60,123) (18,235) (19,724) (21,672) (24,675) (84,306) (24,170)
% of revenue 7.3% 6.9% 6.3% 7.5% 7.0% 6.7% 7.2% 7.1% 7.7% 7.2% 7.5% 7.2% 7.3% 6.9% 7.2% 5.9% 5.9% 6.3% 7.0% 6.3% 7.0% 7.2% 7.4% 8.3% 7.5% 7.3%
Depreciation and amortization expense (9,372) (9,535) (9,582) (10,060) (38,549) (10,504) (10,582) (14,099) (13,381) (48,566) (13,667) (12,752) (13,047) (12,515) (51,981) (12,450) (12,405) (12,425) (13,182) (50,462) (12,101) (12,310) (12,305) (12,416) (49,132) (13,602)
% of revenue 5.1% 5.0% 5.0% 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% 5.0% 6.1% 5.7% 5.5% 5.7% 5.2% 5.2% 4.9% 5.2% 5.1% 5.6% 5.2% 5.3% 5.3% 4.6% 4.5% 4.2% 4.2% 4.4% 4.1%
Impairment and restructuring charges - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (20,056) (20,056) (1,227) (5,580) (489) (1,375) (8,671) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
% of revenue 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 8.5% 2.3% 0.5% 2.3% 0.2% 0.5% 0.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
Total operating expenses (46,749) (47,055) (48,323) (52,316) (194,443) (53,722) (53,373) (59,293) (82,048) (248,436) (65,472) (67,207) (61,428) (65,296) (259,403) (55,847) (54,206) (54,525) (59,898) (224,476) (61,039) (68,533) (70,144) (75,762) (275,478) (77,717)
Income from continuing operations 17,212 $18,268 $20,945 16,300 $72,725 $15,150 $17,090 $19,674 ($2,093) $49,821 $16,861 $13,856 $22,422 $23,314 $76,453 $27,487 $9,866 $34,406 $38,263 $110,022 $41,555 $35,830 $42,438 $36,058 $155,881 $43,975
Sequential Growth 21.4% 6.1% 14.7% -22.2% 8.6% -7.1% 12.8% 15.1% -110.6% -31.5% -905.6% -17.8% 61.8% 4.0% 53.5% 17.9% -64.1% 248.7% 11.2% 43.9% 8.6% -13.8% 18.4% -15.0% 41.7% 22.0%
Operating Margin 9.4% 9.7% 10.9% 8.2% 9.5% 7.3% 8.1% 8.5% NM 5.6% 7.0% 5.7% 8.9% 9.1% 7.7% 11.2% 4.4% 14.3% 15.4% 11.5% 15.9% 13.0% 14.6% 12.2% 13.9% 13.4%
Other income/ (expense)
Foreign Exchange Gain / (Loss) $382 $886 $637 $934 $2,839 $615 $1,414 $1,385 1,373 $4,787 $1,260 $1,202 $1,009 281 $3,752 $1,377 $1,359 $716 $980 $4,432 $434 $1,353 $1,171 $1,355 $4,313 $1,756
Interest and other income, net 2,754 2,047 2,314 2,355 9,470 2,996 1,526 (9) 1,249 5,762 841 238 1,383 433 2,895 (543) 1,342 (143) 219 875 (1,064) (305) (89) 670 (788) 1,535
Loss on settlement of convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 ($12,845) - 0 (12,845) - 0
Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $20,348 $21,201 $23,896 19,589 $85,034 $18,761 $20,030 $21,050 $529 $60,370 $18,962 $15,296 $24,814 $24,028 $83,100 $28,321 $12,567 $34,979 $39,462 $115,329 $40,925 $36,878 $30,675 $38,083 $146,561 $47,266
Income tax (provision)/benefit ($3,560) ($823) ($2,819) (28,944) ($36,146) $4,453 ($5,510) ($5,739) 3,399 ($3,397) ($4,200) ($2,670) ($5,701) (2,601) ($15,172) ($5,855) ($4,072) ($8,490) ($7,209) ($25,626) ($8,958) ($8,865) ($4,196) ($9,831) ($31,850) ($11,202)
(Loss)/Gain from equity-method investment 0 0 0 0 0 (56) (58) (62) (71) (247) (67) (62) (69) (71) (269) (55) (66) (71) (35) (227) (36) 8 28 47 47 114
Income from continuing operations 16,788 20,378 21,077 (9,355) 48,888 23,158 14,462 15,249 3,857 56,726 14,695 12,564 19,044 21,356 67,659 22,411 8,429 26,418 32,218 89,476 31,931 28,021 26,507 28,299 114,758 36,178
Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Net income/(loss) to common stockholders $16,788 $20,378 $21,077 (9,355) $48,888 $23,158 $14,462 $15,249 $3,857 $56,726 $14,695 $12,564 $19,044 $21,356 $67,659 $22,411 $8,429 $26,418 $32,218 $89,476 $31,931 $28,021 $26,507 $28,299 $114,758 $36,178
% of revenue 9.2% 10.8% 11.0% -4.7% 6.4% 11.2% 6.9% 6.6% 1.6% 6.4% 6.1% 5.2% 7.6% 8.3% 6.8% 9.1% 3.8% 11.0% 12.9% 9.3% 12.2% 10.2% 9.1% 9.6% 10.2% 11.0%
Sequential Growth 8.4% 21.4% 3.4% -144.4% NA -347.5% -37.6% 5.4% -74.7% NA 281.0% -14.5% 51.6% 12.1% NA 4.9% -62.4% 213.4% 22.0% NA -0.9% -12.2% -5.4% 6.8% NA 27.8%
Year-Over-Year Growth 21.5% 24.4% 31.3% -160.4% -20.8% 37.9% -29.0% -27.7% -141.2% 16.0% -36.5% -13.1% 24.9% 453.7% 19.3% 52.5% -32.9% 38.7% 50.9% 32.2% 42.5% 232.4% 0.3% -12.2% 28.3% 13.3%
Earnings/(loss) per share (a)
Basic
Continuing operations $0.50 $0.60 $0.62 ($0.27) $1.44 $0.67 $0.42 $0.44 $0.11 $1.65 $0.43 $0.36 $0.55 $0.62 $1.97 $0.65 $0.24 $0.77 $0.95 $2.61 $0.95 $0.83 $0.79 $0.85 $3.42 $1.08
Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00 0.00 $0.00
Total $0.50 $0.60 $0.62 ($0.27) $1.44 $0.67 $0.42 $0.44 $0.11 $1.65 $0.43 $0.36 $0.55 $0.62 $1.97 $0.65 $0.24 $0.77 $0.95 $2.61 $0.95 $0.83 $0.79 $0.85 $3.42 $1.08
Diluted
Continuing operations $0.48 $0.58 $0.60 ($0.27) $1.39 $0.66 $0.41 $0.43 $0.11 $1.62 $0.42 $0.36 $0.55 $0.62 $1.95 $0.65 $0.24 $0.76 $0.94 $2.59 $0.93 $0.81 $0.77 $0.83 $3.35 $1.07
Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total $0.48 $0.58 $0.60 ($0.27) $1.39 $0.66 $0.41 $0.43 $0.11 $1.62 $0.42 $0.36 $0.55 $0.62 $1.95 $0.65 $0.24 $0.76 $0.94 $2.59 $0.93 $0.81 $0.77 $0.83 $3.35 $1.07
Weighted-average number of shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic 33,845 33,819 33,838 34,087 33,898 34,446 34,512 34,459 34,388 34,451 34,375 34,452 34,322 34,253 34,350 34,402 34,486 34,327 33,882 34,273 33,734 33,571 33,449 33,447 33,549 33,442
Diluted 35,109 34,993 35,044 34,087 35,110 35,303 35,142 35,208 34,921 35,031 34,833 34,703 34,699 34,697 34,733 34,721 34,598 34,536 34,370 34,555 34,318 34,390 34,306 33,968 34,244 33,895
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures b
Revenues $183,033 $189,057 $192,345 197,875 $762,310 $206,973 $210,112 $231,124 $234,903 $883,112 $239,573 $243,509 $251,392 $256,872 $991,346 $245,990 $222,473 $241,018 $248,953 $958,434 $261,415 $275,064 $290,325 $295,489 $1,122,293 $329,208
add: Reimbursement of transition and disentanglement costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Adjusted Revenues $183,033 $189,057 $192,345 197,875 $762,310 $206,973 $210,112 $231,124 $234,903 $883,112 $239,573 $243,509 $251,392 $256,872 $991,346 $245,990 $222,473 $241,018 $248,953 $958,434 $261,415 $275,064 $290,325 $295,489 $1,122,293 $329,208
EBIT 17,212 $18,268 $20,945 16,300 $72,725 $15,150 $17,090 $19,674 ($2,093) $49,821 $16,861 $13,856 $22,422 $23,314 $76,453 $27,487 $9,866 $34,406 $38,263 $110,022 $41,555 $35,830 $42,438 $36,058 $155,881 $43,975
add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,498 3,507 3,487 3,483 13,975 3,947 3,761 6,718 5,951 20,377 5,528 5,554 5,502 4,974 21,558 4,154 3,430 3,413 3,415 14,412 3,361 3,397 3,022 2,998 12,778 4,486
add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,956 5,107 5,708 6,270 23,041 5,074 6,893 5,344 6,590 23,901 6,956 7,155 7,427 4,532 26,070 4,778 7,726 8,346 7,385 28,235 7,832 10,070 10,894 9,825 38,621 11,224
add: provision for litigation settlement - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add: Acquisition-related expenses - 0 48 457 321 826 363 841 855 236 2,295 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 761 761 134
add/(subtract): Other (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 551 551 - 0
add: Impairment of acquisition-related intangibles, goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring charges - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,056 20,056 1,227 5,580 489 1,375 8,671 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Adjusted EBIT $26,666 $26,930 $30,597 $26,374 $110,567 $26,934 $28,585 $32,591 $30,740 $118,850 $30,572 $32,145 $35,840 $34,195 $132,752 $36,419 $21,022 $46,165 $49,063 $152,669 $52,748 $49,297 $56,354 $50,193 $208,592 $59,819
Adjusted Operating Margin 14.6% 14.2% 15.9% 13.3% 14.5% 13.0% 13.6% 14.1% 13.1% 13.5% 12.8% 13.2% 14.3% 13.3% 13.4% 14.8% 9.4% 19.2% 19.7% 15.9% 20.2% 17.9% 19.4% 17.0% 18.6% 18.2%
Sequential Growth 17.0% 1.0% 13.6% -13.8% NA 2.1% 6.1% 14.0% -5.7% NA -0.5% 5.1% 11.5% -4.6% NA 6.5% -42.3% 119.6% 6.3% NA 7.5% -6.5% 14.3% -10.9% NA 19.2%
Year-Over-Year Growth 6.8% 15.1% 23.9% 11.0% 12.1% 1.0% 6.1% 6.5% 16.6% 7.5% 13.5% 12.5% 10.0% 11.2% 11.7% 19.1% -34.6% 28.8% 43.5% 15.0% 44.8% 134.5% 22.1% 2.3% 36.6% 13.4%
EBIT $17,212 $18,268 $20,945 16,300 $72,725 $15,150 $17,090 $19,674 ($2,093) $49,821 $16,861 $13,856 $22,422 $23,314 $76,453 $27,487 $9,866 $34,406 $38,263 $110,022 $41,555 $35,830 $42,438 $36,058 $155,881 $43,975
add: Depreciation 5,874 6,028 6,095 6,577 24,574 6,557 6,821 7,381 7,430 28,189 8,139 7,198 7,545 7,541 30,423 8,296 8,975 9,012 9,767 36,050 8,740 8,913 9,283 9,418 36,354 9,116
add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,498 3,507 3,487 3,483 13,975 3,947 3,761 6,718 5,951 20,377 5,528 5,554 5,502 4,974 21,558 4,154 3,430 3,413 3,415 14,412 3,361 3,397 3,022 2,998 12,778 4,486
add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,956 5,107 5,708 6,270 23,041 5,074 6,893 5,344 6,590 23,901 6,956 7,155 7,427 4,532 26,070 4,778 7,726 8,346 7,385 28,235 7,832 10,070 10,894 9,825 38,621 11,224
add: Provision for litigation settlement - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add: Acquisition-related expenses - 0 48 457 321 826 363 841 855 236 2,295 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 761 761 134
add/(subtract): Other (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 551 551 - 0
add: Impairment of acquisition-related intangibles, goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,056 20,056 1,227 5,580 489 1,375 8,671 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Adjusted EBITDA $32,540 $32,958 $36,692 $32,951 $135,141 $33,491 $35,406 $39,972 $38,170 $147,039 $38,711 $39,343 $43,385 $41,736 $163,175 $44,715 $29,997 $55,177 $58,830 $188,719 $61,488 $58,210 $65,637 $59,611 $244,946 $68,935
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.8% 17.4% 19.1% 16.7% 17.7% 16.2% 16.9% 17.3% 16.2% 16.7% 16.2% 16.2% 17.3% 16.2% 16.5% 18.2% 13.5% 22.9% 23.6% 19.7% 23.5% 21.2% 22.6% 20.2% 21.8% 20.9%
Sequential Growth 13.1% 1.3% 11.3% -10.2% NA 1.6% 5.7% 12.9% -4.5% NA 1.4% 1.6% 10.3% -3.8% NA 7.1% -32.9% 83.9% 6.6% NA 4.5% -5.3% 12.8% -9.2% NA 15.6%
Year-Over-Year Growth 7.1% 13.8% 20.5% 10.9% 11.5% 2.9% 7.4% 8.9% 15.8% 8.8% 15.6% 11.1% 8.5% 9.3% 11.0% 15.5% -23.8% 27.2% 41.0% 15.7% 37.5% 94.1% 19.0% 1.3% 29.8% 12.1%
Net Income 16,788 20,378 21,077 (9,355) 48,888 23,158 14,462 15,249 3,857 56,726 14,695 12,564 19,044 21,356 67,659 22,411 8,429 26,418 32,218 89,476 31,931 28,021 26,507 28,299 114,758 36,178
add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,956 5,107 5,708 6,270 23,041 5,074 6,893 5,344 6,590 23,901 6,956 7,155 7,427 4,532 26,070 4,778 7,726 8,346 7,385 28,235 7,832 10,070 10,894 9,825 38,621 11,224
add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,498 3,507 3,487 3,483 13,975 3,947 3,761 6,718 5,951 20,377 5,528 5,554 5,502 4,974 21,558 4,154 3,430 3,413 3,415 14,412 3,361 3,397 3,022 2,998 12,778 4,486
add: Provision for litigation settlement - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add/(subtract): Effect of Tax Reform Act and other one-time tax expenses/(benefits) - 0 - 0 - 0 29,185 29,185 (4,836) - 0 - 0 (2,974) (7,810) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add: Acquisition-related expenses/(income) (b) - 0 48 457 321 826 363 841 855 (1,014) 1,045 - 0 - 0 (761) - 0 (761) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 761 761 134
add: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 600 600 600 618 618 636 2,472 635 654 654 673 2,616 673 691 431 - 0 1,795 - 0
add: Impairment of acquisition-related intangibles, goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,056 20,056 1,227 5,580 489 1,375 8,671 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add/(subtract): Other non-recurring (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (556) - 0 - 0 (556) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add/(subtract): Other (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 551 551 - 0
subtract: Tax impact on stock compensation expense (4,260) (3,483) (5,564) (5,063) (18,370) (5,913) (1,891) (1,460) (2,837) (12,101) (2,481) (1,571) (1,790) (2,144) (7,986) (2,733) (1,662) (1,836) (2,099) (8,330) (2,358) (2,074) (2,697) (2,406) (9,535) (2,806)
subtract: Tax impact on amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (951) (949) (942) (947) (3,789) (726) (679) (1,435) (1,511) (4,351) (1,193) (1,198) (1,188) (1,042) (4,621) (897) (880) (798) (798) (3,374) (758) (766) (699) (770) (2,993) (1,052)
subtract: Changes in fair value of Earn-out consideration, net of tax - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
subtract: Tax impact on provision for litigation settlement - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (612) - 0 - 0 - 0 (612) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add/(subtract): Tax impact on other non-recurring (benefits)/expense - 0 (19) (183) (128) (330) (38) (12) (218) 253 (15) - 0 - 0 186 - 0 186 - 0 137 - 0 - 0 137 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add/(subtract): Tax impact on other (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (136) (136) - 0
subtract: Tax impact non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (150) (150) (147) (150) (150) (159) (606) (156) (162) (162) (168) (648) (162) (165) (103) (12) (442) - 0
add/(subtract): Non-recurring tax expense/(benefits) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,471) - 0 (1,663) (3,134) - 0 1,320 - 0 (1,340) (20) - 0 - 0 (2,411) 2,168 (243) - 0
subtract: Tax impact on impairment of long lived assets and acquisition-related goodwill and intangibles and restructuring costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,072) (3,072) (301) (1,367) (120) (352) (2,140) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
subtract: One-time tax expenses/(benefits) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
add: Loss on settlement of convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,845 - 0 12,845 - 0
subtract: Tax impact on settlement of convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,083) (108) (3,191) - 0
Adjusted Net Income 21,031 24,589 24,040 23,766 93,426 22,817 23,375 25,053 25,749 96,994 24,884 25,714 29,257 27,513 107,368 28,192 18,436 36,035 39,286 121,948 40,519 39,174 44,706 41,170 165,569 48,164
Adjusted Net Income Margin 11.5% 13.0% 12.5% 12.0% 12.3% 11.0% 11.1% 10.8% 11.0% 11.0% 10.4% 10.6% 11.6% 10.7% 10.8% 11.5% 8.3% 15.0% 15.8% 12.7% 15.5% 14.2% 15.4% 13.9% 14.8% 14.6%
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.70 $0.69 $0.67 $2.66 $0.65 $0.67 $0.71 $0.74 $2.77 $0.71 $0.74 $0.84 $0.79 $3.09 $0.81 $0.53 $1.04 $1.14 $3.53 $1.18 $1.14 $1.30 $1.21 $4.83 $1.42
Sequential Growth -1.6% 16.7% -1.4% -2.9% NA -3.0% 3.1% 6.0% 4.2% NA -4.1% 4.2% 13.5% -6.0% NA 2.5% -34.6% 96.2% 9.6% NA 3.5% -3.4% 14.0% -6.9% NA 17.4%
Year-Over-Year Growth 7.1% 27.3% 13.1% 9.8% 14.2% 8.3% -4.3% 2.9% 10.4% 4.1% 9.2% 10.4% 18.3% 6.8% 11.6% 14.1% -28.4% 23.8% 44.3% 14.2% 45.7% 115.1% 25.0% 6.1% 36.8% 20.3%
(a) Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.
(b) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2017-07, Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715), Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post Retirement Benefit Cost. This was retrospectively effective from January 1, 2017.
Refer Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for details.
(b) To exclude acquisition related expenses. Effective in the second quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2021, EXL excludes acquisition-related costs such as external deal costs, integration expenses, direct and incremental travel costs,
and non-recurring benefits pertaining to successful acquisitions from its non-GAAP financial measures and effects of lease terminations. The previously reported periods presented have been adjusted with the effects of exclusion.
Balance Sheet
Balance Sheet 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022
($ in thousands) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $91,700 $89,414 $87,665 $86,795 $69,955 $84,091 $97,636 $95,881 $86,688 $84,842 $101,432 $119,165 $224,874 $163,619 $206,423 $218,530 $177,121 $150,211 $114,581 $135,337 $106,540
Short-term investments 126,472 147,915 161,702 178,479 169,461 149,045 144,878 184,489 216,056 168,204 179,340 202,238 142,539 171,962 156,175 184,286 198,721 144,533 169,739 178,538 162,694
Restricted cash 2,691 1,898 1,913 3,674 2,727 2,256 4,679 5,608 5,364 4,098 5,412 5,453 6,369 4,858 7,312 4,690 5,295 5,065 6,810 6,174 6,274
Accounts receivable, net 119,811 123,798 133,862 135,705 137,150 147,099 164,307 164,752 176,889 180,680 179,702 171,864 187,137 157,505 154,983 147,635 159,296 182,111 192,170 194,232 239,279
Deferred taxes, net - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Advance income tax, net 7,687 7,337 8,821 8,801 17,802 11,278 7,700 9,639 11,334 7,906 3,002 4,698 6,024 1,003 1,138 5,684 7,580 13,567 19,099 15,199 9,336
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,137 28,238 29,291 39,363 38,878 32,965 34,627 39,566 39,727 43,345 37,338 37,840 37,949 37,593 39,032 48,453 48,537 45,675 42,776 48,664 48,495
Total current assets $383,498 $398,600 $423,254 $452,817 $435,973 $426,734 $453,827 $499,935 $536,058 $489,075 $506,226 $541,258 $604,892 $536,540 $565,063 $609,278 $596,550 $541,162 $545,175 $578,144 $572,618
Property and equipment, net $59,220 63,978 63,729 66,757 67,748 66,112 67,675 73,510 73,447 78,083 78,471 79,142 90,513 91,848 94,103 92,875 90,153 86,511 83,905 86,008 85,610
Operating lease right-of-use assets - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 89,835 93,162 88,753 86,396 99,940 96,789 95,873 91,918 88,777 83,280 81,324 76,692 75,147
Restricted cash $3,657 3,692 3,710 3,808 3,783 3,645 3,499 2,642 2,575 2,507 2,441 2,426 2,291 2,298 2,277 2,299 2,298 2,260 2,302 2,299 2,255
Deferred tax assets, net 16,392 13,959 16,118 9,280 6,518 12,702 12,201 6,602 4,570 4,200 6,190 11,855 16,640 17,070 13,230 7,749 10,657 24,132 26,747 21,404 22,447
Intangible assets, net 50,356 46,973 43,568 48,958 45,104 41,170 114,799 95,495 90,008 84,402 78,845 73,982 69,734 66,296 62,941 59,594 56,243 52,853 49,807 81,082 76,578
Goodwill 187,952 188,154 187,953 204,481 202,337 200,981 357,533 349,984 350,239 350,220 349,530 349,529 348,076 348,110 348,723 349,088 349,098 348,747 348,699 403,902 404,561
Other assets 25,618 32,075 30,672 36,369 33,863 36,033 32,779 31,015 33,164 33,194 32,967 36,016 32,045 31,599 34,280 32,099 29,669 27,472 27,154 30,369 32,215
Investment in equity affiliate - 0 - 0 - 0 3,000 2,944 2,886 2,824 2,753 2,686 2,624 2,555 2,484 3,128 3,063 2,991 2,957 2,921 2,929 2,957 3,004 3,118
Total assets $726,693 $747,431 $769,004 $825,470 $798,270 $790,263 $1,045,137 $1,061,936 $1,182,582 $1,137,467 $1,145,978 $1,183,088 $1,267,259 $1,193,613 $1,219,481 $1,247,857 $1,226,366 $1,169,346 $1,168,070 $1,282,904 $1,274,549
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $5,286 11,661 3,834 5,918 4,114 5,428 4,310 5,653 4,560 3,269 3,658 6,564 8,048 9,048 6,213 6,992 8,304 3,877 2,881 5,647 4,796
Current portion of long-term borrowings 10,000 10,000 - 0 10,318 318 10,318 12,318 21,423 20,876 20,885 20,876 40,867 100,666 20,657 10,474 25,000 25,000 15,000 15,000 260,016 35,000
Deferred revenue 17,968 14,189 8,662 10,716 11,504 10,448 7,600 7,722 11,132 11,790 9,585 13,436 16,038 16,752 13,562 32,649 14,764 12,017 11,866 20,000 22,571
Accrued employee cost 29,830 39,135 49,385 55,664 27,615 33,338 46,638 54,893 31,954 42,967 59,568 68,885 28,937 42,376 57,402 67,645 43,492 70,496 95,833 114,285 52,276
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 47,886 41,048 49,208 61,633 61,394 60,105 67,305 64,392 66,110 65,286 70,124 74,017 84,747 74,772 73,043 66,410 73,241 76,424 67,926 76,350 86,911
Current portion of operating lease liabilities - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 22,306 23,439 23,516 24,148 18,236 18,199 19,048 18,894 18,476 18,039 18,340 18,487 19,308
Income taxes payable, net - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,012 595 604 575 1,432 1,692 2,359 5,157 3,488 14,443 11,256 11,080 901 1,259
Total current liabilities $110,970 $116,033 $111,089 $144,249 $104,945 $119,637 $138,171 $155,095 $157,533 $168,240 $187,902 229,349 258,364 184,163 184,899 221,078 197,720 207,109 222,926 495,686 222,121
Long-term borrowings, less current portion 35,000 35,000 45,000 50,391 67,355 57,326 288,309 263,241 299,765 231,409 223,916 194,131 234,820 215,527 216,235 201,961 202,687 139,432 170,000 - 0 260,000
Non-current liabilities
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Income taxes payable - 0 - 0 - 0 13,557 8,721 8,721 8,721 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 1,790 1,790 1,790 1,790 1,790 1,790 1,790 1,790 1,790 1,790
Deferred tax liabilities, net - 0 - 0 - 0 695 - 0 - 0 13,352 8,445 10,103 6,366 720 966 773 705 841 847 877 902 901 965 928
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 77,060 80,531 76,080 74,709 93,707 90,934 89,412 84,874 81,948 76,518 73,939 68,506 66,173
Other non-current liabilities 18,014 16,476 16,549 16,533 15,544 19,100 22,136 16,836 7,286 9,568 9,677 12,142 21,901 19,566 16,376 18,135 15,119 15,581 13,529 22,801 23,196
Total Liabilities $163,984 $167,509 $172,638 $225,425 $196,565 $204,784 $470,689 $443,617 $551,747 $496,114 $498,295 $513,087 $611,355 $512,685 $509,553 $528,685 $500,141 $441,332 $483,085 $589,748 $574,208
Preferred Stock $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 $0
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock $36 36 37 37 38 38 38 38 38 38 38 39 39 39 39 39 39 39 39 40 40
Additional paid-in capital 296,792 303,486 311,691 322,246 327,750 334,643 344,720 364,179 371,144 378,633 386,060 391,240 396,939 404,704 413,135 420,976 428,882 439,051 385,917 395,742 406,966
Retained earnings 394,964 415,342 436,419 427,064 450,676 465,138 480,387 484,244 498,939 511,503 530,547 551,903 574,314 582,743 609,161 641,379 673,310 701,331 727,838 756,137 792,315
Accumulated other comprehensive Income/(loss) (57,013) (55,451) (59,290) (45,710) (59,670) (87,621) (114,330) (83,467) (77,212) (74,358) (86,153) (84,892) (113,104) (104,274) (85,217) (74,984) (78,753) (86,745) (92,257) (89,474) (98,306)
Less: Shares held in treasury (72,275) (83,694) (92,698) (103,816) (117,320) (126,952) (136,609) (146,925) (162,333) (174,463) (182,809) (188,289) (202,284) (202,284) (227,190) (268,238) (297,253) (325,662) (336,552) (369,289) (400,674)
Exl Service Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity $562,504 $579,719 $596,159 $599,821 $601,474 $585,246 $574,206 $618,069 $630,576 $641,353 $647,683 $670,001 $655,904 $680,928 $709,928 $719,172 $726,225 $728,014 $684,985 $693,156 $700,341
Non-controlling Interest 205 203 207 224 231 233 242 250 259 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Total stockholders' equity $562,709 $579,922 $596,366 $600,045 $601,705 $585,479 $574,448 $618,319 $630,835 $641,353 $647,683 $670,001 $655,904 $680,928 $709,928 $719,172 $726,225 $728,014 $684,985 $693,156 $700,341
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $726,693 $747,431 $769,004 $825,470 $798,270 $790,263 $1,045,137 $1,061,936 $1,182,582 $1,137,467 $1,145,978 $1,183,088 $1,267,259 $1,193,613 $1,219,481 $1,247,857 $1,226,366 $1,169,346 $1,168,070 $1,282,904 $1,274,549
Cashflow
Cash Flow Statement Revised Revised Revised Revised Revised 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022
($ in thousands) Q1 2017(1) Q2 2017(1) Q3 2017(1) Q4 2017(1) FY 2017(1) Q01 Q02 Q03 Q04 FY Q01 Q02 Q03 Q04 FY Q01 Q02 Q03 Q04 FY Q01 Q02 Q03 Q04 FY Q1
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income $16,788 $20,378 $21,077 ($9,355) $48,888 $23,158 $14,462 $15,249 $3,857 $56,726 $14,695 $12,564 $19,044 $21,356 $67,659 - 0 $22,411 $8,429 $26,418 $32,218 $89,476 $31,931 $28,021 $26,507 $28,299 $114,758 $36,178
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization $9,426 $9,637 $9,708 $10,213 $38,984 10,655 10,625 14,065 13,374 48,719 13,724 12,808 13,101 12,560 52,193 - 0 12,472 12,334 12,443 13,264 50,513 12,266 12,468 12,425 12,497 49,656 13,669
Amortization of deferred financing costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Amortization of non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 600 600 600 618 618 636 2,472 - 0 635 654 654 673 2,616 673 691 431 - 0 1,795 - 0
Share-based compensation expense 5,956 5,107 5,708 6,270 23,041 5,074 6,892 5,345 6,590 23,901 6,956 7,155 7,427 4,532 26,070 - 0 4,778 7,726 8,346 7,385 28,235 7,832 10,070 10,894 9,825 38,621 11,224
Loss on settlement of convertible notes 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,845 - 0 12,845 - 0
Loss / (Gain) from equity-method investment 0 0 0 0 56 58 62 71 247 67 62 69 71 269 - 0 55 66 72 34 227 36 (8) (28) (47) (47) (114)
Non-employee stock options 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Noncontrolling interest - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Gain on bargain purchase 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (unrealized) 2,225 (582) (1,197) 1,077 1,523 (3,319) (4,463) (6,593) 5,755 (8,620) 127 1,840 (1,948) (340) (321) - 0 (6,490) 3,112 2,894 886 402 (1,139) (1,495) (1,165) (22) (3,821) (3,165)
Unrealized (gain) on short term investments (2,246) (2,191) 4,437 0 (2,842) (1,098) (1,483) (2,273) (7,696) (3,185) (1,177) (3,081) (2,673) (10,116) - 0 267 (3,109) (1,965) (2,367) (7,174) (1,103) 7,880 (790) (848) 5,139 (384)
Deferred income tax (benefit)/expense (4,256) 1,138 (2,299) 6,148 731 3,433 (2,890) (1,529) 361 (625) 1,049 (3,680) (4,228) (5,486) (12,345) - 0 3,539 (4,202) (909) 4,269 2,697 (2,695) (12,042) (2,637) (2,953) (20,327) (193)
Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Impairment charges 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,056 20,056 1,227 1,940 - 0 460 3,627 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Loss on sale of business unit 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Allowance for expected credit losses 331 553 1,822 110 2,816 (612) 22 (30) 47 (573) 298 (17) 152 181 614 - 0 195 194 (36) (56) 297 48 (438) (15) (59) (464) 34
Others, net (8) 34 (15) 240 252 28 95 70 110 303 416 545 (1,109) (1,056) (1,205) - 0 (26) (1,178) 269 393 (542) 216 (72) 446 (374) 216 819
Change in fair value of Earn-out consideration 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 13,701 6,843 6,791 27,335 - 0 6,853 6,850 6,781 6,662 27,146 6,761 6,871 6,380 6,314 26,326 6,043
Change in operating assets and liabilities (net of effect of acquisitions) $0
Restricted cash $0 $0 $0 $0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Accounts receivable (6,671) (3,988) (11,405) 1,582 (20,482) (590) (11,129) 2,365 (692) (10,046) (12,016) (4,462) 3 9,382 (7,093) - 0 (17,518) 29,898 3,698 8,618 24,696 (11,818) (22,334) (10,719) 7,187 (37,684) (45,659)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,285) 8,446 (1,967) (4,976) 218 (2,164) (266) (914) (1,165) (4,509) 591 (2,624) 2,785 463 1,215 - 0 (1,871) 965 2,703 (6,930) (5,133) (21) 210 2,844 (4,212) (1,179) (1,116)
Accounts payable 2,185 3,110 (4,924) 1,335 1,706 (1,726) 383 (71) 1,054 (360) (1,159) (955) 267 1,981 134 - 0 1,400 543 (2,433) 733 243 1,902 (4,360) 125 1,719 (614) (808)
Deferred revenue 1,480 (3,847) (5,788) 1,530 (6,625) 877 (1,076) (5,000) 270 (4,929) 3,262 2,392 (2,407) 3,432 6,679 - 0 2,579 487 (2,771) 17,927 18,222 (17,986) (2,846) (364) 8,463 (12,733) 3,707
Accrued expenses and other liabilities (20,247) 2,561 17,038 13,942 13,294 (24,338) 6,380 9,842 8,304 188 (16,599) 9,232 22,947 15,476 31,056 - 0 (36,074) 8,272 15,587 2,655 (9,560) (15,155) 31,278 13,795 19,491 49,409 (44,361)
Advance income tax, net (1,471) 354 (1,490) 13,644 11,037 (13,906) 6,301 3,377 (9,919) (14,147) (2,099) 3,444 4,867 982 7,194 - 0 (1,109) 5,555 2,555 (6,305) 696 9,057 (9,018) (5,724) (6,377) (12,062) 6,185
Other assets 1,569 (1,605) 1,277 (3,465) (2,224) (1,789) (2,498) (1,697) (816) (6,800) 388 (262) (1,433) (897) (2,204) - 0 925 2,121 50 3,409 6,505 1,268 321 896 (2,258) 227 (2,924)
Operating lease liabilities 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (13,749) (5,679) (5,385) (24,813) - 0 (6,576) (6,255) (6,949) (6,809) (26,589) (6,868) (6,459) (6,327) (6,020) (25,674) (6,005)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $6,022 $39,050 $25,354 $42,732 $113,159 ($8,005) $21,798 $33,058 $45,584 $92,435 $8,342 $39,374 $58,238 $62,466 $168,420 - 0 ($13,555) $72,462 $67,407 $76,659 $202,973 $15,205 $38,738 $59,819 $70,625 $184,387 ($26,870)
Net cash provided by operating activities $6,022 $39,050 $25,354 $42,732 $113,159 ($8,005) $21,798 $33,058 $45,584 $92,435 $8,342 $39,374 $58,238 $62,466 $168,420 ($13,555) $72,462 $67,407 $76,659 $202,973 $15,205 $38,738 $59,819 $70,625 $184,387 ($26,870)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment ($10,114) ($10,333) ($6,312) ($8,395) ($35,154) (12,680) (6,616) (10,774) (10,719) (40,789) (10,878) (11,409) (10,021) (8,237) (40,545) - 0 (12,347) (10,004) (12,263) (7,610) (42,224) (12,680) (7,223) (9,123) (8,222) (37,248) (16,101)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 0 352 352 - 0 - 0 - 0 407 407 73 227 324 292 916 129 398 298 475 1,300 63
Investment in equity affiliate - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,000.00) (3,000) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (700) - 0 - 0 - 0 (700) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Business acquisition (net of cash acquired) 0 0 (724) (22,576) (23,300) (380) (115) (231,423) 89 (231,829) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (76,831) (76,831) (1,367)
Payment for purchase of non-controlling interest - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (241) - 0 - 0 (241) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Purchase of short-term investments (129,837) (39,585) (28,475) (204,824) (402,721) (20,310) (20,353) (17,294) (75,477) (133,434) (47,683) (20,505) (49,746) (70,040) (187,974) - 0 (23,830) (25,197) (8,938) (44,497) (102,462) (18,835) (14,152) (43,513) (19,511) (96,011) (36,804)
Proceeds from Redemption of short-term investments 22,879 16,596 14,763 187,201 241,439 30,358 30,453 18,725 48,672 128,208 21,361 70,308 37,474 47,825 176,968 - 0 72,844 - 0 30,874 22,436 126,154 5,357 58,674 19,152 11,337 94,520 49,515
Cash Flows from Investing (continuing operations) ($117,072) ($33,322) ($20,748) ($51,594) ($222,736) ($3,012) $3,369 ($240,766) ($37,083) ($277,492) ($37,200) $38,153 ($22,293) ($30,045) ($51,385) - 0 $36,040 ($34,974) $9,997 ($29,379) ($18,316) ($26,029) $37,697 ($33,186) ($92,752) ($114,270) ($4,694)
Cash Flows from Investing (discontinued operations) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Net Cash Flows from Investing activities ($117,072) ($33,322) ($20,748) ($51,594) ($222,736) ($3,012) $3,369 ($240,766) ($37,083) ($277,492) ($37,200) $38,153 ($22,293) ($30,045) ($51,385) - 0 $36,040 ($34,974) $9,997 ($29,379) ($18,316) ($26,029) $37,697 ($33,186) ($92,752) ($114,270) ($4,694)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of senior long-term debt $0 $0 $0 $0 $0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Proceeds from borrowings 0 0 0 60,574 60,574 12,000 - 0 233,000 1,614 246,614 46,000 - 0 - 0 - 0 46,000 - 0 110,000 - 0 - 0 - 0 110,000 25,000 - 0 200,000 75,000 300,000 35,000
Repayment of borrowings 0 0 0 (45,192) (45,192) (5,036) (29) (18) (150,126) (155,209) (10,572) (69,018) (8,173) (10,484) (98,247) - 0 (10,201) (100,009) (10,183) (474) (120,867) (25,000) (74,000) (230,000) (31) (329,031) - 0
Proceeds from convertible notes 149,000 149,000 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Payment of debt issuance cost 0 0 0 (790) (790) - 0 - 0 - 0 (762) (762) (97) (20) - 0 - 0 (117) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Principal payments on finance lease obligations (43) (51) (39) (41) (174) (42) (41) (22) (47) (152) (137) (70) (67) (62) (336) - 0 (67) (57) (56) (69) (249) (57) (50) (50) (44) (201) (39)
Repayment on redemption of preferred stock 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Repayment of bank borrowings and other long term debt 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 191 1,587 2,497 4,286 8,561 431 - 0 653 313 1,397 22 316 - 0 649 987 - 0 921 39 85 456 1,501 75 99 536 - 0 710 - 0
Excess tax benefit/(deficiency) from stock-based compensation 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from public offering, net of issuance costs 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Proceeds from issuance of stock to minority shareholders 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Proceeds from long-term borrowings 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Acquisition of treasury stock (11,913) (11,419) (9,004) (11,118) (43,454) (13,504) (9,632) (9,657) (10,316) (43,109) (15,408) (12,130) (8,346) (5,480) (41,364) - 0 (13,995) - 0 (24,906) (41,048) (79,949) (29,015) (28,409) (28,196) (32,737) (118,357) (31,385)
Cash Flows from Financing (continuing operations) ($11,765) ($9,883) ($6,546) $7,719 ($20,475) ($6,151) ($9,702) $223,956 ($10,324) $197,779 $19,808 ($80,922) ($16,586) ($15,377) (93,077) - 0 86,658 (100,027) (35,060) (41,135) (89,564) (28,997) (102,360) (57,710) 42,188 (146,879) 3,576
Cash Flows from Financing (discontinued operations)
Net Cash Flows from Financing ($11,765) ($9,883) ($6,546) $7,719 ($20,475) ($6,151) ($9,702) $223,956 ($10,324) $197,779 $19,808 ($80,922) ($16,586) ($15,377) ($93,077) $86,658 ($100,027) ($35,060) ($41,135) ($89,564) ($28,997) ($102,360) ($57,710) $42,188 ($146,879) $3,576
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents $469 $1,110 $224 $2,132 $3,935 ($644) ($1,938) ($426) 140 (2,868) (455) 215 (1,521) 716 (1,045) - 0 (2,653) (220) 2,893 3,362 3,382 (984) (1,253) (2,766) 56 (4,947) (753)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents ($122,346) ($3,045) ($1,716) $989 ($126,117) ($17,812) $13,527 $15,822 ($1,683) $9,854 ($9,505) ($3,180) $17,838 $17,760 $22,913 $106,490 ($62,759) $45,237 $9,507 $98,475 ($40,805) ($27,178) ($33,843) $20,117 ($81,709) ($28,741)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 220,394 98,048 95,004 93,288 220,394 94,277 76,465 89,992 105,814 94,277 104,131 94,627 91,447 109,285 104,131 127,044 233,534 170,775 216,012 127,044 225,519 184,714 157,536 123,693 225,519 143,810
Cash received from non-controlling interest shareholders
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year 98,048 95,004 93,288 94,277 94,277 76,465 89,992 105,814 104,131 104,131 94,627 91,447 109,285 127,044 127,044 233,534 170,775 216,012 225,519 225,519 184,714 157,536 123,693 143,810 143,810 115,069
Less cash and equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0
Cash and Cash Equivalents from Continuing Operations, end of period $98,048 $95,004 $93,288 $94,277 $94,277 $76,465 $89,992 $105,814 $104,131 $104,131 $94,627 $91,447 $109,285 $127,044 $127,044 $233,534 $170,775 $216,012 $225,519 $225,519 $184,714 $157,536 $123,693 $143,810 $143,810 $115,069
(1) Effective from January 1, 2017, On January 1, 2018, The Company adopted the guidance in ASU 2016-18 "Statement of Cash Flows". Refer Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for details.
Revenues and Margins
2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) 2018 2019 Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) Revised (1) 2020(1) 2020(1) 2020(1) 2020(1) 2020(1) 2021 2021 2021 2021(2) 2021(2) 2022(2)
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 17 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 18 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 19 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 20 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY 21 Q1
Revenues
Operations Management
Y/Y revenue growth
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
GM
GM%
Analytics and Business Transformation
Y/Y revenue growth
GM
GM%
Digital Operations and Solutions $134,026 $137,498 $138,601 $142,242 $552,367 $149,871 $150,494 $148,417 $149,040 $597,822 $152,612 $155,638 $162,639 $163,128 $634,017 $149,871 $150,494 $148,417 $149,040 $597,822 $152,612 $155,638 $162,639 $163,128 $634,017 $ 153,559 $ 140,794 $ 150,519 $ 150,883 $ 595,755 $ 159,093 $ 163,659 $ 169,862 $ 169,007 $ 661,621 $ 180,169
Y/Y revenue growth 4.7% 5.1% 7.0% 8.0% 6.2% 11.8% 9.5% 7.1% 4.8% 8.2% 1.8% 3.4% 9.6% 9.5% 6.1% 11.8% 9.5% 7.1% 4.8% 8.2% 1.8% 3.4% 9.6% 9.5% 6.1% 0.6% -9.5% -7.5% -7.5% -6.0% 3.6% 16.2% 12.9% 12.0% 11.1% 13.2%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth % 4.9% 4.9% 6.4% 6.9% 5.8% 10.4% 9.8% 8.7% 6.8% 8.9% 3.9% 4.4% 10.1% 9.5% 7.0% 10.4% 9.8% 8.7% 6.8% 8.9% 3.9% 4.4% 10.1% 9.5% 7.0% 1.5% -8.5% -7.4% -7.4% -5.5% 2.8% 14.9% 12.6% 12.2% 10.5% 14.0%
GM 46,710 47,415 51,154 48,906 194,185 49,845 49,501 49,898 48,327 197,571 52,274 50,623 52,930 53,945 209,772 49,845 49,501 49,898 48,327 197,571 52,274 50,623 52,930 53,945 209,772 49,519 39,625 54,903 57,222 201,269 64,765 64,269 67,655 63,906 260,595 68,223
GM% 34.9% 34.5% 36.9% 34.4% 35.2% 33.3% 32.9% 33.6% 32.4% 33.0% 34.3% 32.5% 32.5% 33.1% 33.1% 33.3% 32.9% 33.6% 32.4% 33.0% 34.3% 32.5% 32.5% 33.1% 33.1% 32.2% 28.1% 36.5% 37.9% 33.8% 40.7% 39.3% 39.8% 37.8% 39.4% 37.9%
Insurance $55,921 $ 58,255 $ 59,608 $ 61,010 $ 234,794 $ 63,903 $ 64,812 $ 64,303 $ 65,126 $ 258,144 $ 69,038 $ 72,236 $ 77,714 $ 75,171 $ 294,159 $76,148 $ 78,614 $ 77,757 $ 78,633 $ 311,152 $81,286 $ 85,581 $ 91,096 $ 88,471 $ 346,434 $ 83,739 $ 81,281 $ 87,830 $ 88,920 $ 341,770 $ 91,160 $ 94,719 $ 98,008 $ 98,112 $ 381,999 $ 103,266
Y/Y revenue growth 15.8% 15.1% 12.9% 11.7% 13.8% 14.3% 11.3% 7.9% 6.7% 9.9% 8.0% 11.5% 20.9% 15.4% 14.0% 21.2% 18.9% 14.6% 9.4% 15.8% 6.7% 8.9% 17.2% 12.5% 11.3% 3.0% -5.0% -3.6% 0.5% -1.3% 8.9% 16.5% 11.6% 10.3% 11.8% 13.3%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth % 15.2% 14.5% 12.1% 10.7% 13.0% 13.0% 11.5% 9.1% 8.2% 10.4% 10.0% 12.6% 21.7% 15.6% 15.0% 19.2% 19.0% 15.7% 10.9% 16.1% 8.8% 10.0% 18.1% 12.7% 12.4% 4.1% -4.2% -3.9% 0.4% -1.0% 7.6% 14.9% 11.3% 10.5% 11.0% 13.9%
GM 17,891 17,784 20,434 19,252 75,361 21,476 20,779 20,779 20,189 83,223 22,346 22,330 26,227 23,578 94,481 24,247 25,806 24,717 24,563 99,334 26,043 26,167 28,863 26,781 107,854 24,774 22,168 30,999 31,945 109,886 35,067 35,360 36,518 35,525 142,470 38,184
GM% 32.0% 30.5% 34.3% 31.6% 32.1% 33.6% 32.1% 32.3% 31.0% 32.2% 32.4% 30.9% 33.7% 31.4% 32.1% 31.8% 32.8% 31.8% 31.2% 31.9% 32.0% 30.6% 31.7% 30.3% 31.1% 29.6% 27.3% 35.3% 35.9% 32.2% 38.5% 37.3% 37.3% 36.2% 37.3% 37.0%
Healthcare $18,932 $ 18,923 $ 18,872 $ 20,286 $ 77,013 $ 22,797 $ 19,817 $ 20,375 $ 21,402 $ 84,391 $ 20,569 $ 20,016 $ 23,978 $ 26,026 $ 90,589 $24,141 $ 21,173 $ 21,666 $ 22,866 $ 89,845 $22,248 $ 21,730 $ 25,631 $ 27,856 $ 97,465 $ 27,029 $ 24,978 $ 25,112 $ 24,196 $ 101,315 $ 30,265 $ 28,250 $ 27,341 $ 26,530 $ 112,386 $ 26,156
Y/Y revenue growth 15.5% 8.5% 18.3% 7.5% 12.2% 20.4% 4.7% 8.0% 5.5% 9.6% -9.8% 1.0% 17.7% 21.6% 7.3% 13.5% 0.4% 3.9% 3.7% 5.4% -7.8% 2.6% 18.3% 21.8% 8.5% 21.5% 14.9% -2.0% -13.1% 4.0% 12.0% 13.1% 8.9% 9.6% 10.9% -13.6%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth % 15.6% 8.6% 18.3% 7.5% 12.2% 20.4% 4.7% 8.0% 5.5% 9.6% -9.8% 1.0% 17.7% 21.6% 7.3% 13.5% 0.5% 4.1% 3.8% 5.5% -7.7% 2.7% 18.3% 21.8% 8.5% 21.6% 15.1% -1.9% -13.1% 4.0% 12.0% 13.1% 8.9% 9.7% 10.9% -13.5%
GM 6,623 6,617 6,799 7,562 27,601 5,555 3,104 4,578 4,386 17,623 3,574 3,151 4,590 5,624 16,939 5,511 3,497 5,258 5,133 19,399 4,446 3,981 5,222 6,768 20,417 7,436 5,338 7,119 8,279 28,172 12,874 10,565 10,284 8,903 42,626 8,505
GM% 35.0% 35.0% 36.0% 37.3% 35.8% 24.4% 15.7% 22.5% 20.5% 20.9% 17.4% 15.7% 19.1% 21.6% 18.7% 22.8% 16.5% 24.3% 22.4% 21.6% 20.0% 18.3% 20.4% 24.3% 20.9% 27.5% 21.4% 28.4% 34.2% 27.8% 42.5% 37.4% 37.6% 33.6% 37.9% 32.5%
Emerging Business $49,582 $ 50,708 $ 48,994 $ 47,542 $ 196,825 $49,078 $ 48,327 $ 45,912 $ 46,801 $ 190,118 $ 42,791 $ 34,535 $ 37,577 $ 37,767 $ 152,670 $ 37,668 $ 40,690 $ 44,513 $ 44,365 $ 167,236 $ 50,747
Y/Y revenue growth -0.7% 0.7% -1.7% -1.5% -0.8% -1.0% -4.7% -6.3% -1.6% -3.4% -12.8% -28.5% -18.2% -19.3% -19.7% -12.0% 17.8% 18.5% 17.5% 9.5% 34.7%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth % -2.0% 1.7% 1.2% 2.0% 0.7% 1.6% -3.6% -6.2% -1.7% -2.5% -11.9% -26.8% -17.3% -18.9% -18.7% -12.5% 16.2% 18.2% 18.0% 9.1% 36.2%
GM 20,087 20,199 19,922 18,631 78,839 21,785 20,475 18,845 20,396 81,501 17,309 12,119 16,785 16,998 63,211 16,824 18,344 20,853 19,478 75,499 21,534
GM% 40.5% 39.8% 40.7% 39.2% 40.1% 44.4% 42.4% 41.0% 43.6% 42.9% 40.5% 35.1% 44.7% 45.0% 41.4% 44.7% 45.1% 46.8% 43.9% 45.1% 42.4%
Travel, Transportation and Logistics $17,043 $ 17,835 $ 18,496 $ 17,577 $ 70,951 $ 17,499 $ 18,549 $ 17,278 $ 16,911 $ 70,237 $ 17,425 $ 17,541 $ 16,950 $ 16,094 $ 68,010
Y/Y revenue growth -2.9% 1.7% 5.6% 5.0% 2.3% 2.7% 4.0% -6.6% -3.8% -1.0% -0.4% -5.4% -1.9% -4.8% -3.2%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth % -0.9% 3.0% 6.9% 5.1% 3.5% 2.2% 4.7% -4.7% -1.2% 0.2% 1.6% -5.0% -2.1% -5.0% -2.7%
GM 6,905 7,512 8,500 6,697 29,614 7,056 7,924 7,320 6,871 29,171 7,625 7,552 7,150 6,947 29,274
GM% 40.5% 42.1% 46.0% 38.1% 41.7% 40.3% 42.7% 42.4% 40.6% 41.5% 43.8% 43.1% 42.2% 43.2% 43.0%
Finance & Accounting $21,014 $ 21,038 $ 21,642 $ 22,833 $ 86,527 $ 23,972 $ 24,228 $ 24,517 $ 25,224 $ 97,941 $ 25,724 $ 26,422 $ 26,542 $ 27,892 $ 106,580
Y/Y revenue growth 6.0% 9.1% 9.0% 11.6% 9.0% 14.1% 15.2% 13.3% 10.5% 13.2% 7.3% 9.1% 8.3% 10.6% 8.8%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth % 5.9% 8.7% 7.9% 9.9% 8.1% 11.8% 15.1% 15.5% 13.0% 13.8% 10.0% 10.3% 8.7% 10.6% 9.9%
GM 8,588 8,700 9,008 8,869 35,165 9,243 9,685 9,600 10,258 38,786 11,450 10,428 9,891 11,494 43,263
GM% 40.9% 41.4% 41.6% 38.8% 40.6% 38.6% 40.0% 39.2% 40.7% 39.6% 44.5% 39.5% 37.3% 41.2% 40.6%
All Other $21,116 $ 21,447 $ 19,983 $ 20,536 $ 83,082 $ 21,700 $ 23,088 $ 21,944 $ 20,377 $ 87,109 $ 19,856 $ 19,423 $ 17,455 $ 17,945 $ 74,679
Y/Y revenue growth -18.8% -17.5% -14.7% -2.5% -13.9% 2.8% 7.7% 9.8% -0.8% 4.8% -8.5% -15.9% -20.5% -11.9% -14.3%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth % -17.9% -18.0% -16.0% -5.2% -14.7% -0.1% 8.6% 13.7% 3.8% 6.4% -4.4% -14.4% -19.9% -11.9% -12.7%
GM 6,703 6,802 6,413 6,526 26,444 6,515 8,009 7,621 6,623 28,768 7,279 7,162 5,072 6,302 25,815
GM% 31.7% 31.7% 32.1% 31.8% 31.8% 30.0% 34.7% 34.7% 32.5% 33.0% 36.7% 36.9% 29.1% 35.1% 34.6%
Analytics $49,007 $ 51,559 $ 53,744 $ 55,633 $ 209,943 $ 57,102 $ 59,618 $ 82,707 $ 85,863 $ 285,290 $ 86,961 $ 87,871 $ 88,753 $ 93,744 $ 357,329 $ 57,102 $ 59,618 $ 82,707 $ 85,863 $ 285,290 $ 86,961 $ 87,871 $ 88,753 $ 93,744 $ 357,329 $ 92,431 $ 81,679 $ 90,499 $ 98,070 $ 362,679 $ 102,322 $ 111,405 $ 120,463 $ 126,482 $ 460,672 $ 149,039
Y/Y revenue growth 25.8% 30.2% 29.1% 22.2% 26.7% 16.5% 15.6% 53.9% 54.3% 35.9% 52.3% 47.4% 7.3% 9.2% 25.3% 16.5% 15.6% 53.9% 54.3% 35.9% 52.3% 47.4% 7.3% 9.2% 25.3% 6.3% -7.0% 2.0% 4.6% 1.5% 10.7% 36.4% 33.1% 29.0% 27.0% 45.7%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth % 26.4% 30.7% 28.6% 21.6% 26.7% 15.8% 15.4% 54.1% 55.0% 35.9% 53.1% 47.9% 7.8% 9.0% 25.6% 15.8% 15.4% 54.1% 55.0% 35.9% 53.1% 47.9% 7.8% 9.0% 25.6% 6.6% -6.8% 1.6% 4.5% 1.5% 10.0% 35.1% 32.7% 28.9% 26.4% 46.0%
GM 17,251 17,908 18,114 19,710 72,983 19,027 20,962 29,069 31,628 100,686 30,059 30,440 30,920 34,665 126,084 19,027 20,962 29,069 31,628 100,686 30,059 30,440 30,920 34,665 126,084 33,815 24,447 34,028 40,939 133,229 37,829 40,094 44,927 47,914 170,764 53,469
GM% 35.2% 34.7% 33.7% 35.4% 34.8% 33.3% 35.2% 35.1% 36.8% 35.3% 34.6% 34.6% 34.8% 37.0% 35.3% 33.3% 35.2% 35.1% 36.8% 35.3% 34.6% 34.6% 34.8% 37.0% 35.3% 36.6% 29.9% 37.6% 41.7% 36.7% 37.0% 36.0% 37.3% 37.9% 37.1% 35.9%
Total Revenues $183,033 $189,057 $192,345 $197,875 $762,310 $206,973 $210,112 $231,124 $234,903 $883,112 $239,573 $243,509 $251,392 $256,872 $991,346 206,973 210,112 231,124 234,903 883,112 239,573 243,509 251,392 256,872 991,346 245,990 222,473 241,018 248,953 958,434 261,415 275,064 290,325 295,489 1,122,293 329,208
(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company made certain operational and structural changes to more closely integrate its businesses and to simplify its organizational structure and accordingly new reportable segments are as follows
Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging Business and Analytics.
(2) The Company's operations management services are a part of its digital operations and solutions and they are referred to as "digital operations and solutions" and sometimes "digital solutions."
Revenue by Industry (2)
Insurance $77,240 $79,618 $80,949 $83,285 $321,092 $90,659 $93,663 $96,028 $95,228 $375,578 $100,959 $103,526 $109,287 $107,199 $420,970 $90,659 $93,663 $96,028 $95,228 $375,578 $100,959 $103,526 $109,287 $107,199 $420,970 $107,828 $100,707 $109,678 $111,185 $429,398 $118,369 $122,993 $128,642 $127,737 $497,741 $135,664
% of revenue 42% 42% 42% 42% 42% 43.8% 44.6% 41.5% 40.5% 42.5% 42.1% 42.5% 43.5% 41.7% 42.5% 43.8% 45.3% 45.5% 44.7% 44.8% 45.3% 44.7% 44.3% 43.2% 44.4% 41.2%
Sequential Growth 8.9% 3.3% 2.5% -0.8% NA 6.0% 2.5% 5.6% -1.9% NA 0.6% -6.6% 8.9% 1.4% NA 6.5% 3.9% 4.6% -0.7% NA 6.2%
Year-Over-Year Growth 17.4% 17.6% 18.6% 14.3% 17.0% 11.4% 10.5% 13.8% 12.6% 12.1% 6.8% -2.7% 0.4% 3.7% 2.0% 9.8% 22.1% 17.3% 14.9% 15.9% 14.6%
Healthcare $28,566 $28,157 $30,231 $33,212 $120,165 $34,105 $31,671 $52,233 $57,047 $175,056 $53,248 $53,986 $55,980 $62,630 $225,845 $34,105 $31,671 $52,233 $57,047 $175,056 $53,248 $53,986 $55,980 $62,630 $225,845 $57,262 $53,513 $58,187 $58,249 $227,211 $62,257 $64,548 $65,677 $67,654 $260,135 $69,548
% of revenue 16% 15% 16% 17% 16% 16.5% 15.1% 22.6% 24.3% 19.8% 22.2% 22.2% 22.3% 24.4% 22.8% 23.3% 24.1% 24.1% 23.4% 23.7% 23.8% 23.5% 22.6% 22.9% 23.2% 21.1%
Sequential Growth 2.7% -7.1% 64.9% 9.2% NA -6.7% 1.4% 3.7% 11.9% NA -8.6% -6.5% 8.7% 0.1% NA 6.9% 3.7% 1.7% 3.0% NA 2.8%
Year-Over-Year Growth 19.4% 12.5% 72.8% 71.8% 45.7% 56.1% 70.5% 7.2% 9.8% 29.0% 7.5% -0.9% 3.9% -7.0% 0.6% 8.7% 20.6% 12.9% 16.1% 14.5% 11.7%
Emerging Business 82,209 $84,778 $82,863 $82,628 $332,477 $85,366 $85,997 $86,125 $87,043 $344,531 $80,900 $68,253 $73,153 $79,519 $301,825 $80,789 $87,523 $96,006 $100,099 $364,417 $123,995
% of revenue 39.7% 40.3% 35.9% 35.2% 37.6% 35.6% 35.3% 34.3% 33.9% 34.8% 32.9% 30.7% 30.4% 31.9% 31.5% 30.9% 31.8% 33.1% 33.9% 32.5% 37.7%
Sequential Growth 1.0% 3.1% -2.3% -0.3% NA 3.3% 0.7% 0.1% 1.1% NA -7.1% -15.6% 7.2% 8.7% NA 1.6% 8.3% 9.7% 4.3% NA 23.9%
Year-Over-Year Growth 6.5% 4.3% 2.1% 1.5% 3.6% 3.8% 1.4% 3.9% 5.3% 3.6% -5.2% -20.6% -15.1% -8.6% -12.4% -0.1% 28.2% 31.2% 25.9% 20.7% 53.5%
Utilities $11,777 $11,915 $10,973 $10,687 $45,353 $11,157 $11,094 $11,047 $10,730 $44,029 $10,655 $11,019 $10,499 $10,039 $42,212
6% 6% 6% 5% 6% 5.4% 5.3% 4.8% 4.6% 5.0% 4.4% 4.5% 4.2% 3.9% 4.3%
Banking and Financial Services $25,764 $29,068 $27,950 $29,268 $112,049 $30,705 $31,009 $28,940 $30,278 $120,932 $31,923 $32,577 $33,870 $35,491 $133,861
14% 15% 15% 15% 15% 14.8% 14.8% 12.5% 12.9% 13.7% 13.3% 13.4% 13.5% 13.8% 13.5%
Travel, Transportation and Logistics $17,410 $19,372 $20,197 $18,979 $75,959 $18,305 $20,130 $19,119 $18,239 $75,793 $18,914 $18,911 $17,997 $17,159 $72,981
10% 10% 11% 10% 10% 8.8% 9.6% 8.3% 7.8% 8.6% 7.9% 7.8% 7.2% 6.7% 7.4%
Other $22,275 $20,928 $22,045 $22,445 $87,693 $22,042 $22,545 $23,757 $23,381 $91,724 $23,873 $23,492 $23,758 $24,353 $95,475
12% 11% 11% 11% 12% 10.6% 10.7% 10.3% 10.0% 10.4% 10.0% 9.6% 9.5% 9.5% 9.6%
Revenue by Geography
United States 82% 81% 82% 83% 82% 83% 83% 83% 83% 83% 82% 81% 83% 84% 83% 82.7% 82.9% 82.9% 82.8% 83.0% 81.9% 81.3% 83.0% 83.7% 82.5% 84.5% 85.0% 84.6% 85.9% 85.0% 85.8% 85.5% 86.0% 86.1% 85.9% 85.8%
United Kingdom 14% 15% 14% 14% 14% 14% 13% 13% 13% 13% 12% 12% 11% 10% 11% 13.5% 13.1% 12.9% 13.2% 13.0% 12.1% 12.4% 11.1% 10.1% 11.4% 9.5% 8.5% 9.5% 9.5% 9.3% 9.5% 9.5% 9.4% 9.3% 9.4% 10.0%
Rest of world 4% 3% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 4% 6% 6% 6% 6% 6% 3.8% 4.0% 4.2% 4.0% 4.0% 6.0% 6.3% 5.9% 6.2% 6.1% 6.0% 6.5% 5.9% 4.6% 5.7% 4.7% 5.0% 4.5% 4.6% 4.7% 4.3%
(2) Revenue by Industry includes all solutions offered by EXL for each vertical listed.
For example, Insurance will include BPM, Finance and Accounting, Analytics and Consulting work.
Other Metrics
2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1
Headcount 26,428 26,317 27,358 27,756 27,756 27,095 27,094 28,812 29,152 29,152 29,122 30,019 31,496 31,728 31,728 32,780 31,622 31,816 31,936 31,936 31,631 32,994 34,548 37,431 37,431 39,110
Total Workstations 22,394 23,293 22,775 24,215 24,215 24,849 24,617 25,488 25,931 25,931 26,024 27,124 27,469 27,738 27,738 29,116 NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1)
Seat Utilization 1.11 1.06 1.13 1.08 1.08 1.03 1.03 1.06 1.06 1.06 1.05 1.04 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.06 NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1) NA(1)
Client Concentration
Top - 1 7% 7% 8% 9% 8% 8% 8% 8% 9% 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% 8% 9% 8% 9% 8% 8% 7% 8% 8% 8% 8%
Top - 3 17% 17% 17% 18% 17% 17% 17% 16% 16% 16% 16% 16% 15% 16% 15% 18% 20% 20% 20% 19% 20% 19% 18% 18% 19% 17%
Top - 5 24% 25% 25% 26% 25% 25% 25% 23% 23% 24% 23% 22% 22% 23% 22% 24% 26% 26% 27% 25% 27% 25% 25% 25% 25% 24%
Top - 10 38.8% 39% 38% 38% 39% 40% 39% 37% 37% 37% 37% 37% 36% 36.2% 36.15% 37% 39% 39% 38% 37% 39% 38% 39% 37% 38% 36%
Attrition 30.9% 35.3% 31.5% 30.8% 32.0% 34.8% 32.9% 32.7% 29.1% 31.8% 31.9% 37.2% 34.5% 30.9% 33.2% 32.0% 14.5% 21.9% 22.3% 23.4% 26.8% 29.5% 29.7% 29.4% 28.3% 34.1%
Exchange Rates (average of month end exchange rates)
Indian rupee / U.S. dollar 66.46 64.45 64.45 64.36 64.93 64.64 67.51 70.67 71.10 68.48 70.32 69.42 70.35 71.35 70.36 73.08 75.41 74.06 73.74 74.07 73.17 73.67 73.88 74.79 73.88 75.25
Q/Q Appreciation / (Depreciation) 1.2% 3.0% -0.0% 0.1% -0.4% -4.4% -4.7% -0.6% 1.1% 1.3% -1.3% -1.4% -2.4% -3.2% 1.8% 0.4% 0.8% -0.7% -0.3% -1.2% -0.6%
Y/Y Appreciation / (Depreciation) 1.6% 3.9% 3.4% 4.9% 3.5% 2.7% -4.7% -9.6% -10.5% -5.5% -8.8% -2.8% 0.4% -0.3% -2.7% -3.9% -8.6% -5.3% -3.4% -5.3% -0.1% 2.3% 0.2% -1.4% 0.3% -2.8%
U.K. pound sterling / U.S. dollar 1.24 1.29 1.31 1.34 1.30 1.40 1.34 1.31 1.28 1.33 1.32 1.28 1.22 1.30 1.28 1.28 1.24 1.31 1.33 1.29 1.38 1.40 1.37 1.35 1.38 1.33
Q/Q (Appreciation) / Depreciation 7.8% -4.0% -1.8% -1.8% -4.7% 4.3% 2.2% 2.3% -2.8% 3.0% 4.3% -6.6% 2.0% 3.1% -5.9% -1.7% -3.7% -1.3% 2.0% 1.5% 1.4%
Y/Y (Appreciation) / Depreciation 12.5% 9.4% -0.3% -8.7% 3.7% -12.9% -3.9% 0.3% 4.2% -2.9% 6.1% 4.8% 6.8% -1.8% 4.0% 3.0% 3.0% -7.2% -2.2% -0.8% -8.2% -13% -4.7% -1.4% -6.7% 3.5%
Philippine peso / U.S. dollar 50.05 50.06 50.82 50.60 50.38 51.85 52.53 53.53 52.86 52.69 52.11 51.84 51.59 50.73 51.57 50.83 50.28 48.71 48.16 49.49 48.39 48.20 50.24 50.60 49.36 51.32
Q/Q Appreciation / (Depreciation) -5.0% -0.0% -1.5% 0.4% -2.5% -1.3% -1.9% 1.3% 1.4% 0.5% 0.5% 1.7% -0.2% 1.1% 3.1% 1.1% -0.5% 0.4% -4.2% -0.7% -1.4%
Y/Y Appreciation / (Depreciation) -6.3% -6.7% -7.2% -2.7% -5.7% -3.6% -4.9% -5.3% -4.5% -4.6% -0.5% 1.3% 3.6% 4.0% 2.1% 2.5% 3.0% 5.6% 5.1% 4.0% 4.8% 4.1% -3.1% -5.1% 0.3% -6.1%
(1) Due to country wide lockdowns, we moved to the "Work from home" operational model in second half of March 2020 for most of our business.

Disclaimer

ExlService Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:33 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
