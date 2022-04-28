ExlService : Q1 2022 Investor Fact Sheet

Income Statement 2017 2017 2017 2017 2017 2018 2018 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019 2019 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 2021 2021 2022

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1(b) Q2(b)(c) Q3(b)(c) Q4(b)(c) FY(b) Q1(c) Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY Q1

Revenues 183,033 189,057 $192,345 $197,875 $762,310 $206,973 $210,112 $231,124 $234,903 $883,112 $239,573 $243,509 $251,392 $256,872 $991,346 $245,990 $222,473 $241,018 $248,953 $958,434 $261,415 $275,064 $290,325 $295,489 $1,122,293 $329,208

Sequential Growth 3.2% 3.3% 1.7% 2.9% NA 4.6% 1.5% 10.0% 1.6% NA 2.0% 1.6% 3.2% 2.2% NA -4.2% -9.6% 8.3% 3.3% NA 5.0% 5.2% 5.5% 1.8% NA 11.4%

Year-Over-Year Growth 9.6% 10.9% 12.4% 11.6% 11.1% 13.1% 11.1% 20.2% 18.7% 15.8% 15.8% 15.9% 8.8% 9.4% 12.3% 2.7% -8.6% -4.1% -3.1% -3.3% 6.3% 23.6% 20.5% 18.7% 17.1% 25.9%

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) (119,072) (123,734) (123,077) (129,259) (495,142) (138,101) (139,649) (152,157) (154,948) (584,855) (157,240) (162,446) (167,542) (168,262) (655,490) (162,656) (158,401) (152,087) (150,792) (623,936) (158,821) (170,701) (177,743) (183,669) (690,934) (207,516)

Gross profit 63,961 65,323 $69,268 $68,616 $267,168 $68,872 $70,463 $78,967 $79,955 $298,257 $82,333 $81,063 $83,850 $88,610 $335,856 $83,334 $64,072 $88,931 $98,161 $334,498 $102,594 $104,363 $112,582 $111,820 $431,359 $121,692

Gross Margin 34.9% 34.6% 36.0% 34.7% 35.0% 33.3% 33.5% 34.2% 34.0% 33.8% 34.4% 33.3% 33.4% 34.5% 33.9% 33.9% 28.8% 36.9% 39.4% 34.9% 39.2% 37.9% 38.8% 37.8% 38.4% 37.0%

Operating expenses

General and administrative expenses (24,037) (24,425) (26,545) (27,508) (102,515) (29,266) (27,640) (28,704) (30,592) (116,202) (32,531) (31,228) (29,590) (33,560) (126,909) (28,941) (28,750) (26,810) (29,390) (113,891) (30,703) (36,499) (36,167) (38,671) (142,040) (39,945)

% of revenue 13.1% 12.9% 13.8% 13.9% 13.4% 14.1% 13.2% 12.4% 13.0% 13.2% 13.6% 12.8% 11.8% 13.1% 12.8% 11.8% 12.9% 11.1% 11.8% 11.9% 11.7% 13.3% 12.5% 13.1% 12.7% 12.1%

Selling and marketing expenses (13,340) (13,095) (12,196) (14,748) (53,379) (13,952) (15,151) (16,490) (18,019) (63,612) (18,047) (17,647) (18,302) (17,846) (71,842) (14,456) (13,051) (15,290) (17,326) (60,123) (18,235) (19,724) (21,672) (24,675) (84,306) (24,170)

% of revenue 7.3% 6.9% 6.3% 7.5% 7.0% 6.7% 7.2% 7.1% 7.7% 7.2% 7.5% 7.2% 7.3% 6.9% 7.2% 5.9% 5.9% 6.3% 7.0% 6.3% 7.0% 7.2% 7.4% 8.3% 7.5% 7.3%

Depreciation and amortization expense (9,372) (9,535) (9,582) (10,060) (38,549) (10,504) (10,582) (14,099) (13,381) (48,566) (13,667) (12,752) (13,047) (12,515) (51,981) (12,450) (12,405) (12,425) (13,182) (50,462) (12,101) (12,310) (12,305) (12,416) (49,132) (13,602)

% of revenue 5.1% 5.0% 5.0% 5.1% 5.1% 5.1% 5.0% 6.1% 5.7% 5.5% 5.7% 5.2% 5.2% 4.9% 5.2% 5.1% 5.6% 5.2% 5.3% 5.3% 4.6% 4.5% 4.2% 4.2% 4.4% 4.1%

Impairment and restructuring charges - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (20,056) (20,056) (1,227) (5,580) (489) (1,375) (8,671) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

% of revenue 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 8.5% 2.3% 0.5% 2.3% 0.2% 0.5% 0.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%

Total operating expenses (46,749) (47,055) (48,323) (52,316) (194,443) (53,722) (53,373) (59,293) (82,048) (248,436) (65,472) (67,207) (61,428) (65,296) (259,403) (55,847) (54,206) (54,525) (59,898) (224,476) (61,039) (68,533) (70,144) (75,762) (275,478) (77,717)

Income from continuing operations 17,212 $18,268 $20,945 16,300 $72,725 $15,150 $17,090 $19,674 ($2,093) $49,821 $16,861 $13,856 $22,422 $23,314 $76,453 $27,487 $9,866 $34,406 $38,263 $110,022 $41,555 $35,830 $42,438 $36,058 $155,881 $43,975

Sequential Growth 21.4% 6.1% 14.7% -22.2% 8.6% -7.1% 12.8% 15.1% -110.6% -31.5% -905.6% -17.8% 61.8% 4.0% 53.5% 17.9% -64.1% 248.7% 11.2% 43.9% 8.6% -13.8% 18.4% -15.0% 41.7% 22.0%

Operating Margin 9.4% 9.7% 10.9% 8.2% 9.5% 7.3% 8.1% 8.5% NM 5.6% 7.0% 5.7% 8.9% 9.1% 7.7% 11.2% 4.4% 14.3% 15.4% 11.5% 15.9% 13.0% 14.6% 12.2% 13.9% 13.4%

Other income/ (expense)

Foreign Exchange Gain / (Loss) $382 $886 $637 $934 $2,839 $615 $1,414 $1,385 1,373 $4,787 $1,260 $1,202 $1,009 281 $3,752 $1,377 $1,359 $716 $980 $4,432 $434 $1,353 $1,171 $1,355 $4,313 $1,756

Interest and other income, net 2,754 2,047 2,314 2,355 9,470 2,996 1,526 (9) 1,249 5,762 841 238 1,383 433 2,895 (543) 1,342 (143) 219 875 (1,064) (305) (89) 670 (788) 1,535

Loss on settlement of convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 ($12,845) - 0 (12,845) - 0

Income/(loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $20,348 $21,201 $23,896 19,589 $85,034 $18,761 $20,030 $21,050 $529 $60,370 $18,962 $15,296 $24,814 $24,028 $83,100 $28,321 $12,567 $34,979 $39,462 $115,329 $40,925 $36,878 $30,675 $38,083 $146,561 $47,266

Income tax (provision)/benefit ($3,560) ($823) ($2,819) (28,944) ($36,146) $4,453 ($5,510) ($5,739) 3,399 ($3,397) ($4,200) ($2,670) ($5,701) (2,601) ($15,172) ($5,855) ($4,072) ($8,490) ($7,209) ($25,626) ($8,958) ($8,865) ($4,196) ($9,831) ($31,850) ($11,202)

(Loss)/Gain from equity-method investment 0 0 0 0 0 (56) (58) (62) (71) (247) (67) (62) (69) (71) (269) (55) (66) (71) (35) (227) (36) 8 28 47 47 114

Income from continuing operations 16,788 20,378 21,077 (9,355) 48,888 23,158 14,462 15,249 3,857 56,726 14,695 12,564 19,044 21,356 67,659 22,411 8,429 26,418 32,218 89,476 31,931 28,021 26,507 28,299 114,758 36,178

Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Net income/(loss) to common stockholders $16,788 $20,378 $21,077 (9,355) $48,888 $23,158 $14,462 $15,249 $3,857 $56,726 $14,695 $12,564 $19,044 $21,356 $67,659 $22,411 $8,429 $26,418 $32,218 $89,476 $31,931 $28,021 $26,507 $28,299 $114,758 $36,178

% of revenue 9.2% 10.8% 11.0% -4.7% 6.4% 11.2% 6.9% 6.6% 1.6% 6.4% 6.1% 5.2% 7.6% 8.3% 6.8% 9.1% 3.8% 11.0% 12.9% 9.3% 12.2% 10.2% 9.1% 9.6% 10.2% 11.0%

Sequential Growth 8.4% 21.4% 3.4% -144.4% NA -347.5% -37.6% 5.4% -74.7% NA 281.0% -14.5% 51.6% 12.1% NA 4.9% -62.4% 213.4% 22.0% NA -0.9% -12.2% -5.4% 6.8% NA 27.8%

Year-Over-Year Growth 21.5% 24.4% 31.3% -160.4% -20.8% 37.9% -29.0% -27.7% -141.2% 16.0% -36.5% -13.1% 24.9% 453.7% 19.3% 52.5% -32.9% 38.7% 50.9% 32.2% 42.5% 232.4% 0.3% -12.2% 28.3% 13.3%

Earnings/(loss) per share (a)

Basic

Continuing operations $0.50 $0.60 $0.62 ($0.27) $1.44 $0.67 $0.42 $0.44 $0.11 $1.65 $0.43 $0.36 $0.55 $0.62 $1.97 $0.65 $0.24 $0.77 $0.95 $2.61 $0.95 $0.83 $0.79 $0.85 $3.42 $1.08

Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00 0.00 $0.00

Total $0.50 $0.60 $0.62 ($0.27) $1.44 $0.67 $0.42 $0.44 $0.11 $1.65 $0.43 $0.36 $0.55 $0.62 $1.97 $0.65 $0.24 $0.77 $0.95 $2.61 $0.95 $0.83 $0.79 $0.85 $3.42 $1.08

Diluted

Continuing operations $0.48 $0.58 $0.60 ($0.27) $1.39 $0.66 $0.41 $0.43 $0.11 $1.62 $0.42 $0.36 $0.55 $0.62 $1.95 $0.65 $0.24 $0.76 $0.94 $2.59 $0.93 $0.81 $0.77 $0.83 $3.35 $1.07

Discontinued operations 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Total $0.48 $0.58 $0.60 ($0.27) $1.39 $0.66 $0.41 $0.43 $0.11 $1.62 $0.42 $0.36 $0.55 $0.62 $1.95 $0.65 $0.24 $0.76 $0.94 $2.59 $0.93 $0.81 $0.77 $0.83 $3.35 $1.07

Weighted-average number of shares used in computing earnings per share

Basic 33,845 33,819 33,838 34,087 33,898 34,446 34,512 34,459 34,388 34,451 34,375 34,452 34,322 34,253 34,350 34,402 34,486 34,327 33,882 34,273 33,734 33,571 33,449 33,447 33,549 33,442

Diluted 35,109 34,993 35,044 34,087 35,110 35,303 35,142 35,208 34,921 35,031 34,833 34,703 34,699 34,697 34,733 34,721 34,598 34,536 34,370 34,555 34,318 34,390 34,306 33,968 34,244 33,895

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures b

Revenues $183,033 $189,057 $192,345 197,875 $762,310 $206,973 $210,112 $231,124 $234,903 $883,112 $239,573 $243,509 $251,392 $256,872 $991,346 $245,990 $222,473 $241,018 $248,953 $958,434 $261,415 $275,064 $290,325 $295,489 $1,122,293 $329,208

add: Reimbursement of transition and disentanglement costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

Adjusted Revenues $183,033 $189,057 $192,345 197,875 $762,310 $206,973 $210,112 $231,124 $234,903 $883,112 $239,573 $243,509 $251,392 $256,872 $991,346 $245,990 $222,473 $241,018 $248,953 $958,434 $261,415 $275,064 $290,325 $295,489 $1,122,293 $329,208

EBIT 17,212 $18,268 $20,945 16,300 $72,725 $15,150 $17,090 $19,674 ($2,093) $49,821 $16,861 $13,856 $22,422 $23,314 $76,453 $27,487 $9,866 $34,406 $38,263 $110,022 $41,555 $35,830 $42,438 $36,058 $155,881 $43,975

add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,498 3,507 3,487 3,483 13,975 3,947 3,761 6,718 5,951 20,377 5,528 5,554 5,502 4,974 21,558 4,154 3,430 3,413 3,415 14,412 3,361 3,397 3,022 2,998 12,778 4,486

add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,956 5,107 5,708 6,270 23,041 5,074 6,893 5,344 6,590 23,901 6,956 7,155 7,427 4,532 26,070 4,778 7,726 8,346 7,385 28,235 7,832 10,070 10,894 9,825 38,621 11,224

add: provision for litigation settlement - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add: Acquisition-related expenses - 0 48 457 321 826 363 841 855 236 2,295 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 761 761 134

add/(subtract): Other (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 551 551 - 0

add: Impairment of acquisition-related intangibles, goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring charges - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,056 20,056 1,227 5,580 489 1,375 8,671 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

Adjusted EBIT $26,666 $26,930 $30,597 $26,374 $110,567 $26,934 $28,585 $32,591 $30,740 $118,850 $30,572 $32,145 $35,840 $34,195 $132,752 $36,419 $21,022 $46,165 $49,063 $152,669 $52,748 $49,297 $56,354 $50,193 $208,592 $59,819

Adjusted Operating Margin 14.6% 14.2% 15.9% 13.3% 14.5% 13.0% 13.6% 14.1% 13.1% 13.5% 12.8% 13.2% 14.3% 13.3% 13.4% 14.8% 9.4% 19.2% 19.7% 15.9% 20.2% 17.9% 19.4% 17.0% 18.6% 18.2%

Sequential Growth 17.0% 1.0% 13.6% -13.8% NA 2.1% 6.1% 14.0% -5.7% NA -0.5% 5.1% 11.5% -4.6% NA 6.5% -42.3% 119.6% 6.3% NA 7.5% -6.5% 14.3% -10.9% NA 19.2%

Year-Over-Year Growth 6.8% 15.1% 23.9% 11.0% 12.1% 1.0% 6.1% 6.5% 16.6% 7.5% 13.5% 12.5% 10.0% 11.2% 11.7% 19.1% -34.6% 28.8% 43.5% 15.0% 44.8% 134.5% 22.1% 2.3% 36.6% 13.4%

EBIT $17,212 $18,268 $20,945 16,300 $72,725 $15,150 $17,090 $19,674 ($2,093) $49,821 $16,861 $13,856 $22,422 $23,314 $76,453 $27,487 $9,866 $34,406 $38,263 $110,022 $41,555 $35,830 $42,438 $36,058 $155,881 $43,975

add: Depreciation 5,874 6,028 6,095 6,577 24,574 6,557 6,821 7,381 7,430 28,189 8,139 7,198 7,545 7,541 30,423 8,296 8,975 9,012 9,767 36,050 8,740 8,913 9,283 9,418 36,354 9,116

add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,498 3,507 3,487 3,483 13,975 3,947 3,761 6,718 5,951 20,377 5,528 5,554 5,502 4,974 21,558 4,154 3,430 3,413 3,415 14,412 3,361 3,397 3,022 2,998 12,778 4,486

add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,956 5,107 5,708 6,270 23,041 5,074 6,893 5,344 6,590 23,901 6,956 7,155 7,427 4,532 26,070 4,778 7,726 8,346 7,385 28,235 7,832 10,070 10,894 9,825 38,621 11,224

add: Provision for litigation settlement - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add: Acquisition-related expenses - 0 48 457 321 826 363 841 855 236 2,295 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 761 761 134

add/(subtract): Other (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 551 551 - 0

add: Impairment of acquisition-related intangibles, goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,056 20,056 1,227 5,580 489 1,375 8,671 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

Adjusted EBITDA $32,540 $32,958 $36,692 $32,951 $135,141 $33,491 $35,406 $39,972 $38,170 $147,039 $38,711 $39,343 $43,385 $41,736 $163,175 $44,715 $29,997 $55,177 $58,830 $188,719 $61,488 $58,210 $65,637 $59,611 $244,946 $68,935

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 17.8% 17.4% 19.1% 16.7% 17.7% 16.2% 16.9% 17.3% 16.2% 16.7% 16.2% 16.2% 17.3% 16.2% 16.5% 18.2% 13.5% 22.9% 23.6% 19.7% 23.5% 21.2% 22.6% 20.2% 21.8% 20.9%

Sequential Growth 13.1% 1.3% 11.3% -10.2% NA 1.6% 5.7% 12.9% -4.5% NA 1.4% 1.6% 10.3% -3.8% NA 7.1% -32.9% 83.9% 6.6% NA 4.5% -5.3% 12.8% -9.2% NA 15.6%

Year-Over-Year Growth 7.1% 13.8% 20.5% 10.9% 11.5% 2.9% 7.4% 8.9% 15.8% 8.8% 15.6% 11.1% 8.5% 9.3% 11.0% 15.5% -23.8% 27.2% 41.0% 15.7% 37.5% 94.1% 19.0% 1.3% 29.8% 12.1%

Net Income 16,788 20,378 21,077 (9,355) 48,888 23,158 14,462 15,249 3,857 56,726 14,695 12,564 19,044 21,356 67,659 22,411 8,429 26,418 32,218 89,476 31,931 28,021 26,507 28,299 114,758 36,178

add: Stock-based compensation expense 5,956 5,107 5,708 6,270 23,041 5,074 6,893 5,344 6,590 23,901 6,956 7,155 7,427 4,532 26,070 4,778 7,726 8,346 7,385 28,235 7,832 10,070 10,894 9,825 38,621 11,224

add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,498 3,507 3,487 3,483 13,975 3,947 3,761 6,718 5,951 20,377 5,528 5,554 5,502 4,974 21,558 4,154 3,430 3,413 3,415 14,412 3,361 3,397 3,022 2,998 12,778 4,486

add: Provision for litigation settlement - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 2,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add/(subtract): Effect of Tax Reform Act and other one-time tax expenses/(benefits) - 0 - 0 - 0 29,185 29,185 (4,836) - 0 - 0 (2,974) (7,810) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add: Acquisition-related expenses/(income) (b) - 0 48 457 321 826 363 841 855 (1,014) 1,045 - 0 - 0 (761) - 0 (761) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 761 761 134

add: Non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 600 600 600 618 618 636 2,472 635 654 654 673 2,616 673 691 431 - 0 1,795 - 0

add: Impairment of acquisition-related intangibles, goodwill and long-lived assets and restructuring costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 20,056 20,056 1,227 5,580 489 1,375 8,671 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add/(subtract): Other non-recurring (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (556) - 0 - 0 (556) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add/(subtract): Other (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 551 551 - 0

subtract: Tax impact on stock compensation expense (4,260) (3,483) (5,564) (5,063) (18,370) (5,913) (1,891) (1,460) (2,837) (12,101) (2,481) (1,571) (1,790) (2,144) (7,986) (2,733) (1,662) (1,836) (2,099) (8,330) (2,358) (2,074) (2,697) (2,406) (9,535) (2,806)

subtract: Tax impact on amortization of acquisition-related intangibles (951) (949) (942) (947) (3,789) (726) (679) (1,435) (1,511) (4,351) (1,193) (1,198) (1,188) (1,042) (4,621) (897) (880) (798) (798) (3,374) (758) (766) (699) (770) (2,993) (1,052)

subtract: Changes in fair value of Earn-out consideration, net of tax - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

subtract: Tax impact on provision for litigation settlement - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (612) - 0 - 0 - 0 (612) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add/(subtract): Tax impact on other non-recurring (benefits)/expense - 0 (19) (183) (128) (330) (38) (12) (218) 253 (15) - 0 - 0 186 - 0 186 - 0 137 - 0 - 0 137 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add/(subtract): Tax impact on other (benefits)/expense - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (136) (136) - 0

subtract: Tax impact non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (150) (150) (147) (150) (150) (159) (606) (156) (162) (162) (168) (648) (162) (165) (103) (12) (442) - 0

add/(subtract): Non-recurring tax expense/(benefits) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (1,471) - 0 (1,663) (3,134) - 0 1,320 - 0 (1,340) (20) - 0 - 0 (2,411) 2,168 (243) - 0

subtract: Tax impact on impairment of long lived assets and acquisition-related goodwill and intangibles and restructuring costs - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,072) (3,072) (301) (1,367) (120) (352) (2,140) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

subtract: One-time tax expenses/(benefits) - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0

add: Loss on settlement of convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 12,845 - 0 12,845 - 0

subtract: Tax impact on settlement of convertible senior notes - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 (3,083) (108) (3,191) - 0

Adjusted Net Income 21,031 24,589 24,040 23,766 93,426 22,817 23,375 25,053 25,749 96,994 24,884 25,714 29,257 27,513 107,368 28,192 18,436 36,035 39,286 121,948 40,519 39,174 44,706 41,170 165,569 48,164

Adjusted Net Income Margin 11.5% 13.0% 12.5% 12.0% 12.3% 11.0% 11.1% 10.8% 11.0% 11.0% 10.4% 10.6% 11.6% 10.7% 10.8% 11.5% 8.3% 15.0% 15.8% 12.7% 15.5% 14.2% 15.4% 13.9% 14.8% 14.6%

Adjusted Diluted earnings per share $0.60 $0.70 $0.69 $0.67 $2.66 $0.65 $0.67 $0.71 $0.74 $2.77 $0.71 $0.74 $0.84 $0.79 $3.09 $0.81 $0.53 $1.04 $1.14 $3.53 $1.18 $1.14 $1.30 $1.21 $4.83 $1.42

Sequential Growth -1.6% 16.7% -1.4% -2.9% NA -3.0% 3.1% 6.0% 4.2% NA -4.1% 4.2% 13.5% -6.0% NA 2.5% -34.6% 96.2% 9.6% NA 3.5% -3.4% 14.0% -6.9% NA 17.4%

Year-Over-Year Growth 7.1% 27.3% 13.1% 9.8% 14.2% 8.3% -4.3% 2.9% 10.4% 4.1% 9.2% 10.4% 18.3% 6.8% 11.6% 14.1% -28.4% 23.8% 44.3% 14.2% 45.7% 115.1% 25.0% 6.1% 36.8% 20.3%

(a) Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

(b) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2017-07, Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715), Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post Retirement Benefit Cost. This was retrospectively effective from January 1, 2017.

Refer Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for details.

(b) To exclude acquisition related expenses. Effective in the second quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2021, EXL excludes acquisition-related costs such as external deal costs, integration expenses, direct and incremental travel costs,