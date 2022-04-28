ExlService : Q1 2022 Investor Fact Sheet

subtract: Tax impact on impairment of long lived assets and acquisition-related goodwill and intangibles and restructuring costs
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(3,072)
(3,072)
(301)
(1,367)
(120)
(352)
(2,140)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
subtract: One-time tax expenses/(benefits)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
add: Loss on settlement of convertible senior notes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
12,845
- 0
12,845
- 0
subtract: Tax impact on settlement of convertible senior notes
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(3,083)
(108)
(3,191)
- 0
Adjusted Net Income
21,031
24,589
24,040
23,766
93,426
22,817
23,375
25,053
25,749
96,994
24,884
25,714
29,257
27,513
107,368
28,192
18,436
36,035
39,286
121,948
40,519
39,174
44,706
41,170
165,569
48,164
Adjusted Net Income Margin
11.5%
13.0%
12.5%
12.0%
12.3%
11.0%
11.1%
10.8%
11.0%
11.0%
10.4%
10.6%
11.6%
10.7%
10.8%
11.5%
8.3%
15.0%
15.8%
12.7%
15.5%
14.2%
15.4%
13.9%
14.8%
14.6%
Adjusted Diluted earnings per share
$0.60
$0.70
$0.69
$0.67
$2.66
$0.65
$0.67
$0.71
$0.74
$2.77
$0.71
$0.74
$0.84
$0.79
$3.09
$0.81
$0.53
$1.04
$1.14
$3.53
$1.18
$1.14
$1.30
$1.21
$4.83
$1.42
Sequential Growth
-1.6%
16.7%
-1.4%
-2.9%
NA
-3.0%
3.1%
6.0%
4.2%
NA
-4.1%
4.2%
13.5%
-6.0%
NA
2.5%
-34.6%
96.2%
9.6%
NA
3.5%
-3.4%
14.0%
-6.9%
NA
17.4%
Year-Over-Year Growth
7.1%
27.3%
13.1%
9.8%
14.2%
8.3%
-4.3%
2.9%
10.4%
4.1%
9.2%
10.4%
18.3%
6.8%
11.6%
14.1%
-28.4%
23.8%
44.3%
14.2%
45.7%
115.1%
25.0%
6.1%
36.8%
20.3%
(a) Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.
(b) On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASU 2017-07, Compensation-Retirement Benefits (Topic 715), Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic Post Retirement Benefit Cost. This was retrospectively effective from January 1, 2017.
Refer Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for details.
(b) To exclude acquisition related expenses. Effective in the second quarter of 2018 and fourth quarter of 2021, EXL excludes acquisition-related costs such as external deal costs, integration expenses, direct and incremental travel costs,
and non-recurring benefits pertaining to successful acquisitions from its non-GAAP financial measures and effects of lease terminations. The previously reported periods presented have been adjusted with the effects of exclusion.
Balance Sheet
Balance Sheet
2017
2017
2017
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
($ in thousands)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$91,700
$89,414
$87,665
$86,795
$69,955
$84,091
$97,636
$95,881
$86,688
$84,842
$101,432
$119,165
$224,874
$163,619
$206,423
$218,530
$177,121
$150,211
$114,581
$135,337
$106,540
Short-term investments
126,472
147,915
161,702
178,479
169,461
149,045
144,878
184,489
216,056
168,204
179,340
202,238
142,539
171,962
156,175
184,286
198,721
144,533
169,739
178,538
162,694
Restricted cash
2,691
1,898
1,913
3,674
2,727
2,256
4,679
5,608
5,364
4,098
5,412
5,453
6,369
4,858
7,312
4,690
5,295
5,065
6,810
6,174
6,274
Accounts receivable, net
119,811
123,798
133,862
135,705
137,150
147,099
164,307
164,752
176,889
180,680
179,702
171,864
187,137
157,505
154,983
147,635
159,296
182,111
192,170
194,232
239,279
Deferred taxes, net
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Advance income tax, net
7,687
7,337
8,821
8,801
17,802
11,278
7,700
9,639
11,334
7,906
3,002
4,698
6,024
1,003
1,138
5,684
7,580
13,567
19,099
15,199
9,336
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,137
28,238
29,291
39,363
38,878
32,965
34,627
39,566
39,727
43,345
37,338
37,840
37,949
37,593
39,032
48,453
48,537
45,675
42,776
48,664
48,495
Total current assets
$383,498
$398,600
$423,254
$452,817
$435,973
$426,734
$453,827
$499,935
$536,058
$489,075
$506,226
$541,258
$604,892
$536,540
$565,063
$609,278
$596,550
$541,162
$545,175
$578,144
$572,618
Property and equipment, net
$59,220
63,978
63,729
66,757
67,748
66,112
67,675
73,510
73,447
78,083
78,471
79,142
90,513
91,848
94,103
92,875
90,153
86,511
83,905
86,008
85,610
Operating lease right-of-use assets
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
89,835
93,162
88,753
86,396
99,940
96,789
95,873
91,918
88,777
83,280
81,324
76,692
75,147
Restricted cash
$3,657
3,692
3,710
3,808
3,783
3,645
3,499
2,642
2,575
2,507
2,441
2,426
2,291
2,298
2,277
2,299
2,298
2,260
2,302
2,299
2,255
Deferred tax assets, net
16,392
13,959
16,118
9,280
6,518
12,702
12,201
6,602
4,570
4,200
6,190
11,855
16,640
17,070
13,230
7,749
10,657
24,132
26,747
21,404
22,447
Intangible assets, net
50,356
46,973
43,568
48,958
45,104
41,170
114,799
95,495
90,008
84,402
78,845
73,982
69,734
66,296
62,941
59,594
56,243
52,853
49,807
81,082
76,578
Goodwill
187,952
188,154
187,953
204,481
202,337
200,981
357,533
349,984
350,239
350,220
349,530
349,529
348,076
348,110
348,723
349,088
349,098
348,747
348,699
403,902
404,561
Other assets
25,618
32,075
30,672
36,369
33,863
36,033
32,779
31,015
33,164
33,194
32,967
36,016
32,045
31,599
34,280
32,099
29,669
27,472
27,154
30,369
32,215
Investment in equity affiliate
- 0
- 0
- 0
3,000
2,944
2,886
2,824
2,753
2,686
2,624
2,555
2,484
3,128
3,063
2,991
2,957
2,921
2,929
2,957
3,004
3,118
Total assets
$726,693
$747,431
$769,004
$825,470
$798,270
$790,263
$1,045,137
$1,061,936
$1,182,582
$1,137,467
$1,145,978
$1,183,088
$1,267,259
$1,193,613
$1,219,481
$1,247,857
$1,226,366
$1,169,346
$1,168,070
$1,282,904
$1,274,549
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$5,286
11,661
3,834
5,918
4,114
5,428
4,310
5,653
4,560
3,269
3,658
6,564
8,048
9,048
6,213
6,992
8,304
3,877
2,881
5,647
4,796
Current portion of long-term borrowings
10,000
10,000
- 0
10,318
318
10,318
12,318
21,423
20,876
20,885
20,876
40,867
100,666
20,657
10,474
25,000
25,000
15,000
15,000
260,016
35,000
Deferred revenue
17,968
14,189
8,662
10,716
11,504
10,448
7,600
7,722
11,132
11,790
9,585
13,436
16,038
16,752
13,562
32,649
14,764
12,017
11,866
20,000
22,571
Accrued employee cost
29,830
39,135
49,385
55,664
27,615
33,338
46,638
54,893
31,954
42,967
59,568
68,885
28,937
42,376
57,402
67,645
43,492
70,496
95,833
114,285
52,276
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
47,886
41,048
49,208
61,633
61,394
60,105
67,305
64,392
66,110
65,286
70,124
74,017
84,747
74,772
73,043
66,410
73,241
76,424
67,926
76,350
86,911
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
22,306
23,439
23,516
24,148
18,236
18,199
19,048
18,894
18,476
18,039
18,340
18,487
19,308
Income taxes payable, net
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,012
595
604
575
1,432
1,692
2,359
5,157
3,488
14,443
11,256
11,080
901
1,259
Total current liabilities
$110,970
$116,033
$111,089
$144,249
$104,945
$119,637
$138,171
$155,095
$157,533
$168,240
$187,902
229,349
258,364
184,163
184,899
221,078
197,720
207,109
222,926
495,686
222,121
Long-term borrowings, less current portion
35,000
35,000
45,000
50,391
67,355
57,326
288,309
263,241
299,765
231,409
223,916
194,131
234,820
215,527
216,235
201,961
202,687
139,432
170,000
- 0
260,000
Non-current liabilities
Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Income taxes payable
- 0
- 0
- 0
13,557
8,721
8,721
8,721
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,790
1,790
Deferred tax liabilities, net
- 0
- 0
- 0
695
- 0
- 0
13,352
8,445
10,103
6,366
720
966
773
705
841
847
877
902
901
965
928
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
77,060
80,531
76,080
74,709
93,707
90,934
89,412
84,874
81,948
76,518
73,939
68,506
66,173
Other non-current liabilities
18,014
16,476
16,549
16,533
15,544
19,100
22,136
16,836
7,286
9,568
9,677
12,142
21,901
19,566
16,376
18,135
15,119
15,581
13,529
22,801
23,196
Total Liabilities
$163,984
$167,509
$172,638
$225,425
$196,565
$204,784
$470,689
$443,617
$551,747
$496,114
$498,295
$513,087
$611,355
$512,685
$509,553
$528,685
$500,141
$441,332
$483,085
$589,748
$574,208
Preferred Stock $0.001 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
Stockholders' equity:
Common Stock
$36
36
37
37
38
38
38
38
38
38
38
39
39
39
39
39
39
39
39
40
40
Additional paid-in capital
296,792
303,486
311,691
322,246
327,750
334,643
344,720
364,179
371,144
378,633
386,060
391,240
396,939
404,704
413,135
420,976
428,882
439,051
385,917
395,742
406,966
Retained earnings
394,964
415,342
436,419
427,064
450,676
465,138
480,387
484,244
498,939
511,503
530,547
551,903
574,314
582,743
609,161
641,379
673,310
701,331
727,838
756,137
792,315
Accumulated other comprehensive Income/(loss)
(57,013)
(55,451)
(59,290)
(45,710)
(59,670)
(87,621)
(114,330)
(83,467)
(77,212)
(74,358)
(86,153)
(84,892)
(113,104)
(104,274)
(85,217)
(74,984)
(78,753)
(86,745)
(92,257)
(89,474)
(98,306)
Less: Shares held in treasury
(72,275)
(83,694)
(92,698)
(103,816)
(117,320)
(126,952)
(136,609)
(146,925)
(162,333)
(174,463)
(182,809)
(188,289)
(202,284)
(202,284)
(227,190)
(268,238)
(297,253)
(325,662)
(336,552)
(369,289)
(400,674)
Exl Service Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity
$562,504
$579,719
$596,159
$599,821
$601,474
$585,246
$574,206
$618,069
$630,576
$641,353
$647,683
$670,001
$655,904
$680,928
$709,928
$719,172
$726,225
$728,014
$684,985
$693,156
$700,341
Non-controlling Interest
205
203
207
224
231
233
242
250
259
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total stockholders' equity
$562,709
$579,922
$596,366
$600,045
$601,705
$585,479
$574,448
$618,319
$630,835
$641,353
$647,683
$670,001
$655,904
$680,928
$709,928
$719,172
$726,225
$728,014
$684,985
$693,156
$700,341
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$726,693
$747,431
$769,004
$825,470
$798,270
$790,263
$1,045,137
$1,061,936
$1,182,582
$1,137,467
$1,145,978
$1,183,088
$1,267,259
$1,193,613
$1,219,481
$1,247,857
$1,226,366
$1,169,346
$1,168,070
$1,282,904
$1,274,549
Cashflow
Cash Flow Statement
Revised
Revised
Revised
Revised
Revised
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
($ in thousands)
Q1 2017(1)
Q2 2017(1)
Q3 2017(1)
Q4 2017(1)
FY 2017(1)
Q01
Q02
Q03
Q04
FY
Q01
Q02
Q03
Q04
FY
Q01
Q02
Q03
Q04
FY
Q01
Q02
Q03
Q04
FY
Q1
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$16,788
$20,378
$21,077
($9,355)
$48,888
$23,158
$14,462
$15,249
$3,857
$56,726
$14,695
$12,564
$19,044
$21,356
$67,659
- 0
$22,411
$8,429
$26,418
$32,218
$89,476
$31,931
$28,021
$26,507
$28,299
$114,758
$36,178
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
$9,426
$9,637
$9,708
$10,213
$38,984
10,655
10,625
14,065
13,374
48,719
13,724
12,808
13,101
12,560
52,193
- 0
12,472
12,334
12,443
13,264
50,513
12,266
12,468
12,425
12,497
49,656
13,669
Amortization of deferred financing costs
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Amortization of non-cash interest expense related to convertible senior notes
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
600
600
600
618
618
636
2,472
- 0
635
654
654
673
2,616
673
691
431
- 0
1,795
- 0
Share-based compensation expense
5,956
5,107
5,708
6,270
23,041
5,074
6,892
5,345
6,590
23,901
6,956
7,155
7,427
4,532
26,070
- 0
4,778
7,726
8,346
7,385
28,235
7,832
10,070
10,894
9,825
38,621
11,224
Loss on settlement of convertible notes
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
12,845
- 0
12,845
- 0
Loss / (Gain) from equity-method investment
0
0
0
0
56
58
62
71
247
67
62
69
71
269
- 0
55
66
72
34
227
36
(8)
(28)
(47)
(47)
(114)
Non-employee stock options
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Noncontrolling interest
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Gain on bargain purchase
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Foreign exchange (gain)/loss (unrealized)
2,225
(582)
(1,197)
1,077
1,523
(3,319)
(4,463)
(6,593)
5,755
(8,620)
127
1,840
(1,948)
(340)
(321)
- 0
(6,490)
3,112
2,894
886
402
(1,139)
(1,495)
(1,165)
(22)
(3,821)
(3,165)
Unrealized (gain) on short term investments
(2,246)
(2,191)
4,437
0
(2,842)
(1,098)
(1,483)
(2,273)
(7,696)
(3,185)
(1,177)
(3,081)
(2,673)
(10,116)
- 0
267
(3,109)
(1,965)
(2,367)
(7,174)
(1,103)
7,880
(790)
(848)
5,139
(384)
Deferred income tax (benefit)/expense
(4,256)
1,138
(2,299)
6,148
731
3,433
(2,890)
(1,529)
361
(625)
1,049
(3,680)
(4,228)
(5,486)
(12,345)
- 0
3,539
(4,202)
(909)
4,269
2,697
(2,695)
(12,042)
(2,637)
(2,953)
(20,327)
(193)
Excess tax benefit from stock-based compensation
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Impairment charges
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
20,056
20,056
1,227
1,940
- 0
460
3,627
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Loss on sale of business unit
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Allowance for expected credit losses
331
553
1,822
110
2,816
(612)
22
(30)
47
(573)
298
(17)
152
181
614
- 0
195
194
(36)
(56)
297
48
(438)
(15)
(59)
(464)
34
Others, net
(8)
34
(15)
240
252
28
95
70
110
303
416
545
(1,109)
(1,056)
(1,205)
- 0
(26)
(1,178)
269
393
(542)
216
(72)
446
(374)
216
819
Change in fair value of Earn-out consideration
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
13,701
6,843
6,791
27,335
- 0
6,853
6,850
6,781
6,662
27,146
6,761
6,871
6,380
6,314
26,326
6,043
Change in operating assets and liabilities (net of effect of acquisitions)
$0
Restricted cash
$0
$0
$0
$0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Accounts receivable
(6,671)
(3,988)
(11,405)
1,582
(20,482)
(590)
(11,129)
2,365
(692)
(10,046)
(12,016)
(4,462)
3
9,382
(7,093)
- 0
(17,518)
29,898
3,698
8,618
24,696
(11,818)
(22,334)
(10,719)
7,187
(37,684)
(45,659)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(1,285)
8,446
(1,967)
(4,976)
218
(2,164)
(266)
(914)
(1,165)
(4,509)
591
(2,624)
2,785
463
1,215
- 0
(1,871)
965
2,703
(6,930)
(5,133)
(21)
210
2,844
(4,212)
(1,179)
(1,116)
Accounts payable
2,185
3,110
(4,924)
1,335
1,706
(1,726)
383
(71)
1,054
(360)
(1,159)
(955)
267
1,981
134
- 0
1,400
543
(2,433)
733
243
1,902
(4,360)
125
1,719
(614)
(808)
Deferred revenue
1,480
(3,847)
(5,788)
1,530
(6,625)
877
(1,076)
(5,000)
270
(4,929)
3,262
2,392
(2,407)
3,432
6,679
- 0
2,579
487
(2,771)
17,927
18,222
(17,986)
(2,846)
(364)
8,463
(12,733)
3,707
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
(20,247)
2,561
17,038
13,942
13,294
(24,338)
6,380
9,842
8,304
188
(16,599)
9,232
22,947
15,476
31,056
- 0
(36,074)
8,272
15,587
2,655
(9,560)
(15,155)
31,278
13,795
19,491
49,409
(44,361)
Advance income tax, net
(1,471)
354
(1,490)
13,644
11,037
(13,906)
6,301
3,377
(9,919)
(14,147)
(2,099)
3,444
4,867
982
7,194
- 0
(1,109)
5,555
2,555
(6,305)
696
9,057
(9,018)
(5,724)
(6,377)
(12,062)
6,185
Other assets
1,569
(1,605)
1,277
(3,465)
(2,224)
(1,789)
(2,498)
(1,697)
(816)
(6,800)
388
(262)
(1,433)
(897)
(2,204)
- 0
925
2,121
50
3,409
6,505
1,268
321
896
(2,258)
227
(2,924)
Operating lease liabilities
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(13,749)
(5,679)
(5,385)
(24,813)
- 0
(6,576)
(6,255)
(6,949)
(6,809)
(26,589)
(6,868)
(6,459)
(6,327)
(6,020)
(25,674)
(6,005)
Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations
$6,022
$39,050
$25,354
$42,732
$113,159
($8,005)
$21,798
$33,058
$45,584
$92,435
$8,342
$39,374
$58,238
$62,466
$168,420
- 0
($13,555)
$72,462
$67,407
$76,659
$202,973
$15,205
$38,738
$59,819
$70,625
$184,387
($26,870)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$6,022
$39,050
$25,354
$42,732
$113,159
($8,005)
$21,798
$33,058
$45,584
$92,435
$8,342
$39,374
$58,238
$62,466
$168,420
($13,555)
$72,462
$67,407
$76,659
$202,973
$15,205
$38,738
$59,819
$70,625
$184,387
($26,870)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
($10,114)
($10,333)
($6,312)
($8,395)
($35,154)
(12,680)
(6,616)
(10,774)
(10,719)
(40,789)
(10,878)
(11,409)
(10,021)
(8,237)
(40,545)
- 0
(12,347)
(10,004)
(12,263)
(7,610)
(42,224)
(12,680)
(7,223)
(9,123)
(8,222)
(37,248)
(16,101)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
- 0
352
352
- 0
- 0
- 0
407
407
73
227
324
292
916
129
398
298
475
1,300
63
Investment in equity affiliate
- 0
- 0
- 0
(3,000.00)
(3,000)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(700)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(700)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Business acquisition (net of cash acquired)
0
0
(724)
(22,576)
(23,300)
(380)
(115)
(231,423)
89
(231,829)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(76,831)
(76,831)
(1,367)
Payment for purchase of non-controlling interest
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
(241)
- 0
- 0
(241)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Purchase of short-term investments
(129,837)
(39,585)
(28,475)
(204,824)
(402,721)
(20,310)
(20,353)
(17,294)
(75,477)
(133,434)
(47,683)
(20,505)
(49,746)
(70,040)
(187,974)
- 0
(23,830)
(25,197)
(8,938)
(44,497)
(102,462)
(18,835)
(14,152)
(43,513)
(19,511)
(96,011)
(36,804)
Proceeds from Redemption of short-term investments
22,879
16,596
14,763
187,201
241,439
30,358
30,453
18,725
48,672
128,208
21,361
70,308
37,474
47,825
176,968
- 0
72,844
- 0
30,874
22,436
126,154
5,357
58,674
19,152
11,337
94,520
49,515
Cash Flows from Investing (continuing operations)
($117,072)
($33,322)
($20,748)
($51,594)
($222,736)
($3,012)
$3,369
($240,766)
($37,083)
($277,492)
($37,200)
$38,153
($22,293)
($30,045)
($51,385)
- 0
$36,040
($34,974)
$9,997
($29,379)
($18,316)
($26,029)
$37,697
($33,186)
($92,752)
($114,270)
($4,694)
Cash Flows from Investing (discontinued operations)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Net Cash Flows from Investing activities
($117,072)
($33,322)
($20,748)
($51,594)
($222,736)
($3,012)
$3,369
($240,766)
($37,083)
($277,492)
($37,200)
$38,153
($22,293)
($30,045)
($51,385)
- 0
$36,040
($34,974)
$9,997
($29,379)
($18,316)
($26,029)
$37,697
($33,186)
($92,752)
($114,270)
($4,694)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repayment of senior long-term debt
$0
$0
$0
$0
$0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from borrowings
0
0
0
60,574
60,574
12,000
- 0
233,000
1,614
246,614
46,000
- 0
- 0
- 0
46,000
- 0
110,000
- 0
- 0
- 0
110,000
25,000
- 0
200,000
75,000
300,000
35,000
Repayment of borrowings
0
0
0
(45,192)
(45,192)
(5,036)
(29)
(18)
(150,126)
(155,209)
(10,572)
(69,018)
(8,173)
(10,484)
(98,247)
- 0
(10,201)
(100,009)
(10,183)
(474)
(120,867)
(25,000)
(74,000)
(230,000)
(31)
(329,031)
- 0
Proceeds from convertible notes
149,000
149,000
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Payment of debt issuance cost
0
0
0
(790)
(790)
- 0
- 0
- 0
(762)
(762)
(97)
(20)
- 0
- 0
(117)
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Principal payments on finance lease obligations
(43)
(51)
(39)
(41)
(174)
(42)
(41)
(22)
(47)
(152)
(137)
(70)
(67)
(62)
(336)
- 0
(67)
(57)
(56)
(69)
(249)
(57)
(50)
(50)
(44)
(201)
(39)
Repayment on redemption of preferred stock
0
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs
0
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Repayment of bank borrowings and other long term debt
0
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
191
1,587
2,497
4,286
8,561
431
- 0
653
313
1,397
22
316
- 0
649
987
- 0
921
39
85
456
1,501
75
99
536
- 0
710
- 0
Excess tax benefit/(deficiency) from stock-based compensation
0
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from issuance of common stock from public offering, net of issuance costs
0
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from issuance of stock to minority shareholders
0
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
0
0
0
0
0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Acquisition of treasury stock
(11,913)
(11,419)
(9,004)
(11,118)
(43,454)
(13,504)
(9,632)
(9,657)
(10,316)
(43,109)
(15,408)
(12,130)
(8,346)
(5,480)
(41,364)
- 0
(13,995)
- 0
(24,906)
(41,048)
(79,949)
(29,015)
(28,409)
(28,196)
(32,737)
(118,357)
(31,385)
Cash Flows from Financing (continuing operations)
($11,765)
($9,883)
($6,546)
$7,719
($20,475)
($6,151)
($9,702)
$223,956
($10,324)
$197,779
$19,808
($80,922)
($16,586)
($15,377)
(93,077)
- 0
86,658
(100,027)
(35,060)
(41,135)
(89,564)
(28,997)
(102,360)
(57,710)
42,188
(146,879)
3,576
Cash Flows from Financing (discontinued operations)
Net Cash Flows from Financing
($11,765)
($9,883)
($6,546)
$7,719
($20,475)
($6,151)
($9,702)
$223,956
($10,324)
$197,779
$19,808
($80,922)
($16,586)
($15,377)
($93,077)
$86,658
($100,027)
($35,060)
($41,135)
($89,564)
($28,997)
($102,360)
($57,710)
$42,188
($146,879)
$3,576
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
$469
$1,110
$224
$2,132
$3,935
($644)
($1,938)
($426)
140
(2,868)
(455)
215
(1,521)
716
(1,045)
- 0
(2,653)
(220)
2,893
3,362
3,382
(984)
(1,253)
(2,766)
56
(4,947)
(753)
Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
($122,346)
($3,045)
($1,716)
$989
($126,117)
($17,812)
$13,527
$15,822
($1,683)
$9,854
($9,505)
($3,180)
$17,838
$17,760
$22,913
$106,490
($62,759)
$45,237
$9,507
$98,475
($40,805)
($27,178)
($33,843)
$20,117
($81,709)
($28,741)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
220,394
98,048
95,004
93,288
220,394
94,277
76,465
89,992
105,814
94,277
104,131
94,627
91,447
109,285
104,131
127,044
233,534
170,775
216,012
127,044
225,519
184,714
157,536
123,693
225,519
143,810
Cash received from non-controlling interest shareholders
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
98,048
95,004
93,288
94,277
94,277
76,465
89,992
105,814
104,131
104,131
94,627
91,447
109,285
127,044
127,044
233,534
170,775
216,012
225,519
225,519
184,714
157,536
123,693
143,810
143,810
115,069
Less cash and equivalents of discontinued operations, end of period
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Cash and Cash Equivalents from Continuing Operations, end of period
$98,048
$95,004
$93,288
$94,277
$94,277
$76,465
$89,992
$105,814
$104,131
$104,131
$94,627
$91,447
$109,285
$127,044
$127,044
$233,534
$170,775
$216,012
$225,519
$225,519
$184,714
$157,536
$123,693
$143,810
$143,810
$115,069
(1) Effective from January 1, 2017, On January 1, 2018, The Company adopted the guidance in ASU 2016-18 "Statement of Cash Flows". Refer Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 for details.
Revenues and Margins
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
2018
2019
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
Revised (1)
2020(1)
2020(1)
2020(1)
2020(1)
2020(1)
2021
2021
2021
2021(2)
2021(2)
2022(2)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 17
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 18
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 19
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 20
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 21
Q1
Revenues
Operations Management
Y/Y revenue growth
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
GM
GM%
Analytics and Business Transformation
Y/Y revenue growth
GM
GM%
Digital Operations and Solutions
$134,026
$137,498
$138,601
$142,242
$552,367
$149,871
$150,494
$148,417
$149,040
$597,822
$152,612
$155,638
$162,639
$163,128
$634,017
$149,871
$150,494
$148,417
$149,040
$597,822
$152,612
$155,638
$162,639
$163,128
$634,017
$ 153,559
$ 140,794
$ 150,519
$ 150,883
$ 595,755
$ 159,093
$ 163,659
$ 169,862
$ 169,007
$ 661,621
$ 180,169
Y/Y revenue growth
4.7%
5.1%
7.0%
8.0%
6.2%
11.8%
9.5%
7.1%
4.8%
8.2%
1.8%
3.4%
9.6%
9.5%
6.1%
11.8%
9.5%
7.1%
4.8%
8.2%
1.8%
3.4%
9.6%
9.5%
6.1%
0.6%
-9.5%
-7.5%
-7.5%
-6.0%
3.6%
16.2%
12.9%
12.0%
11.1%
13.2%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
4.9%
4.9%
6.4%
6.9%
5.8%
10.4%
9.8%
8.7%
6.8%
8.9%
3.9%
4.4%
10.1%
9.5%
7.0%
10.4%
9.8%
8.7%
6.8%
8.9%
3.9%
4.4%
10.1%
9.5%
7.0%
1.5%
-8.5%
-7.4%
-7.4%
-5.5%
2.8%
14.9%
12.6%
12.2%
10.5%
14.0%
GM
46,710
47,415
51,154
48,906
194,185
49,845
49,501
49,898
48,327
197,571
52,274
50,623
52,930
53,945
209,772
49,845
49,501
49,898
48,327
197,571
52,274
50,623
52,930
53,945
209,772
49,519
39,625
54,903
57,222
201,269
64,765
64,269
67,655
63,906
260,595
68,223
GM%
34.9%
34.5%
36.9%
34.4%
35.2%
33.3%
32.9%
33.6%
32.4%
33.0%
34.3%
32.5%
32.5%
33.1%
33.1%
33.3%
32.9%
33.6%
32.4%
33.0%
34.3%
32.5%
32.5%
33.1%
33.1%
32.2%
28.1%
36.5%
37.9%
33.8%
40.7%
39.3%
39.8%
37.8%
39.4%
37.9%
Insurance
$55,921
$ 58,255
$ 59,608
$ 61,010
$ 234,794
$ 63,903
$ 64,812
$ 64,303
$ 65,126
$ 258,144
$ 69,038
$ 72,236
$ 77,714
$ 75,171
$ 294,159
$76,148
$ 78,614
$ 77,757
$ 78,633
$ 311,152
$81,286
$ 85,581
$ 91,096
$ 88,471
$ 346,434
$ 83,739
$ 81,281
$ 87,830
$ 88,920
$ 341,770
$ 91,160
$ 94,719
$ 98,008
$ 98,112
$ 381,999
$ 103,266
Y/Y revenue growth
15.8%
15.1%
12.9%
11.7%
13.8%
14.3%
11.3%
7.9%
6.7%
9.9%
8.0%
11.5%
20.9%
15.4%
14.0%
21.2%
18.9%
14.6%
9.4%
15.8%
6.7%
8.9%
17.2%
12.5%
11.3%
3.0%
-5.0%
-3.6%
0.5%
-1.3%
8.9%
16.5%
11.6%
10.3%
11.8%
13.3%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
15.2%
14.5%
12.1%
10.7%
13.0%
13.0%
11.5%
9.1%
8.2%
10.4%
10.0%
12.6%
21.7%
15.6%
15.0%
19.2%
19.0%
15.7%
10.9%
16.1%
8.8%
10.0%
18.1%
12.7%
12.4%
4.1%
-4.2%
-3.9%
0.4%
-1.0%
7.6%
14.9%
11.3%
10.5%
11.0%
13.9%
GM
17,891
17,784
20,434
19,252
75,361
21,476
20,779
20,779
20,189
83,223
22,346
22,330
26,227
23,578
94,481
24,247
25,806
24,717
24,563
99,334
26,043
26,167
28,863
26,781
107,854
24,774
22,168
30,999
31,945
109,886
35,067
35,360
36,518
35,525
142,470
38,184
GM%
32.0%
30.5%
34.3%
31.6%
32.1%
33.6%
32.1%
32.3%
31.0%
32.2%
32.4%
30.9%
33.7%
31.4%
32.1%
31.8%
32.8%
31.8%
31.2%
31.9%
32.0%
30.6%
31.7%
30.3%
31.1%
29.6%
27.3%
35.3%
35.9%
32.2%
38.5%
37.3%
37.3%
36.2%
37.3%
37.0%
Healthcare
$18,932
$ 18,923
$ 18,872
$ 20,286
$ 77,013
$ 22,797
$ 19,817
$ 20,375
$ 21,402
$ 84,391
$ 20,569
$ 20,016
$ 23,978
$ 26,026
$ 90,589
$24,141
$ 21,173
$ 21,666
$ 22,866
$ 89,845
$22,248
$ 21,730
$ 25,631
$ 27,856
$ 97,465
$ 27,029
$ 24,978
$ 25,112
$ 24,196
$ 101,315
$ 30,265
$ 28,250
$ 27,341
$ 26,530
$ 112,386
$ 26,156
Y/Y revenue growth
15.5%
8.5%
18.3%
7.5%
12.2%
20.4%
4.7%
8.0%
5.5%
9.6%
-9.8%
1.0%
17.7%
21.6%
7.3%
13.5%
0.4%
3.9%
3.7%
5.4%
-7.8%
2.6%
18.3%
21.8%
8.5%
21.5%
14.9%
-2.0%
-13.1%
4.0%
12.0%
13.1%
8.9%
9.6%
10.9%
-13.6%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
15.6%
8.6%
18.3%
7.5%
12.2%
20.4%
4.7%
8.0%
5.5%
9.6%
-9.8%
1.0%
17.7%
21.6%
7.3%
13.5%
0.5%
4.1%
3.8%
5.5%
-7.7%
2.7%
18.3%
21.8%
8.5%
21.6%
15.1%
-1.9%
-13.1%
4.0%
12.0%
13.1%
8.9%
9.7%
10.9%
-13.5%
GM
6,623
6,617
6,799
7,562
27,601
5,555
3,104
4,578
4,386
17,623
3,574
3,151
4,590
5,624
16,939
5,511
3,497
5,258
5,133
19,399
4,446
3,981
5,222
6,768
20,417
7,436
5,338
7,119
8,279
28,172
12,874
10,565
10,284
8,903
42,626
8,505
GM%
35.0%
35.0%
36.0%
37.3%
35.8%
24.4%
15.7%
22.5%
20.5%
20.9%
17.4%
15.7%
19.1%
21.6%
18.7%
22.8%
16.5%
24.3%
22.4%
21.6%
20.0%
18.3%
20.4%
24.3%
20.9%
27.5%
21.4%
28.4%
34.2%
27.8%
42.5%
37.4%
37.6%
33.6%
37.9%
32.5%
Emerging Business
$49,582
$ 50,708
$ 48,994
$ 47,542
$ 196,825
$49,078
$ 48,327
$ 45,912
$ 46,801
$ 190,118
$ 42,791
$ 34,535
$ 37,577
$ 37,767
$ 152,670
$ 37,668
$ 40,690
$ 44,513
$ 44,365
$ 167,236
$ 50,747
Y/Y revenue growth
-0.7%
0.7%
-1.7%
-1.5%
-0.8%
-1.0%
-4.7%
-6.3%
-1.6%
-3.4%
-12.8%
-28.5%
-18.2%
-19.3%
-19.7%
-12.0%
17.8%
18.5%
17.5%
9.5%
34.7%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
-2.0%
1.7%
1.2%
2.0%
0.7%
1.6%
-3.6%
-6.2%
-1.7%
-2.5%
-11.9%
-26.8%
-17.3%
-18.9%
-18.7%
-12.5%
16.2%
18.2%
18.0%
9.1%
36.2%
GM
20,087
20,199
19,922
18,631
78,839
21,785
20,475
18,845
20,396
81,501
17,309
12,119
16,785
16,998
63,211
16,824
18,344
20,853
19,478
75,499
21,534
GM%
40.5%
39.8%
40.7%
39.2%
40.1%
44.4%
42.4%
41.0%
43.6%
42.9%
40.5%
35.1%
44.7%
45.0%
41.4%
44.7%
45.1%
46.8%
43.9%
45.1%
42.4%
Travel, Transportation and Logistics
$17,043
$ 17,835
$ 18,496
$ 17,577
$ 70,951
$ 17,499
$ 18,549
$ 17,278
$ 16,911
$ 70,237
$ 17,425
$ 17,541
$ 16,950
$ 16,094
$ 68,010
Y/Y revenue growth
-2.9%
1.7%
5.6%
5.0%
2.3%
2.7%
4.0%
-6.6%
-3.8%
-1.0%
-0.4%
-5.4%
-1.9%
-4.8%
-3.2%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
-0.9%
3.0%
6.9%
5.1%
3.5%
2.2%
4.7%
-4.7%
-1.2%
0.2%
1.6%
-5.0%
-2.1%
-5.0%
-2.7%
GM
6,905
7,512
8,500
6,697
29,614
7,056
7,924
7,320
6,871
29,171
7,625
7,552
7,150
6,947
29,274
GM%
40.5%
42.1%
46.0%
38.1%
41.7%
40.3%
42.7%
42.4%
40.6%
41.5%
43.8%
43.1%
42.2%
43.2%
43.0%
Finance & Accounting
$21,014
$ 21,038
$ 21,642
$ 22,833
$ 86,527
$ 23,972
$ 24,228
$ 24,517
$ 25,224
$ 97,941
$ 25,724
$ 26,422
$ 26,542
$ 27,892
$ 106,580
Y/Y revenue growth
6.0%
9.1%
9.0%
11.6%
9.0%
14.1%
15.2%
13.3%
10.5%
13.2%
7.3%
9.1%
8.3%
10.6%
8.8%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
5.9%
8.7%
7.9%
9.9%
8.1%
11.8%
15.1%
15.5%
13.0%
13.8%
10.0%
10.3%
8.7%
10.6%
9.9%
GM
8,588
8,700
9,008
8,869
35,165
9,243
9,685
9,600
10,258
38,786
11,450
10,428
9,891
11,494
43,263
GM%
40.9%
41.4%
41.6%
38.8%
40.6%
38.6%
40.0%
39.2%
40.7%
39.6%
44.5%
39.5%
37.3%
41.2%
40.6%
All Other
$21,116
$ 21,447
$ 19,983
$ 20,536
$ 83,082
$ 21,700
$ 23,088
$ 21,944
$ 20,377
$ 87,109
$ 19,856
$ 19,423
$ 17,455
$ 17,945
$ 74,679
Y/Y revenue growth
-18.8%
-17.5%
-14.7%
-2.5%
-13.9%
2.8%
7.7%
9.8%
-0.8%
4.8%
-8.5%
-15.9%
-20.5%
-11.9%
-14.3%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
-17.9%
-18.0%
-16.0%
-5.2%
-14.7%
-0.1%
8.6%
13.7%
3.8%
6.4%
-4.4%
-14.4%
-19.9%
-11.9%
-12.7%
GM
6,703
6,802
6,413
6,526
26,444
6,515
8,009
7,621
6,623
28,768
7,279
7,162
5,072
6,302
25,815
GM%
31.7%
31.7%
32.1%
31.8%
31.8%
30.0%
34.7%
34.7%
32.5%
33.0%
36.7%
36.9%
29.1%
35.1%
34.6%
Analytics
$49,007
$ 51,559
$ 53,744
$ 55,633
$ 209,943
$ 57,102
$ 59,618
$ 82,707
$ 85,863
$ 285,290
$ 86,961
$ 87,871
$ 88,753
$ 93,744
$ 357,329
$ 57,102
$ 59,618
$ 82,707
$ 85,863
$ 285,290
$ 86,961
$ 87,871
$ 88,753
$ 93,744
$ 357,329
$ 92,431
$ 81,679
$ 90,499
$ 98,070
$ 362,679
$ 102,322
$ 111,405
$ 120,463
$ 126,482
$ 460,672
$ 149,039
Y/Y revenue growth
25.8%
30.2%
29.1%
22.2%
26.7%
16.5%
15.6%
53.9%
54.3%
35.9%
52.3%
47.4%
7.3%
9.2%
25.3%
16.5%
15.6%
53.9%
54.3%
35.9%
52.3%
47.4%
7.3%
9.2%
25.3%
6.3%
-7.0%
2.0%
4.6%
1.5%
10.7%
36.4%
33.1%
29.0%
27.0%
45.7%
Y/Y constant currency revenue growth %
26.4%
30.7%
28.6%
21.6%
26.7%
15.8%
15.4%
54.1%
55.0%
35.9%
53.1%
47.9%
7.8%
9.0%
25.6%
15.8%
15.4%
54.1%
55.0%
35.9%
53.1%
47.9%
7.8%
9.0%
25.6%
6.6%
-6.8%
1.6%
4.5%
1.5%
10.0%
35.1%
32.7%
28.9%
26.4%
46.0%
GM
17,251
17,908
18,114
19,710
72,983
19,027
20,962
29,069
31,628
100,686
30,059
30,440
30,920
34,665
126,084
19,027
20,962
29,069
31,628
100,686
30,059
30,440
30,920
34,665
126,084
33,815
24,447
34,028
40,939
133,229
37,829
40,094
44,927
47,914
170,764
53,469
GM%
35.2%
34.7%
33.7%
35.4%
34.8%
33.3%
35.2%
35.1%
36.8%
35.3%
34.6%
34.6%
34.8%
37.0%
35.3%
33.3%
35.2%
35.1%
36.8%
35.3%
34.6%
34.6%
34.8%
37.0%
35.3%
36.6%
29.9%
37.6%
41.7%
36.7%
37.0%
36.0%
37.3%
37.9%
37.1%
35.9%
Total Revenues
$183,033
$189,057
$192,345
$197,875
$762,310
$206,973
$210,112
$231,124
$234,903
$883,112
$239,573
$243,509
$251,392
$256,872
$991,346
206,973
210,112
231,124
234,903
883,112
239,573
243,509
251,392
256,872
991,346
245,990
222,473
241,018
248,953
958,434
261,415
275,064
290,325
295,489
1,122,293
329,208
(1) Effective January 1, 2020, the Company made certain operational and structural changes to more closely integrate its businesses and to simplify its organizational structure and accordingly new reportable segments are as follows
Insurance, Healthcare, Emerging Business and Analytics.
(2) The Company's operations management services are a part of its digital operations and solutions and they are referred to as "digital operations and solutions" and sometimes "digital solutions."
Revenue by Industry (2)
Insurance
$77,240
$79,618
$80,949
$83,285
$321,092
$90,659
$93,663
$96,028
$95,228
$375,578
$100,959
$103,526
$109,287
$107,199
$420,970
$90,659
$93,663
$96,028
$95,228
$375,578
$100,959
$103,526
$109,287
$107,199
$420,970
$107,828
$100,707
$109,678
$111,185
$429,398
$118,369
$122,993
$128,642
$127,737
$497,741
$135,664
% of revenue
42%
42%
42%
42%
42%
43.8%
44.6%
41.5%
40.5%
42.5%
42.1%
42.5%
43.5%
41.7%
42.5%
43.8%
45.3%
45.5%
44.7%
44.8%
45.3%
44.7%
44.3%
43.2%
44.4%
41.2%
Sequential Growth
8.9%
3.3%
2.5%
-0.8%
NA
6.0%
2.5%
5.6%
-1.9%
NA
0.6%
-6.6%
8.9%
1.4%
NA
6.5%
3.9%
4.6%
-0.7%
NA
6.2%
Year-Over-Year Growth
17.4%
17.6%
18.6%
14.3%
17.0%
11.4%
10.5%
13.8%
12.6%
12.1%
6.8%
-2.7%
0.4%
3.7%
2.0%
9.8%
22.1%
17.3%
14.9%
15.9%
14.6%
Healthcare
$28,566
$28,157
$30,231
$33,212
$120,165
$34,105
$31,671
$52,233
$57,047
$175,056
$53,248
$53,986
$55,980
$62,630
$225,845
$34,105
$31,671
$52,233
$57,047
$175,056
$53,248
$53,986
$55,980
$62,630
$225,845
$57,262
$53,513
$58,187
$58,249
$227,211
$62,257
$64,548
$65,677
$67,654
$260,135
$69,548
% of revenue
16%
15%
16%
17%
16%
16.5%
15.1%
22.6%
24.3%
19.8%
22.2%
22.2%
22.3%
24.4%
22.8%
23.3%
24.1%
24.1%
23.4%
23.7%
23.8%
23.5%
22.6%
22.9%
23.2%
21.1%
Sequential Growth
2.7%
-7.1%
64.9%
9.2%
NA
-6.7%
1.4%
3.7%
11.9%
NA
-8.6%
-6.5%
8.7%
0.1%
NA
6.9%
3.7%
1.7%
3.0%
NA
2.8%
Year-Over-Year Growth
19.4%
12.5%
72.8%
71.8%
45.7%
56.1%
70.5%
7.2%
9.8%
29.0%
7.5%
-0.9%
3.9%
-7.0%
0.6%
8.7%
20.6%
12.9%
16.1%
14.5%
11.7%
Emerging Business
82,209
$84,778
$82,863
$82,628
$332,477
$85,366
$85,997
$86,125
$87,043
$344,531
$80,900
$68,253
$73,153
$79,519
$301,825
$80,789
$87,523
$96,006
$100,099
$364,417
$123,995
% of revenue
39.7%
40.3%
35.9%
35.2%
37.6%
35.6%
35.3%
34.3%
33.9%
34.8%
32.9%
30.7%
30.4%
31.9%
31.5%
30.9%
31.8%
33.1%
33.9%
32.5%
37.7%
Sequential Growth
1.0%
3.1%
-2.3%
-0.3%
NA
3.3%
0.7%
0.1%
1.1%
NA
-7.1%
-15.6%
7.2%
8.7%
NA
1.6%
8.3%
9.7%
4.3%
NA
23.9%
Year-Over-Year Growth
6.5%
4.3%
2.1%
1.5%
3.6%
3.8%
1.4%
3.9%
5.3%
3.6%
-5.2%
-20.6%
-15.1%
-8.6%
-12.4%
-0.1%
28.2%
31.2%
25.9%
20.7%
53.5%
Utilities
$11,777
$11,915
$10,973
$10,687
$45,353
$11,157
$11,094
$11,047
$10,730
$44,029
$10,655
$11,019
$10,499
$10,039
$42,212
6%
6%
6%
5%
6%
5.4%
5.3%
4.8%
4.6%
5.0%
4.4%
4.5%
4.2%
3.9%
4.3%
Banking and Financial Services
$25,764
$29,068
$27,950
$29,268
$112,049
$30,705
$31,009
$28,940
$30,278
$120,932
$31,923
$32,577
$33,870
$35,491
$133,861
14%
15%
15%
15%
15%
14.8%
14.8%
12.5%
12.9%
13.7%
13.3%
13.4%
13.5%
13.8%
13.5%
Travel, Transportation and Logistics
$17,410
$19,372
$20,197
$18,979
$75,959
$18,305
$20,130
$19,119
$18,239
$75,793
$18,914
$18,911
$17,997
$17,159
$72,981
10%
10%
11%
10%
10%
8.8%
9.6%
8.3%
7.8%
8.6%
7.9%
7.8%
7.2%
6.7%
7.4%
Other
$22,275
$20,928
$22,045
$22,445
$87,693
$22,042
$22,545
$23,757
$23,381
$91,724
$23,873
$23,492
$23,758
$24,353
$95,475
12%
11%
11%
11%
12%
10.6%
10.7%
10.3%
10.0%
10.4%
10.0%
9.6%
9.5%
9.5%
9.6%
Revenue by Geography
United States
82%
81%
82%
83%
82%
83%
83%
83%
83%
83%
82%
81%
83%
84%
83%
82.7%
82.9%
82.9%
82.8%
83.0%
81.9%
81.3%
83.0%
83.7%
82.5%
84.5%
85.0%
84.6%
85.9%
85.0%
85.8%
85.5%
86.0%
86.1%
85.9%
85.8%
United Kingdom
14%
15%
14%
14%
14%
14%
13%
13%
13%
13%
12%
12%
11%
10%
11%
13.5%
13.1%
12.9%
13.2%
13.0%
12.1%
12.4%
11.1%
10.1%
11.4%
9.5%
8.5%
9.5%
9.5%
9.3%
9.5%
9.5%
9.4%
9.3%
9.4%
10.0%
Rest of world
4%
3%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
4%
6%
6%
6%
6%
6%
3.8%
4.0%
4.2%
4.0%
4.0%
6.0%
6.3%
5.9%
6.2%
6.1%
6.0%
6.5%
5.9%
4.6%
5.7%
4.7%
5.0%
4.5%
4.6%
4.7%
4.3%
(2) Revenue by Industry includes all solutions offered by EXL for each vertical listed.
For example, Insurance will include BPM, Finance and Accounting, Analytics and Consulting work.
Other Metrics
2017
2018
2018
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019
2019
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
2021
2021
2021
2021
2021
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY
Q1
Headcount
26,428
26,317
27,358
27,756
27,756
27,095
27,094
28,812
29,152
29,152
29,122
30,019
31,496
31,728
31,728
32,780
31,622
31,816
31,936
31,936
31,631
32,994
34,548
37,431
37,431
39,110
Total Workstations
22,394
23,293
22,775
24,215
24,215
24,849
24,617
25,488
25,931
25,931
26,024
27,124
27,469
27,738
27,738
29,116
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
Seat Utilization
1.11
1.06
1.13
1.08
1.08
1.03
1.03
1.06
1.06
1.06
1.05
1.04
1.08
1.08
1.08
1.06
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
NA(1)
Client Concentration
Top - 1
7%
7%
8%
9%
8%
8%
8%
8%
9%
8%
8%
8%
8%
8%
8%
8%
9%
8%
9%
8%
8%
7%
8%
8%
8%
8%
Top - 3
17%
17%
17%
18%
17%
17%
17%
16%
16%
16%
16%
16%
15%
16%
15%
18%
20%
20%
20%
19%
20%
19%
18%
18%
19%
17%
Top - 5
24%
25%
25%
26%
25%
25%
25%
23%
23%
24%
23%
22%
22%
23%
22%
24%
26%
26%
27%
25%
27%
25%
25%
25%
25%
24%
Top - 10
38.8%
39%
38%
38%
39%
40%
39%
37%
37%
37%
37%
37%
36%
36.2%
36.15%
37%
39%
39%
38%
37%
39%
38%
39%
37%
38%
36%
Attrition
30.9%
35.3%
31.5%
30.8%
32.0%
34.8%
32.9%
32.7%
29.1%
31.8%
31.9%
37.2%
34.5%
30.9%
33.2%
32.0%
14.5%
21.9%
22.3%
23.4%
26.8%
29.5%
29.7%
29.4%
28.3%
34.1%
Exchange Rates (average of month end exchange rates)
Indian rupee / U.S. dollar
66.46
64.45
64.45
64.36
64.93
64.64
67.51
70.67
71.10
68.48
70.32
69.42
70.35
71.35
70.36
73.08
75.41
74.06
73.74
74.07
73.17
73.67
73.88
74.79
73.88
75.25
Q/Q Appreciation / (Depreciation)
1.2%
3.0%
-0.0%
0.1%
-0.4%
-4.4%
-4.7%
-0.6%
1.1%
1.3%
-1.3%
-1.4%
-2.4%
-3.2%
1.8%
0.4%
0.8%
-0.7%
-0.3%
-1.2%
-0.6%
Y/Y Appreciation / (Depreciation)
1.6%
3.9%
3.4%
4.9%
3.5%
2.7%
-4.7%
-9.6%
-10.5%
-5.5%
-8.8%
-2.8%
0.4%
-0.3%
-2.7%
-3.9%
-8.6%
-5.3%
-3.4%
-5.3%
-0.1%
2.3%
0.2%
-1.4%
0.3%
-2.8%
U.K. pound sterling / U.S. dollar
1.24
1.29
1.31
1.34
1.30
1.40
1.34
1.31
1.28
1.33
1.32
1.28
1.22
1.30
1.28
1.28
1.24
1.31
1.33
1.29
1.38
1.40
1.37
1.35
1.38
1.33
Q/Q (Appreciation) / Depreciation
7.8%
-4.0%
-1.8%
-1.8%
-4.7%
4.3%
2.2%
2.3%
-2.8%
3.0%
4.3%
-6.6%
2.0%
3.1%
-5.9%
-1.7%
-3.7%
-1.3%
2.0%
1.5%
1.4%
Y/Y (Appreciation) / Depreciation
12.5%
9.4%
-0.3%
-8.7%
3.7%
-12.9%
-3.9%
0.3%
4.2%
-2.9%
6.1%
4.8%
6.8%
-1.8%
4.0%
3.0%
3.0%
-7.2%
-2.2%
-0.8%
-8.2%
-13%
-4.7%
-1.4%
-6.7%
3.5%
Philippine peso / U.S. dollar
50.05
50.06
50.82
50.60
50.38
51.85
52.53
53.53
52.86
52.69
52.11
51.84
51.59
50.73
51.57
50.83
50.28
48.71
48.16
49.49
48.39
48.20
50.24
50.60
49.36
51.32
Q/Q Appreciation / (Depreciation)
-5.0%
-0.0%
-1.5%
0.4%
-2.5%
-1.3%
-1.9%
1.3%
1.4%
0.5%
0.5%
1.7%
-0.2%
1.1%
3.1%
1.1%
-0.5%
0.4%
-4.2%
-0.7%
-1.4%
Y/Y Appreciation / (Depreciation)
-6.3%
-6.7%
-7.2%
-2.7%
-5.7%
-3.6%
-4.9%
-5.3%
-4.5%
-4.6%
-0.5%
1.3%
3.6%
4.0%
2.1%
2.5%
3.0%
5.6%
5.1%
4.0%
4.8%
4.1%
-3.1%
-5.1%
0.3%
-6.1%
(1) Due to country wide lockdowns, we moved to the "Work from home" operational model in second half of March 2020 for most of our business.
