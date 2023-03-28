Advanced search
    EXM   BE0003808251

EXMAR NV

(EXM)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:36:05 2023-03-28 am EDT
8.660 EUR   +0.23%
01:00pExmar : 2022 resultaten
PU
12:50pExmar : 2022 results
PU
12:09pExmar : Press release results 2022
PU
EXMAR : 2022 results

03/28/2023 | 12:50pm EDT
2022 results

28 Mar 2023 18:44 CEST

Issuer

EXMAR

Source

Exmar

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

EXMAR ord.

ISIN

BE0003808251

Symbol

EXM

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Exmar NV published this content on 28 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2023 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 416 M - -
Net income 2022 16,9 M - -
Net cash 2022 255 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,60x
Yield 2022 11,9%
Capitalization 533 M 533 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 849
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart EXMAR NV
Duration : Period :
EXMAR NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXMAR NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 9,32 $
Average target price 10,31 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Francis Mottrie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christine Verhaert Chief Financial & Compliance Officer
Nicolas Saverys Executive Chairman
Michel Delbaere Independent Director
Isabelle Vleurinck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXMAR NV9.09%533
COSCO SHIPPING ENERGY TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD.39.30%8 385
SCORPIO TANKERS INC.3.48%3 134
INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC.15.94%2 108
DHT HOLDINGS, INC.22.64%1 771
FLEX LNG LTD.5.86%1 736
