|
EXMAR : 2022 results
|Sales 2022
416 M
|Net income 2022
16,9 M
|Net cash 2022
255 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|1,60x
|Yield 2022
|11,9%
|Capitalization
533 M
533 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,67x
|EV / Sales 2023
|2,14x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 849
|Free-Float
|51,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EXMAR NV
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|1
|Last Close Price
|9,32 $
|Average target price
|10,31 $
|Spread / Average Target
|10,6%