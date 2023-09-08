HALF YEAR REPORT 2023
FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES
International Financial Reporting
Management reporting based on
Standards (IFRS) (1)
proportionate consolidation (2)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (IN MILLIONS OF USD)
Revenue
200.2
57.1
243.7
100.3
EBITDA
30.4
1.2
63.5
29.9
Depreciation and impairment losses
-20.9
0.4
-34.6
-5.9
Operating result (EBIT)
9.6
1.6
28.9
24.0
Net finance result
2.0
-8.5
-5.0
-14.0
Share of result of equity accounted investees
12.5
17.0
0.1
0.2
(net of income tax)
Result before income tax
24.0
10.1
24.0
10.1
Income tax expense
-3.0
-0.4
-3.0
-0.4
Result for the period
21.0
9.7
21.0
9.7
Of which Group share
21.0
9.6
21.0
9.6
INFORMATION PER SHARE (IN USD PER SHARE)
Weighted average number of shares
57,351,862
57,226,737
57,351,862
57,226,737
of the period
EBITDA
0.53
0.02
1.11
0.52
Operating result (EBIT)
0.17
0.03
0.50
0.42
Result for the period
0.37
0.17
0.37
0.17
INFORMATION PER SHARE (IN EUR PER SHARE)
Exchange rate
1.0776
1.1006
1.0776
1.1006
EBITDA
0.49
0.02
1.03
0.47
Operating result (EBIT)
0.15
0.02
0.47
0.38
Result for the period
0.34
0.15
0.34
0.15
(1) The figures in these columns have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU (i.e. joint-ventures accounted for at equity method).
(2) The figures in these columns reflect management presentation and include the joint-ventures based on the proportionate consolidation method instead of the equity method.
A reconciliation between the amounts applying the proportionate method and the equity method is included in Note 5 Reconciliation segment reporting of the Financial Report per June 30, 2023.
2
KEY RATIOS (PROPORTIONATE CONSOLIDATION, IN MILLIONS OF USD)
REVENUE
243.7
100.3
2023
2022
EBITDA*
63.5
29.9
2023
2022
EBIT
28.9
24.0
2023
2022
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (IN EURO/SHARE)
0.34
0.15
2023
2022
REVENUE PER SEGMENT
144.6
71.969.8
35.0
24.4
11.1
SHIPPING
INFRASTRUCTURE
SUPPORTING SERVICES
2023
2022
EBITDA PER SEGMENT
38.0
31.5
33.4
-4.4
-1.4
-3.7
SHIPPING
INFRASTRUCTURE
SUPPORTING SERVICES
2023
2022
* EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment.
3
1
ACTIVITY
REPORT
SHIPPING 6
INFRASTRUCTURE 10
SUPPORTING SERVICES 12
- "Our sea"
5
