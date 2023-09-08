HALF YEAR REPORT 2023

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES

International Financial Reporting

Management reporting based on

Standards (IFRS) (1)

proportionate consolidation (2)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (IN MILLIONS OF USD)

Revenue

200.2

57.1

243.7

100.3

EBITDA

30.4

1.2

63.5

29.9

Depreciation and impairment losses

-20.9

0.4

-34.6

-5.9

Operating result (EBIT)

9.6

1.6

28.9

24.0

Net finance result

2.0

-8.5

-5.0

-14.0

Share of result of equity accounted investees

12.5

17.0

0.1

0.2

(net of income tax)

Result before income tax

24.0

10.1

24.0

10.1

Income tax expense

-3.0

-0.4

-3.0

-0.4

Result for the period

21.0

9.7

21.0

9.7

Of which Group share

21.0

9.6

21.0

9.6

INFORMATION PER SHARE (IN USD PER SHARE)

Weighted average number of shares

57,351,862

57,226,737

57,351,862

57,226,737

of the period

EBITDA

0.53

0.02

1.11

0.52

Operating result (EBIT)

0.17

0.03

0.50

0.42

Result for the period

0.37

0.17

0.37

0.17

INFORMATION PER SHARE (IN EUR PER SHARE)

Exchange rate

1.0776

1.1006

1.0776

1.1006

EBITDA

0.49

0.02

1.03

0.47

Operating result (EBIT)

0.15

0.02

0.47

0.38

Result for the period

0.34

0.15

0.34

0.15

(1)  The figures in these columns have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU (i.e. joint-ventures accounted for at equity method).

(2)  The figures in these columns reflect management presentation and include the joint-ventures based on the proportionate consolidation method instead of the equity method.

A reconciliation between the amounts applying the proportionate method and the equity method is included in Note 5 Reconciliation segment reporting of the Financial Report per June 30, 2023.

KEY RATIOS (PROPORTIONATE CONSOLIDATION, IN MILLIONS OF USD)

REVENUE

243.7

100.3

2023

2022

EBITDA*

63.5

29.9

2023

2022

EBIT

28.9

24.0

2023

2022

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (IN EURO/SHARE)

0.34

0.15

2023

2022

REVENUE PER SEGMENT

144.6

71.969.8

35.0

24.4

11.1

SHIPPING

INFRASTRUCTURE

SUPPORTING SERVICES

2023

2022

EBITDA PER SEGMENT

38.0

31.5

33.4

-4.4

-1.4

-3.7

SHIPPING

INFRASTRUCTURE

SUPPORTING SERVICES

2023

2022

* EBITDA: Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment.

1

ACTIVITY

REPORT

SHIPPING  6

INFRASTRUCTURE  10

SUPPORTING SERVICES  12

  • "Our sea"

5

