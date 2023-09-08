FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES

International Financial Reporting Management reporting based on Standards (IFRS) (1) proportionate consolidation (2) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS (IN MILLIONS OF USD) Revenue 200.2 57.1 243.7 100.3 EBITDA 30.4 1.2 63.5 29.9 Depreciation and impairment losses -20.9 0.4 -34.6 -5.9 Operating result (EBIT) 9.6 1.6 28.9 24.0 Net finance result 2.0 -8.5 -5.0 -14.0 Share of result of equity accounted investees 12.5 17.0 0.1 0.2 (net of income tax) Result before income tax 24.0 10.1 24.0 10.1 Income tax expense -3.0 -0.4 -3.0 -0.4 Result for the period 21.0 9.7 21.0 9.7 Of which Group share 21.0 9.6 21.0 9.6 INFORMATION PER SHARE (IN USD PER SHARE) Weighted average number of shares 57,351,862 57,226,737 57,351,862 57,226,737 of the period EBITDA 0.53 0.02 1.11 0.52 Operating result (EBIT) 0.17 0.03 0.50 0.42 Result for the period 0.37 0.17 0.37 0.17 INFORMATION PER SHARE (IN EUR PER SHARE) Exchange rate 1.0776 1.1006 1.0776 1.1006 EBITDA 0.49 0.02 1.03 0.47 Operating result (EBIT) 0.15 0.02 0.47 0.38 Result for the period 0.34 0.15 0.34 0.15

(1) The figures in these columns have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU (i.e. joint-ventures accounted for at equity method).

(2) The figures in these columns reflect management presentation and include the joint-ventures based on the proportionate consolidation method instead of the equity method.

A reconciliation between the amounts applying the proportionate method and the equity method is included in Note 5 Reconciliation segment reporting of the Financial Report per June 30, 2023.