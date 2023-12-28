NEWS UPDATE
Antwerp 28/12/2023 2:00 pm
Gas introduced into Tango FLNG facility, Republic of Congo
Antwerp, Belgium, Dec. 28, 2023 - The introduction of gas into the Tango Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) facility moored in Congolese waters has begun.
Following completion of the commissioning phase, Tango FLNG will produce its first LNG cargo by the first quarter of 2024, placing the Republic of Congo on the list of LNG-producing countries. The introduction of gas was completed in record time - only twelve months after the final investment decision. This is a key milestone for the Congo LNG project, which encompasses the adoption of new technologies and a strong synergy with existing producing assets.
The Tango FLNG facility has a liquefaction capacity of about 1 billion cubic meters per year (BCMA) and is moored alongside the Excalibur Floating Storage Unit (FSU), using an innovative configuration called "split mooring," implemented here for the first time in a floating LNG terminal.
EXMAR has built and formerly owned Tango FLNG, provides the Excalibur FSU on a long-term charter and will be in charge for the operations of the new LNG terminal.
Congo LNG will enhance the gas resources of the Marine XII permit and achieve approximately 4.5 BCMA of plateau gas liquefaction capacity through phased development and with a target of zero routine gas flaring.
About EXMAR
Exmar is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas, and has a fleet of 40 LPG/ ammonia carriers and floating infrastructure solutions. Exmar develops, builds and operates floating production, storage and offloading solutions to help customers improve global access to energy and make their oil, LNG or gas production more sustainable. In line with this commitment, the company is actively engaged in the development of several innovative FLNG and FSRU projects.
For more information contact:
Jonathan Raes
Email: jonathan.raes@exmar.be
Mobile: +32 3 247 56 96
Website: www.exmar.be
