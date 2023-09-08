PRESS RELEASE

VOLUNTARY PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID ON EXMAR NV LAUNCHED BY SAVEREX NV

RECTIFICATION ON THE COMMUNICATION TO THE SHAREHOLDERS

Exmar NV ("EXMAR") (Euronext Brussels: EXM) issued a letter on 22 August 2023 to its shareholders (the "Letter"), in the context of the voluntary and public takeover bid launched by Saverex NV ("Saverex"), which is today open for acceptance until Friday 15 September 2023, at 4pm.

The Company has been informed that the Letter may have created the impression with certain shareholders that they are under an obligation to sell. This certainly was not the Company's intention and we therefore ask you to disregard this Letter and we hereby rectify that each shareholder is free to either tender or not to tender their shares to Saverex.

In the event shareholders have already tendered their shares in this second acceptance period, they also have the right to retract their tender. The relevant procedures are set out in sections 7.9 and 7.10 of the Prospectus (www.saverextakeoverbid.com).

Certain shareholders have allegedly been approached in the name of the Company, to convince or induce them to tender their shares to Saverex. The Company takes the opportunity to underline that it has not taken such initiative and it would not support any such actions.

While the Letter was not submitted to the board of directors, the present communication has been approved by all members of the board of directors of the Company. The Company will send a new letter to its shareholders containing the same message.

About Exmar

Exmar is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. Exmar's mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. Exmar creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chain solutions in long-term alliances with first class business partners.

Exmar designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialised, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry.

More information can be found at www.exmar.com.

Contact: Francis Mottrie, permanent representative of FMO BV, CEO - +32 3 247 56 40 - +32 475 43 65 01

About Saverex

Saverex is the holding company of the family of Nicolas Saverys, which is active in the international shipping industry. The main activity and the main asset of Saverex is its shareholding in Exmar.

This notice is also published in Dutch. If ambiguities should arise from the different language versions, the Dutch version will prevail.

This announcement does not constitute a bid to purchase securities of Exmar nor a solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in respect thereof. The takeover bid is only made on the basis of the prospectus approved by the FSMA. Neither this announcement nor any other information in respect of the matters contained herein may be supplied in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations in such jurisdictions. Saverex and its affiliates explicitly decline any liability for breach of these restrictions by any person.

