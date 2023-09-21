Press Release

Regulated information- contains inside information 21 /09/2023 7.30 am

REQUEST TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY AND A SPECIAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING BY SAVEREX NV

ANTWERPEN, Belgium, 21 September 2023 - EXMAR NV notes that on 20 September 2023 it has received a letter from SAVEREX NV requesting that the Board of Directors of EXMAR NV convenes a Extraordinary and a Special General Shareholders' Meeting with the agenda items and proposed decisions attached to the letter.

The agenda items and proposed decisions are as follows:

Extraordinary general meeting

1. Deletion of Article 5, paragraph 5 of the articles of association of the company Proposed resolution:

"The General Meeting decides to delete paragraph 5 of Article 5 (starting with "If, as a result of its decision to increase the capital, the board of directors …" and ending with "… the Companies and Associations Code") of the articles of association of the company."

2. Transfer of the share premium from unavailable to available account Proposed resolution:

"The General Meeting decides to make the full amount of the share premium recorded in a separate, unavailable account on the liabilities side of the balance sheet, called 'share premium' available and to transfer it to a separate available account on the liabilities side of the balance sheet, called 'share premium'."

3. Authorisation to the Board of Directors to execute the above decisions and to coordinate the articles of association Proposed resolution:

"The General Meeting decides to authorise the Board of Directors to execute the decisions taken and to coordinate the articles of association."

4. Proxy for CBE, counters for enterprises, commercial courts, administrative agencies and fiscal administration Proposed resolution:

"The General Meeting decides to grant a power of attorney to Ms. Christine Van Acker, Ms. Kimberly Molders of De Gerlachekaai 20 in Antwerp, acting individually and with the right of substitution, to carry out all the necessary formalities that are required in relation to the resolutions taken at the present meeting with the CBE, counters for enterprises, commercial courts, administrative agencies and fiscal administration."

contact :

Laurent Verhelst CFO EXMAR| +32 3 247 56 30 | www.exmar.be