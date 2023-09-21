Press Release
Regulated information- contains inside information 21 /09/2023 7.30 am
REQUEST TO CONVENE AN EXTRAORDINARY AND A SPECIAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING BY SAVEREX NV
ANTWERPEN, Belgium, 21 September 2023 - EXMAR NV notes that on 20 September 2023 it has received a letter from SAVEREX NV requesting that the Board of Directors of EXMAR NV convenes a Extraordinary and a Special General Shareholders' Meeting with the agenda items and proposed decisions attached to the letter.
The agenda items and proposed decisions are as follows:
Extraordinary general meeting
1. Deletion of Article 5, paragraph 5 of the articles of association of the company Proposed resolution:
"The General Meeting decides to delete paragraph 5 of Article 5 (starting with "If, as a result of its decision to increase the capital, the board of directors …" and ending with "… the Companies and Associations Code") of the articles of association of the company."
2. Transfer of the share premium from unavailable to available account Proposed resolution:
"The General Meeting decides to make the full amount of the share premium recorded in a separate, unavailable account on the liabilities side of the balance sheet, called 'share premium' available and to transfer it to a separate available account on the liabilities side of the balance sheet, called 'share premium'."
3. Authorisation to the Board of Directors to execute the above decisions and to coordinate the articles of association Proposed resolution:
"The General Meeting decides to authorise the Board of Directors to execute the decisions taken and to coordinate the articles of association."
4. Proxy for CBE, counters for enterprises, commercial courts, administrative agencies and fiscal administration Proposed resolution:
"The General Meeting decides to grant a power of attorney to Ms. Christine Van Acker, Ms. Kimberly Molders of De Gerlachekaai 20 in Antwerp, acting individually and with the right of substitution, to carry out all the necessary formalities that are required in relation to the resolutions taken at the present meeting with the CBE, counters for enterprises, commercial courts, administrative agencies and fiscal administration."
contact :
Laurent Verhelst CFO EXMAR| +32 3 247 56 30 | www.exmar.be
Special general meeting
1. Distribution to shareholders of (gross) EUR 1.00 per share from the available share premium Proposed resolution:
"The Special General Meeting decides to approve a distribution to the shareholders from the available share premium of (gross) EUR 1.00 per share. For the avoidance of doubt, treasury shares are not entitled to such distribution to shareholders."
2. Distribution of (gross) intermediary dividend of EUR 4.40 per share Proposed resolution:
"The Special General Meeting decides to approve a distribution of an intermediary dividend for a (gross) amount of EUR 4.40 per share by distribution from the company's retained earnings."
The letter is available on the website of EXMAR NV > Investor Relations
Pursuant to Article 7:126 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, a company must send an invitation to a shareholders' meeting within three weeks following receipt of a shareholder holding more than 10% of the voting rights.
This invitation shall specify the exact date of the Shareholders' Meetings; which date shall not be earlier the 30th day following the date of the invitation.
The Board of Directors of EXMAR NV will analyse the proposals of SAVEREX NV in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations and will update the market in due course.
EXMAR
EXMAR is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. EXMAR's mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. EXMAR creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chains in long-term alliances with first class business partners.
EXMAR designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialized, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry.
EXMAR is listed on Euronext Brussels (EXM) and is part of the BEL Mid Index.
