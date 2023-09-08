The figures in these columns reflect management presentation and include the

Order of 2 further 46,000 m³ midsize gas carriers in first quarter of 2023

Delivery by Infrastructure business unit on contracts concluded in 2022 driving increase in HY 2023 result

The Board of Directors of EXMAR has approved the interim accounts for the period ending June 30, 2023. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been subjected to an audit or a review by the statutory auditor.

KEY EVENTS FIRST HALF YEAR 2023 AND OUTLOOK

The figures discussed below are all based on the proportional consolidation method.

Additional information June 30, 2023 December 31, Proportionate consolidation (in million USD) 2022 Net financial debt/(cash) -84.4 -105.2 Segment contribution to the consolidated operating result (EBIT) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Shipping 8.3 22.5 Infrastructure 23.2 5.6 Supporting services -2.5 -4.1 Operating result (EBIT) 28.9 24.0 SHIPPING: Proportionate consolidation - SHIPPING June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 (In millions of USD) Revenue 71.9 69.8 EBITDA 31.5 38.0 Operating result (EBIT) 8.3 22.5 Consolidated result after tax -6.8 12.0

Revenue (including intersegment revenue) during the first six months of 2023 was USD 2.1 million higher than in the same period of 2022 mainly due to higher rates in all vessel types. The change in EBIT is further detailed in Note 21 of the HY report.

Time Charter Equivalent (in USD per day) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Midsize (100 pool points) 25,471 23,835 VLGC (Average) 39,496 31,594 Pressurized (Average)(3,500 m³) 7,546 6,880 Pressurized (Average)(5,000 m³) 9,020 8,725

Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC)

The three VLGCs continue under their current employment. The VLGC market continues to perform well and prospects for the remainder of 2023 are positive.

Midsize Gas Carriers (MGC)

While 2022 was an eventful year for LPG and ammonia with increased freight and higher ton-mile, 2023 has seen a correction with reduced ammonia shipping demand, while LPG trade remained robust. Owners managed to keep MGC hire rates at good levels despite recent newbuilding deliveries.

In March 2023, the purchase option on another two 46,000 m3 Midsize LPG/ammonia carriers was lifted. The newly ordered vessels will be equipped with dual fuel propulsion and the contracts come with the possibility to have them ammonia fueled.

In August 2023, a long-term time charter (in) with extension and purchase options was concluded for four newbuild 40,000 m³ dual fuel vessels. Delivery of these vessels is scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

The LPG-carrier BASTOGNE was delivered to its new owners in February 2023.

