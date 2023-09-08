HALF-YEAR 2023 PRESS RELEASE

Antwerp - 08/09/2023 - 5.45 pm

Regulated information

The Board of Directors of EXMAR has approved the interim accounts for the period ending June 30, 2023. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been subjected to an audit or a review by the statutory auditor.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Delivery by Infrastructure business unit on contracts concluded in 2022 driving increase in HY 2023 result
  • Shipping business unit performance reflecting healthy market conditions
  • Order of 2 further 46,000 m³ midsize gas carriers in first quarter of 2023
  • Delivery post sale of the midsize gas carrier BASTOGNE in February 2023
  • In August 2023, a long-term time charter (in) was concluded for four newbuild 40,000 m³ dual fuel vessels with scheduled delivery in 2026 and 2027

CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES (unaudited)

International Financial

Management reporting

Reporting Standards (IFRS)

based on proportionate

(1)

consolidation (2)

Consolidated results (In millions of USD)

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

200.2

57.1

243.7

100.3

EBITDA

30.4

1.2

63.5

29.9

Depreciation and impairment losses

-20.9

0.4

-34.6

-5.9

Operating result (EBIT)

9.6

1.6

28.9

24.0

Net finance result

2.0

-8.5

-5.0

-14.0

Share of result of equity accounted investees (net of income tax)

12.5

17.0

0.1

0.2

Result before income tax

24.0

10.1

24.0

10.1

Income tax expense

-3.0

-0.4

-3.0

-0.4

Result for the period

21.0

9.7

21.0

9.7

Of which Group share

21.0

9.6

21.0

9.6

Information per share (in USD per share)

Weighted average number of shares of the period

57,351,862

57,226,737

57,351,862

57,226,737

EBITDA

0.53

0.02

1.11

0.52

Operating result (EBIT)

0.17

0.03

0.50

0.42

Result for the period

0.37

0.17

0.37

0.17

Information per share (in EUR per share)

Exchange rate

1.0776

1.1006

1.0776

1.1006

EBITDA

0.49

0.02

1.03

0.47

Operating result (EBIT)

0.15

0.02

0.47

0.38

Result for the period

0.34

0.15

0.34

0.15

  1. The figures in these columns have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, i.e. joint-ventures accounted for at equity method.
  2. The figures in these columns reflect management presentation and include the joint-ventures based on the proportionate consolidation method instead of the equity method.

KEY EVENTS FIRST HALF YEAR 2023 AND OUTLOOK

The figures discussed below are all based on the proportional consolidation method.

Additional information

June 30, 2023

December 31,

Proportionate consolidation (in million USD)

2022

Net financial debt/(cash)

-84.4

-105.2

Segment contribution to the consolidated operating result (EBIT)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Shipping

8.3

22.5

Infrastructure

23.2

5.6

Supporting services

-2.5

-4.1

Operating result (EBIT)

28.9

24.0

SHIPPING:

Proportionate consolidation - SHIPPING

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

(In millions of USD)

Revenue

71.9

69.8

EBITDA

31.5

38.0

Operating result (EBIT)

8.3

22.5

Consolidated result after tax

-6.8

12.0

Revenue (including intersegment revenue) during the first six months of 2023 was USD 2.1 million higher than in the same period of 2022 mainly due to higher rates in all vessel types. The change in EBIT is further detailed in Note 21 of the HY report.

Time Charter Equivalent (in USD per day)

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

Midsize (100 pool points)

25,471

23,835

VLGC (Average)

39,496

31,594

Pressurized (Average)(3,500 m³)

7,546

6,880

Pressurized (Average)(5,000 m³)

9,020

8,725

Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC)

The three VLGCs continue under their current employment. The VLGC market continues to perform well and prospects for the remainder of 2023 are positive.

Midsize Gas Carriers (MGC)

While 2022 was an eventful year for LPG and ammonia with increased freight and higher ton-mile, 2023 has seen a correction with reduced ammonia shipping demand, while LPG trade remained robust. Owners managed to keep MGC hire rates at good levels despite recent newbuilding deliveries.

In March 2023, the purchase option on another two 46,000 m3 Midsize LPG/ammonia carriers was lifted. The newly ordered vessels will be equipped with dual fuel propulsion and the contracts come with the possibility to have them ammonia fueled.

In August 2023, a long-term time charter (in) with extension and purchase options was concluded for four newbuild 40,000 m³ dual fuel vessels. Delivery of these vessels is scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

The LPG-carrier BASTOGNE was delivered to its new owners in February 2023.

Pressurized

The suppressed trade in petrochemical gases in Europe and in Asia in Q2 2023 led to a reduction in the shipping of petrochemical gases.

INFRASTRUCTURE:

Proportionate consolidation - INFRASTRUCTURE

June 30, 2023

June 30, 2022

(In millions of USD)

Revenue

144.6

24.4

EBITDA

33.4

-4.4

Operating result (EBIT)

23.2

5.6

Consolidated result after tax

18.8

-7.0

The increase in revenue and EBIT in the first half-year of 2023 versus 2022 reflects the full impact of the employment of the FSRU EEMSHAVEN LNG and the LNGC EXCALIBUR as well as the engineering, procurement and conversion works for the CONGO LNG project with Eni. Revenue includes an adjustment that results from a change in the accounting (IFRS 15) of the CONGO LNG project, following new engineering, procurement and construction contracts entered with the customer. In application of this IFRS rule, both revenue and cost increase for first quarter by USD 29.9 million.

Floating LNG barges

FSRU EEMSHAVEN LNG is on hire to GASUNIE affiliate EemsEnergyTerminal. The FSRU has been running steadily at 300 MMscf per day on onshore power and utilizes recycled heating water from nearby industries, both of which significantly reduce its environmental impact.

LNG carrier EXCALIBUR is on hire to Eni Congo and is undergoing conversion to a floating storage unit (FSU) for use with the TANGO FLNG for its planned offshore LNG export terminal operations in Congo.

Engineering

Activity at EXMAR Offshore Houston (EOC) continues at high capacity in 2023. At DV Offshore, technical assistance and project support activities for offshore mooring and other installation generated a stable operating result.

SUPPORTING SERVICES:

Proportionate consolidation - SUPPORTING SERVICES (In millions of USD) Revenue

EBITDA

Operating result (EBIT) Consolidated result after tax

June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022

35.011.1

-1.4

-3.7

-2.5

-4.1

9.14.7

The increase in revenue at the Supporting Services segment is primarily due to the full consolidation of BEXCO following the acquisition of the remaining shares in the company in November 2022.

Update on SAVEREX NV REOPENING VOLUNTARY AND CONDITIONAL PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID ON EXMAR NV

We refer to the press releases of 13 July and 24 August 2023 available on our website > news center.

For further information, please contact corporate@exmar.be.

***

STATEMENT ON THE TRUE AND FAIR VIEW

The Board of Directors, represented by Nicolas Saverys (Chairman) and Carl-Antoine Saverys, and the Executive Committee, represented by Francis Mottrie, CEO (representing FMO BV) and Laurent Verhelst, CFO (representing COMETECCO BV), hereby confirm that, to the best of their knowledge,

  • the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-months ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim financing reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the entities included in the consolidation as a whole,
  • the interim management report includes a fair overview of the information required under Article 13 §5 and §6 of the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

GLOSSARY

  • EBITDA: Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment.
  • EBIT: Earnings before interests and taxes.
  • Net financial debt/(cash): borrowings minus (restricted) cash and cash equivalents.

ANNEX

  • Interim condensed consolidated financial statements
  • Half year report 2023 available on the website: today, 8 September 2023

The Board of Directors, Antwerp, 8 September 2023

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position

(In thousands of USD)

June 30

December 31

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2023

2022

Non-current assets

570,814

571,810

Vessels and barges

425,327

437,966

Other property, plant and equipment

15,326

14,556

Intangible assets

196

225

Right-of-use assets

9,805

10,910

Investments in equity accounted investees

119,089

107,082

Deferred tax assets

1,071

1,071

Current assets

566,354

606,465

Derivative financial assets

708

573

Other investments

1,720

1,849

Inventories

14,513

9,217

Trade and other receivables

96,899

67,089

Borrowings to equity accounted investees

7,030

7,000

Current tax assets

3,918

1,185

Cash and cash equivalents

441,565

519,553

Total assets

1,137,168

1,178,276

Equity

760,933

798,691

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

760,705

798,511

Share capital

88,812

88,812

Share premium

209,902

209,902

Reserves

440,998

179,480

Result for the period

20,994

320,317

Non-controlling interest

228

180

Non-current liabilities

254,106

250,370

Borrowings

154,888

167,548

Other Payables

78,000

78,000

Employee benefit obligations

1,040

1,040

Provisions

17,304

800

Deferred tax liabilities

2,873

2,982

Current liabilities

122,129

129,215

Borrowings

27,750

50,800

Trade and other payables

91,039

75,542

Current tax liability

3,340

2,873

Total liabilities

376,235

379,585

Total equity and liabilities

1,137,168

1,178,276

