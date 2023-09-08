HALF-YEAR 2023 PRESS RELEASE
Antwerp - 08/09/2023 - 5.45 pm
Regulated information
The Board of Directors of EXMAR has approved the interim accounts for the period ending June 30, 2023. The interim condensed consolidated financial statements have not been subjected to an audit or a review by the statutory auditor.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Delivery by Infrastructure business unit on contracts concluded in 2022 driving increase in HY 2023 result
- Shipping business unit performance reflecting healthy market conditions
- Order of 2 further 46,000 m³ midsize gas carriers in first quarter of 2023
- Delivery post sale of the midsize gas carrier BASTOGNE in February 2023
- In August 2023, a long-term time charter (in) was concluded for four newbuild 40,000 m³ dual fuel vessels with scheduled delivery in 2026 and 2027
CONSOLIDATED KEY FIGURES (unaudited)
International Financial
Management reporting
Reporting Standards (IFRS)
based on proportionate
(1)
consolidation (2)
Consolidated results (In millions of USD)
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
200.2
57.1
243.7
100.3
EBITDA
30.4
1.2
63.5
29.9
Depreciation and impairment losses
-20.9
0.4
-34.6
-5.9
Operating result (EBIT)
9.6
1.6
28.9
24.0
Net finance result
2.0
-8.5
-5.0
-14.0
Share of result of equity accounted investees (net of income tax)
12.5
17.0
0.1
0.2
Result before income tax
24.0
10.1
24.0
10.1
Income tax expense
-3.0
-0.4
-3.0
-0.4
Result for the period
21.0
9.7
21.0
9.7
Of which Group share
21.0
9.6
21.0
9.6
Information per share (in USD per share)
Weighted average number of shares of the period
57,351,862
57,226,737
57,351,862
57,226,737
EBITDA
0.53
0.02
1.11
0.52
Operating result (EBIT)
0.17
0.03
0.50
0.42
Result for the period
0.37
0.17
0.37
0.17
Information per share (in EUR per share)
Exchange rate
1.0776
1.1006
1.0776
1.1006
EBITDA
0.49
0.02
1.03
0.47
Operating result (EBIT)
0.15
0.02
0.47
0.38
Result for the period
0.34
0.15
0.34
0.15
- The figures in these columns have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, i.e. joint-ventures accounted for at equity method.
- The figures in these columns reflect management presentation and include the joint-ventures based on the proportionate consolidation method instead of the equity method.
KEY EVENTS FIRST HALF YEAR 2023 AND OUTLOOK
The figures discussed below are all based on the proportional consolidation method.
Additional information
June 30, 2023
December 31,
Proportionate consolidation (in million USD)
2022
Net financial debt/(cash)
-84.4
-105.2
Segment contribution to the consolidated operating result (EBIT)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Shipping
8.3
22.5
Infrastructure
23.2
5.6
Supporting services
-2.5
-4.1
Operating result (EBIT)
28.9
24.0
SHIPPING:
Proportionate consolidation - SHIPPING
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
(In millions of USD)
Revenue
71.9
69.8
EBITDA
31.5
38.0
Operating result (EBIT)
8.3
22.5
Consolidated result after tax
-6.8
12.0
Revenue (including intersegment revenue) during the first six months of 2023 was USD 2.1 million higher than in the same period of 2022 mainly due to higher rates in all vessel types. The change in EBIT is further detailed in Note 21 of the HY report.
Time Charter Equivalent (in USD per day)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Midsize (100 pool points)
25,471
23,835
VLGC (Average)
39,496
31,594
Pressurized (Average)(3,500 m³)
7,546
6,880
Pressurized (Average)(5,000 m³)
9,020
8,725
Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC)
The three VLGCs continue under their current employment. The VLGC market continues to perform well and prospects for the remainder of 2023 are positive.
Midsize Gas Carriers (MGC)
While 2022 was an eventful year for LPG and ammonia with increased freight and higher ton-mile, 2023 has seen a correction with reduced ammonia shipping demand, while LPG trade remained robust. Owners managed to keep MGC hire rates at good levels despite recent newbuilding deliveries.
In March 2023, the purchase option on another two 46,000 m3 Midsize LPG/ammonia carriers was lifted. The newly ordered vessels will be equipped with dual fuel propulsion and the contracts come with the possibility to have them ammonia fueled.
In August 2023, a long-term time charter (in) with extension and purchase options was concluded for four newbuild 40,000 m³ dual fuel vessels. Delivery of these vessels is scheduled for 2026 and 2027.
The LPG-carrier BASTOGNE was delivered to its new owners in February 2023.
Pressurized
The suppressed trade in petrochemical gases in Europe and in Asia in Q2 2023 led to a reduction in the shipping of petrochemical gases.
INFRASTRUCTURE:
Proportionate consolidation - INFRASTRUCTURE
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
(In millions of USD)
Revenue
144.6
24.4
EBITDA
33.4
-4.4
Operating result (EBIT)
23.2
5.6
Consolidated result after tax
18.8
-7.0
The increase in revenue and EBIT in the first half-year of 2023 versus 2022 reflects the full impact of the employment of the FSRU EEMSHAVEN LNG and the LNGC EXCALIBUR as well as the engineering, procurement and conversion works for the CONGO LNG project with Eni. Revenue includes an adjustment that results from a change in the accounting (IFRS 15) of the CONGO LNG project, following new engineering, procurement and construction contracts entered with the customer. In application of this IFRS rule, both revenue and cost increase for first quarter by USD 29.9 million.
Floating LNG barges
FSRU EEMSHAVEN LNG is on hire to GASUNIE affiliate EemsEnergyTerminal. The FSRU has been running steadily at 300 MMscf per day on onshore power and utilizes recycled heating water from nearby industries, both of which significantly reduce its environmental impact.
LNG carrier EXCALIBUR is on hire to Eni Congo and is undergoing conversion to a floating storage unit (FSU) for use with the TANGO FLNG for its planned offshore LNG export terminal operations in Congo.
Engineering
Activity at EXMAR Offshore Houston (EOC) continues at high capacity in 2023. At DV Offshore, technical assistance and project support activities for offshore mooring and other installation generated a stable operating result.
SUPPORTING SERVICES:
Proportionate consolidation - SUPPORTING SERVICES (In millions of USD) Revenue
EBITDA
Operating result (EBIT) Consolidated result after tax
June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022
35.011.1
-1.4
-3.7
-2.5
-4.1
9.14.7
The increase in revenue at the Supporting Services segment is primarily due to the full consolidation of BEXCO following the acquisition of the remaining shares in the company in November 2022.
Update on SAVEREX NV REOPENING VOLUNTARY AND CONDITIONAL PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID ON EXMAR NV
We refer to the press releases of 13 July and 24 August 2023 available on our website > news center.
For further information, please contact corporate@exmar.be.
***
STATEMENT ON THE TRUE AND FAIR VIEW
The Board of Directors, represented by Nicolas Saverys (Chairman) and Carl-Antoine Saverys, and the Executive Committee, represented by Francis Mottrie, CEO (representing FMO BV) and Laurent Verhelst, CFO (representing COMETECCO BV), hereby confirm that, to the best of their knowledge,
- the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-months ended June 30, 2023, which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim financing reporting, issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as adopted by the European Union, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company and the entities included in the consolidation as a whole,
- the interim management report includes a fair overview of the information required under Article 13 §5 and §6 of the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007 on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.
GLOSSARY
- EBITDA: Earnings before interests, taxes, depreciation, amortization and impairment.
- EBIT: Earnings before interests and taxes.
- Net financial debt/(cash): borrowings minus (restricted) cash and cash equivalents.
ANNEX
- Interim condensed consolidated financial statements
- Half year report 2023 available on the website: today, 8 September 2023
The Board of Directors, Antwerp, 8 September 2023
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position
(In thousands of USD)
June 30
December 31
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2023
2022
Non-current assets
570,814
571,810
Vessels and barges
425,327
437,966
Other property, plant and equipment
15,326
14,556
Intangible assets
196
225
Right-of-use assets
9,805
10,910
Investments in equity accounted investees
119,089
107,082
Deferred tax assets
1,071
1,071
Current assets
566,354
606,465
Derivative financial assets
708
573
Other investments
1,720
1,849
Inventories
14,513
9,217
Trade and other receivables
96,899
67,089
Borrowings to equity accounted investees
7,030
7,000
Current tax assets
3,918
1,185
Cash and cash equivalents
441,565
519,553
Total assets
1,137,168
1,178,276
Equity
760,933
798,691
Equity attributable to owners of the Company
760,705
798,511
Share capital
88,812
88,812
Share premium
209,902
209,902
Reserves
440,998
179,480
Result for the period
20,994
320,317
Non-controlling interest
228
180
Non-current liabilities
254,106
250,370
Borrowings
154,888
167,548
Other Payables
78,000
78,000
Employee benefit obligations
1,040
1,040
Provisions
17,304
800
Deferred tax liabilities
2,873
2,982
Current liabilities
122,129
129,215
Borrowings
27,750
50,800
Trade and other payables
91,039
75,542
Current tax liability
3,340
2,873
Total liabilities
376,235
379,585
Total equity and liabilities
1,137,168
1,178,276
Press Release | Half-year 2023 results
