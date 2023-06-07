EXMAR : Saverex Launch takeover bid

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information Inside information 07/06/2023 8.00 am

SAVEREX NV LAUNCHES ITS VOLUNTARY AND CONDITIONAL PUBLIC TAKEOVER BID ON THE

REMAINING SHARES AND STOCK OPTIONS IN EXMAR NV

Exmar NV ("Exmar" or the "Company") (Euronext Brussels: EXM) hereby announces that Saverex NV ("Saverex") has today launched its previously announced voluntary and conditional public takeover bid on all shares and stock options in Exmar which are not already directly or indirectly in the possession of Saverex or its affiliates (the "Offer").

The initial acceptance period with respect to the Offer will open on June 8, 2023 and closes on 6 July 2023 at 16:00 (Belgian time). The offer price is EUR 12.10 per share and EUR 2.48 per share option. Following the decision of the ordinary general meeting of Exmar of 16 May 2023 to pay a gross dividend of EUR 1.00 per share with an ex-dividend date on 22 May 2023, the offer price per share and the offer price per share option will be reduced accordingly by an amount of EUR 1.00 and the offer price ex-dividend will therefore amount to EUR 11.10 per share and EUR 1.48 per share option.

The detailed opinion of the Board of Directors of the Company with regard to the Offer is contained in the response memorandum.

The Prospectus and the response memorandum were approved by the FSMA on 6 June 2023 and are available on the following websites: www.saverextakeoverbid.com, www.belfius.be/exmar2023, www.kbc.be/exmarand www.bnpparibasfortis.be/sparenenbeleggen. The approval of the FSMA does not imply any opinion by the FSMA on the merits or the quality of the Offer, or on the condition of Saverex.

About Exmar

Exmar is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. Exmar's mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. Exmar creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chain solutions in long-term alliances with first class business partners.

Exmar designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialised, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry.

Contact: Francis Mottrie, vaste vertegenwoordiger van FMO BV, CEO - +32 3 247 56 40 - +32 475 43 65 01

About Saverex

Saverex is the holding company of the family of Nicolas Saverys, which is active in the international shipping industry. The main activity and the main asset of Saverex is its shareholding in Exmar.

Disclaimer

This notice is also published in Dutch. If ambiguities should arise from the different language versions, the Dutch version will prevail.

This notice does not constitute a bid to purchase securities of Exmar nor a solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in respect thereof. The takeover bid is only made on the basis of the prospectus approved by the FSMA. Neither this notice nor any other information in respect of the matters contained herein may be supplied in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations in such jurisdictions. Saverex and its affiliates explicitly decline any liability for breach of these restrictions by any person.

For further information please contact:

Francis Mottrie permanent representative of FMO BV | CEO | +32 3 247 56 40 | www.exmar.be