PRESS RELEASE
Regulated information Inside information 13/07/2023 5.45 pm
Results of the initial acceptance period of the voluntary and conditional
public takeover bid on Exmar NV launched by Saverex NV - Voluntary reopening
The initial acceptance period of the voluntary and conditional public takeover bid launched by Saverex NV (the "Bidder") for all shares and share options issued by Exmar NV ("Exmar" or the "Target")) not already owned by it or persons affiliated with it (the "Bid") ended on 6 July 2023.
During the initial acceptance period, 17,335,548 shares in the Target, representing 29.14% of the outstanding shares in the Target, were tendered into the Bid. As a result, the Bidder would hold a total of 44,234,979 shares in the Target, representing 74.35% of the outstanding shares in the Target. Taking into account the shares in the Target held by Nicolas Saverys (7,924 shares) and by Exmar (2,026,013 shares), the Bidder and persons affiliated with it together would hold 46,268,916 shares, representing 77.76% of the outstanding shares in the Target.
The Bidder has decided to waive the 95% acceptance threshold, and has consequently decided to proceed with the Bid. The payment of the bid price for the shares offered during the initial acceptance period is scheduled for Thursday 27 July 2023.
The Bidder has decided to voluntarily reopen the Bid from Monday 28 August 2023 to Friday 15 September 2023 at 16:00 (Belgian time). Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Bid will thus be able to accept the Bid during this second acceptance period.
The prospectus (including the memorandum of reply, the report of the independent expert and the acceptance form) may be obtained free of charge at the counters of Belfius Bank NV/SA or by telephoning Belfius Bank NV/SA on 0032 (0)2 222 12 02. The prospectus with acceptance form are also available on the following websites: www.saverextakeoverbid.com,www.belfius.be/exmar2023,www.kbc.be/exmarand www.bnpparibasfortis.be/sparenenbeleggen. An English and a French translation of the summary of the prospectus are made available in electronic form on the above-mentioned websites.
Nicolas Saverys, representative of the bidder Saverex NV: "We are today announcing the results of the initial acceptance period following which Saverex and persons affiliated with it control nearly 78% of the capital of Exmar. We therefore reiterate our invitation to all shareholders to tender their shares during the reopening period of the takeover bid, i.e. between the 28th of August and the 15th of September 2023, as foreseen in the prospectus."
For further information please contact:
Francis Mottrie permanent representative of FMO BV | CEO | +32 3 247 56 40 |
www.exmar.be
About Saverex
Saverex is the holding company of the family of Nicolas Saverys, which is active in the international shipping industry. The main activity and the main asset of Saverex is its shareholding in Exmar.
Contact: Patrick De Brabandere - +32 475 48 94 45
About Exmar
Exmar is a provider of floating solutions for the operation, transportation and transformation of gas. Exmar's mission is to serve customers with innovations in the field of offshore extraction, transformation, production, storage and transportation by sea of liquefied natural gases, petrochemical gases and liquid hydrocarbons. Exmar creates economically viable and sustainable energy value chain solutions in long- term alliances with first class business partners.
Exmar designs, builds, certifies, owns, leases and operates specialised, floating maritime infrastructure for this purpose as well as aiming for the highest standards in performing commercial, technical, quality assurance and administrative management for the entire maritime energy industry.
More information can be found at www.exmar.com.
Disclaimer
This notice is also published in Dutch. If ambiguities should arise from the different language versions, the Dutch version will prevail.
This announcement does not constitute a bid to purchase securities of Exmar nor a solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in respect thereof. The takeover bid is only made on the basis of the prospectus approved by the FSMA. Neither this announcement nor any other information in respect of the matters contained herein may be supplied in any jurisdiction where a registration, qualification or any other obligation is in force or would be with regard to the content hereof or thereof. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the financial laws and regulations in such jurisdictions. Saverex and its affiliates explicitly decline any liability for breach of these restrictions by any person.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Exmar NV published this content on 13 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2023 15:53:05 UTC.