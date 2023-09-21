EXMAR NV specializes in liquefied gas transportation. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - offshore services (50.2%): design, engineering, construction and management of facilities for oil and gas processing, storing, and transshipment; - transportation of liquefied gases (33.4%): primarily liquefied petroleum gases (butane, propane, etc.), and anhydrous ammonia; - other (16.4%): technical ship management, insurance brokerage, etc.