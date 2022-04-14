Exmar : Report 2021 (PDF)

EXMAR

2021

Dear shareholders,

2021 was yet another exceptional year. Our special thanks go out to our colleagues at sea and on shore, who handled the ongoing challenges of the COVID pandemic with great dedication.

At this time of writing, the escalating conﬂict in Ukraine is already causing great uncertainty to 2022 not only from the human aspect, but also in terms of stability of global energy markets. In this context, EXMAR's ﬂoating solutions for the export and import of gas are an asset in the energy value chain.

For LPG and NH3 (ammonia), freight rates remained stable at proﬁtable levels. LNG natural gas prices continued to increase due to geopoliticaltensions and thus rising energy markets. Freight rates in LNG went from highs to lows, and remained very volatile.

For the liquefaction barge TANGO FLNG, EXMAR continued to engage with potential partners in commercial negotiations. The underlying energy and natural gas price is a boost.

The unit can be used to prevent ﬂaring of natural gas. It avoids CO2- and methane emissions as well as serving as a fast, deployable ﬂoating terminal for natural gas.

Our regasiﬁcation barge FSRU S188 received more requests since the second half of 2021 and in the meantime an agreement was reached with GASUNIE for a ﬁve-year charter.

EXMAR sold a design of the fourth OPTI®-hull, for deployment in the Gulf of Mexico.

A major highlight in the past year for EXMAR was the delivery of two of the world's ﬁrst dual-fuel Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), "FLANDERS PIONEER" and "FLANDERS INNOVATION" which are capable of running on LPG as an emissions-reducing fuel. Both have been deployed on long-term charter.

Our other ships and barges performed in line with expectations, and our liquidity position was further strengthened in 2021, due to the YPF settlement and the successful GUNVOR arbitration.

In November, EXMAR signed a three-year credit agreement with Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund for an amount of USD 50 million.

EXMAR is now actively pursuing innovations and research for energy transition and alternative fuels.

EXMAR concluded partnerships for the design of a new CO2 tanker and new applications for NH3 (ammonia) and H2 (hydrogen) as new opportunities emerge for the transportation of hydrogen.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Management of EXMAR, we would like to thank everyone once again for their loyal support to our Company.

Nicolas Saverys - Executive Chairman Francis Mottrie - CEO

