EXMceuticals : Announces Shares for Debt Settlement

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, August 21, 2020 - EXMceuticals Inc. (CSE: EXM) (FSE: A2PAW2) (the 'Company'), announces that it has settled $1,378,241 of debt with creditors by issuing 4,139,161 common shares of the Company at deemed prices of $0.275, $0.30, $0.32, and $0.35 per share. The settlements are all with arm's-length creditors except for the amount of $293,750 that was settled with Jonathan Summers, CEO of the Company, on account of accrued interest on cash loans advanced to the Company, the amount of $66,734.85 that was settled with Taktik Services Inc., a company controlled by Julie Lemieux, Corporate Secretary, for management consulting services rendered to the Company and the amount of $140,000 that was settled with Marc Bernier, a director of the Company.

Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61-101') the Company advises that the settlement agreements with Mr. Summers Ms. Lemieux and M. Bernier are related party transactions under MI 61-101 and are exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(a) of the instrument.

ABOUT EXMCEUTICALS

EXM is an emerging bio-sciences company targeting the wellness and medical applications of cannabinoids and terpenes. EXM Portugal operation was recently granted the required authorizations and permits in Portugal for its existing laboratory and pilot refinery for cannabis research. EXM has previously completed research projects with its university partners, Universidade Nova de Lisboa and Universidade Lusofona as well as applying for P2020 research grants. Following receipt of these unique Portuguese cannabis authorizations and permits, EXM Portugal is proceeding with its planned R&D program, lab work and testing.

In addition to this more scientific mandate, EXM is now projecting and building a significantly larger and additional facility in Portugal which will operate as an EU-GMP refinery. Once complete and licensed this industrial refinery will be used by EXM as its base for the distribution of cannabis ingredients in the EU and North America on a commercial basis. EXM's activities are focused on the production of high-grade cannabis and hemp ingredients for the pharmaceutical, therapeutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries. The Company proposes to sell the produced ingredients to international medical markets.

Neither the CSE nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.Neither the CSE nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CSE: EXM| FSE: A2PAW2

Certain information contained herein may constitute 'forward-looking information' under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, 'will be', 'expected', 'proposes', 'intends' or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results 'will' occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business operations, the extraction of cannabis ingredients and the exportation of the extracts, the results of testing at our facilities established for the European market, future laws and regulations governing the sale of our products in Europe and elsewhere, and the potential to generate sales, and completion of a Qualifying Financing, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of EXM to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information.There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. EXM will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that is incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.