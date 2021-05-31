Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Exopharm Limited
  News
  Summary
    EX1   AU0000030975

EXOPHARM LIMITED

(EX1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exopharm (EX1) : Initiation - All the parts for drug delivery development

05/31/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Edison Investment Research Limited 
Exopharm (EX1): Initiation - All the parts for drug delivery development 
31-May-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 31 May 2021 
 
Exopharm (EX1): Initiation - All the parts for drug delivery development 
We are initiating research on Exopharm, a company focused on providing solutions for the development of targeted 
therapeutics using extracellular vesicles (EVs). EVs are small packets of material naturally released by cells in the 
body that are being investigated for their therapeutic properties and for improving drug delivery, and Exopharm has a 
suite of technology that may be useful for the development and manufacture of EV therapeutics. Its goal is to 
out-license this platform to one or more major pharmaceutical partners for the development of EV-based drugs. 
 
EVs are small packets of plasma membrane that bud from a range of different cell types. They resemble liposomes in some 
respects because they are composed of a lipid bilayer, but can contain surface proteins and carry a range of molecules 
important for intracellular signalling, such as nucleotides. They were initially studied as therapeutics in their own 
right (ie naïve EVs), but are also of great interest in drug delivery (engineered EVs). EVs are readily taken up by 
cells in a targeted manner and deliver their cargo directly into the cell, and the goal is that these properties can be 
utilised for tissue-specific delivery of therapeutics. This being said, all programmes in this space are still at a 
very early stage and some of the first are only now entering the clinic. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Financials
Sales 2020 2,67  2,06  2,06 
Net income 2020 -5,28 M -4,08 M -4,08 M
Net cash 2020 0,83 M 0,64 M 0,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,45x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 98,2 M 75,6 M 75,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 8 643 101x
Nbr of Employees 41
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart EXOPHARM LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Exopharm Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOPHARM LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ian Dixon Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Jason Watson Non-Executive Chairman
Gregor Lichtfuss Chief Operating Officer
Elizabeth McGregor Secretary & Director
Christopher Baldwin Chief Commercial Officer & Deputy CEO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXOPHARM LIMITED9.65%76
MODERNA, INC.77.09%74 287
LONZA GROUP AG2.39%48 077
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.34.04%46 029
CELLTRION, INC.-23.82%33 536
SEAGEN INC.-11.30%28 192