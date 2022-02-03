Exopharm : Response to ASX Query

3 February 2022

Exopharm Limited ("EX1"): Aware Query. Reference 46129 dated 1 February 2022

Exopharm Limited (ASX: EX1) ("Exopharm" or the "Company") refers to your Aware Query letter dated 1 February 2022 ("Aware Letter") and provides the following responses, with the noted terms as defined in the Aware Letter:

1. Does EX1 consider the following to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities:

the Information; and the Clarified Information.

In respect of question 1.1: Yes, EX1 considers this to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities.

This is reflected by EX1 marking the applicable ASX release as price sensitive and the resultant increase following the announcement of the applicable ASX release with the shares trading from $0.43 prior to the ASX release to a closing share price of $0.48 (an 11.6% increase) on the day of the ASX release.

In respect of question 1.2: No, EX1 does not considers the Clarified Information to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price or value of its securities.

This is reflected by EX1 marking the applicable ASX release as not price sensitive.

2. If the answer to question 1.1 or 1.2 is "no", please advise the basis for that view. In answering this question please address the fact that the Announcement was marked sensitive by EX1 and the increase in EX1's securities post the release of the Announcement.

