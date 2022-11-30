Advanced search
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:25 2022-11-30 am EST
74.42 EUR   +0.70%
02:45a2022 Exor Investor and Analyst Conference Call
11/29Gianluca Ferrero indicated Chairman of Juventus
11/29Gianluca Ferrero indicated Chairman of Juventus
2022 Exor Investor and Analyst Conference Call

11/30/2022 | 02:46am EST
Exor (“Exor” or the “Company”) will hold today its 2022 Investor and Analyst Call in virtual mode, hosted by Exor’s CEO John Elkann together with the Company’s leadership team.

The event will start at 4:00pm CET / 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am EST and will be accessible live both via listen-only webcast and audio conference.

Details for accessing the event are available under the Investors & Media - Presentations section of Exor’s website or at the following link. Please note that registration is required.

Analysts and Investors interested in raising a question during the event will be able to do so via phone at the end of the presentation or via the Q&A tab in the webcast platform from the start of the event.

The presentation materials will be made available on Exor’s website (www.exor.com) from the start of the event.

For those unable to participate in the live session, the webcast link will remain active for replay until 30 November 2023.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 1 528 M 1 580 M 1 580 M
Net income 2022 3 196 M 3 305 M 3 305 M
Net cash 2022 4 510 M 4 663 M 4 663 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,50x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 17 069 M 17 650 M 17 650 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,22x
EV / Sales 2023 9,42x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 95,5%
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 73,90 €
Average target price 91,50 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Suzanne Heywood Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.0.00%17 650
PACCAR, INC.18.13%36 258
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-4.12%26 345
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-14.35%21 510
KOMATSU LTD.16.73%21 456
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-7.25%21 135