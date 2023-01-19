Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:06 2023-01-18 am EST
73.50 EUR   -0.08%
Exor's non-executive director Andrea Agnelli will not stand for re-election
Andrea Agnelli Resigns from Boards of Exor, Stellantis

01/19/2023 | 01:59am EST
By Ed Frankl


Andrea Agnelli will step down from the boards of Exor NV and car maker Stellantis NV, the two companies said late Wednesday, following a police probe at Juventus, the Italian soccer club where he was chairman.

Mr. Agnelli won't stand as a nonexecutive director of his industrialist family's holding company Exor at this year's annual general meeting, the company said. He was reappointed to a three-year term in 2020.

Exor nominated Mr. Agnelli to the board of Stellantis, of which it owns 14%, in 2021. His resignation is effective at the company's 2023's AGM.

Exor will designate the successor director for the auto manufacturer's board, Stellantis said.

Mr. Agnelli also formally stepped down as chairman of Italian soccer club Juventus Football Club SpA at its shareholder meeting on Wednesday, after its entire board resigned last year following a police investigation into the club's player transfer activity.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-19-23 0159ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
EXOR N.V. -0.08% 73.5 Real-time Quote.7.61%
JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB S.P.A. -0.81% 0.3418 Delayed Quote.8.10%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.67% 14.262 Real-time Quote.7.48%
STELLANTIS N.V. -0.65% 14.268 Delayed Quote.7.57%
