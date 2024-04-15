EXOR N.V.
EXOR N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date15 apr 2024 - 09:04
Statutory nameEXOR N.V.
TitleExor Press Release - Restart of Announced Share Buyback Program
Previous result
Next result

Date last update: 15 April 2024

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

EXOR NV published this content on 15 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2024 08:36:06 UTC.