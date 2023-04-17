Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:21 2023-04-17 am EDT
76.84 EUR   -1.21%
12:54pExor : 2022: Another milestone year in Exor's Equity Story
Alphavalue
12:01pGlobal markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
04:33aAgnellis' Exor eyes further healthcare investment for expansion
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exor : 2022: Another milestone year in Exor's Equity Story

04/17/2023 | 12:54pm EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 528 M 1 679 M 1 679 M
Net income 2022 3 292 M 3 618 M 3 618 M
Net Debt 2022 723 M 794 M 794 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,55x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 17 899 M 19 545 M 19 674 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,2x
EV / Sales 2023 23,1x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 77,78 €
Average target price 96,75 €
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Suzanne Heywood Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.13.88%19 674
PACCAR, INC.10.22%38 000
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG3.96%27 218
EPIROC AB (PUBL)11.40%23 609
KOMATSU LTD.13.87%23 163
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-8.84%19 593
