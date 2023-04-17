|
Exor : 2022: Another milestone year in Exor's Equity Story
|Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
|Sales 2022
1 528 M
1 679 M
1 679 M
|Net income 2022
3 292 M
3 618 M
3 618 M
|Net Debt 2022
723 M
794 M
794 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|5,55x
|Yield 2022
|0,57%
|Capitalization
17 899 M
19 545 M
19 674 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|12,2x
|EV / Sales 2023
|23,1x
|Nbr of Employees
|263 284
|Free-Float
|95,5%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|77,78 €
|Average target price
|96,75 €
|Spread / Average Target
|24,4%