Security EXO

EXOR N.V.

Equities EXO NL0012059018

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:11 2023-07-03 am EDT Intraday chart for Exor N.V. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
81.64 EUR -0.05% +3.55% +19.53%
EXOR : EPS upgrade (2022: -20.5%, 2023: +13.5%)
Jun. 27 FTSE 100 edges up after strong start in New York AN

EXOR : EPS upgrade (2022: -20.5%, 2023: +13.5%)

Today at 11:12 am

Quotes 5-day view

Date Price Change Volume
2023-07-03 81.64 -0.05% 74 412
2023-06-30 81.68 +0.54% 199,836
2023-06-29 81.24 +0.82% 140,891
2023-06-28 80.58 +1.95% 167,081
2023-06-27 79.04 +0.25% 107,724

Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:11 2023-07-03 am EDT

Chart Exor N.V.

Chart Exor N.V.
Company Profile

Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. For over a century, Exor N.V. has built great companies and made successful investments worldwide with a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. With a Net Asset Value of over EUR 28 billion, its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor N.V. is the largest shareholder: Ferrari (construction and sale of luxury sports vehicles), Stellantis N.V. (construction of automobiles, utility vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles and equipment), CNH Industrial (design and manufacture of commercial vehicles and agricultural and construction equipment), Juventus Football Club (operation of a soccer club), Iveco Group N.V. (design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems), The Economist (newspaper and magazine publishing), GEDI Gruppo Editoriale (newspaper and magazine publishing), and SHANG XIA (design of luxury furniture, homeware, apparel, leather goods, jewelry and accessories).
Sector
Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
Calendar
2023-09-12 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Exor N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
81.68EUR
Average target price
99.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.51%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Sector Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.
Chart Analysis Exor N.V.
+19.53% 20 469 M $
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Chart Analysis CNH Industrial N.V.
-9.74% 19 209 M $
EPIROC AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Epiroc AB (publ)
+8.93% 21 731 M $
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Toyota Industries Corporation
+44.41% 22 021 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Kubota Corporation
+17.34% 17 119 M $
KOMATSU LTD.
Chart Analysis Komatsu Ltd.
+37.66% 25 382 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG
Chart Analysis Knorr-Bremse AG
+32.95% 12 315 M $
ALSTOM
Chart Analysis Alstom
+18.97% 11 365 M $
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Daimler Truck Holding AG
+14.15% 29 648 M $
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Chart Analysis Metso Outotec Oyj
+17.46% 9 964 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
