|Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:35:23 2023-08-16 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|81.46 EUR
|+0.54%
|-0.80%
|+19.27%
|06:32pm
|EXOR : Exor delivers on its diversification strategy
|Aug. 14
|European Equities Close Mixed in Monday Trading; Exor Acquires 15% Stake in Royal Philips
|MT
Today at 12:32 pm
Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. For over a century, Exor N.V. has built great companies and made successful investments worldwide with a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. With a Net Asset Value of over EUR 28 billion, its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor N.V. is the largest shareholder: Ferrari (construction and sale of luxury sports vehicles), Stellantis N.V. (construction of automobiles, utility vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles and equipment), CNH Industrial (design and manufacture of commercial vehicles and agricultural and construction equipment), Juventus Football Club (operation of a soccer club), Iveco Group N.V. (design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems), The Economist (newspaper and magazine publishing), GEDI Gruppo Editoriale (newspaper and magazine publishing), and SHANG XIA (design of luxury furniture, homeware, apparel, leather goods, jewelry and accessories).
2023-09-12 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
81.02EUR
Average target price
99.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.50%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+19.27%
|20 275 M $
|+7.24%
|21 478 M $
|+38.19%
|21 662 M $
|+18.74%
|17 825 M $
|-17.31%
|17 642 M $
|+38.25%
|26 383 M $
|+26.33%
|11 240 M $
|+11.74%
|10 764 M $
|+17.22%
|30 480 M $
|+5.55%
|9 105 M $