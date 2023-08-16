  1. Markets
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 11:25:23 2023-08-16 am EDT
81.46 EUR +0.54% -0.80% +19.27%
06:32pm EXOR : Exor delivers on its diversification strategy Alphavalue
EXOR N.V. : Ex-dividend day for for final dividend FA

Exor N.V. is a diversified holding company controlled by the Agnelli family. For over a century, Exor N.V. has built great companies and made successful investments worldwide with a culture that combines entrepreneurial spirit and financial discipline. With a Net Asset Value of over EUR 28 billion, its portfolio is principally made up of companies in which Exor N.V. is the largest shareholder: Ferrari (construction and sale of luxury sports vehicles), Stellantis N.V. (construction of automobiles, utility vehicles, and construction and agricultural vehicles and equipment), CNH Industrial (design and manufacture of commercial vehicles and agricultural and construction equipment), Juventus Football Club (operation of a soccer club), Iveco Group N.V. (design, manufacture and marketing of commercial and specialized vehicles and transmission systems), The Economist (newspaper and magazine publishing), GEDI Gruppo Editoriale (newspaper and magazine publishing), and SHANG XIA (design of luxury furniture, homeware, apparel, leather goods, jewelry and accessories).
Calendar
2023-09-12 - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Exor N.V.

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
3
Last Close Price
81.02EUR
Average target price
99.25EUR
Spread / Average Target
+22.50%
EPS Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.
Chart Analysis Exor N.V.
+19.27% 20 275 M $
EPIROC AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Epiroc AB (publ)
+7.24% 21 478 M $
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Toyota Industries Corporation
+38.19% 21 662 M $
KUBOTA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Kubota Corporation
+18.74% 17 825 M $
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.
Chart Analysis CNH Industrial N.V.
-17.31% 17 642 M $
KOMATSU LTD.
Chart Analysis Komatsu Ltd.
+38.25% 26 383 M $
KNORR-BREMSE AG
Chart Analysis Knorr-Bremse AG
+26.33% 11 240 M $
ALSTOM
Chart Analysis Alstom
+11.74% 10 764 M $
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG
Chart Analysis Daimler Truck Holding AG
+17.22% 30 480 M $
METSO OUTOTEC OYJ
Chart Analysis Metso Outotec Oyj
+5.55% 9 105 M $
Other Heavy Machinery & Vehicles
