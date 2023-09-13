EXOR DELIVERS 23% GROWTH IN NAV PER SHARE IN H1,
OUTPERFORMING MSCI BY 11 p.p.
€1 BILLION BUYBACK PROGRAM ANNOUNCED
WITH TENDER OFFER AT UP TO 10% PREMIUM
• Exor reports NAV of €34.2 billion at 30 June 2023. NAV per share increased 22.8% over the first half of 2023, while outperforming the MSCI World Index by 11.3 p.p., mainly driven by the market performance of Listed Companies.
• Net debt was €0.1 billion at 30 June 2023, from a net cash position of €0.8 billion at 31 December 2022, mainly driven by cash deployment into Companies, Investments and share buyback, partially offset by dividends received.
• The Board of Directors approved today a €1 billion buyback program. Up to €750 million of this will be executed in the form of a Tender Offer to be launched on 14 September 2023, at a premium of up to 10%.
