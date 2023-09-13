2023 First Half-Year Report

Board Report

14 Exor performance measures

  1. Review of the Consolidated Results of the Exor Group - Shortened
  1. Review of the Consolidated Results of the Exor Group
  1. Subsequent events and 2023 outlook

56 Exor Group - Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2023

98 Responsibility statement

Independent Auditor's Report

Exor N.V.

Corporate Seat: Amsterdam, the Netherlands

Principal Office: Gustav Mahlerplein 25 - 1082 MS Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Share Capital: €7,328,612

Amsterdam Dutch Commercial Register under number 64236277

Board of Directors

Chairman

Nitin Nohria

Chief Executive Officer

John Elkann

Non-independentNon-executive Directors

Tiberto Ruy Brandolini D'Adda

Ginevra Elkann

Alessandro Nasi

Independent

Non-executive Directors

Melissa Bethell

Marc Bolland

Laurence Debroux

Sandra Dembeck

Axel Dumas

Compensation and Nominating Committee

Marc Bolland (Chair), Axel Dumas and Nitin Nohria

Audit Committee

Laurence Debroux (Chair), Marc Bolland, Sandra Dembeck and Nitin Nohria

ESG Committee

Nitin Nohria (Chair), Melissa Bethell and Laurence Debroux

Independent Auditors

Deloitte Accountants B.V.

Expiry of term of office

The Board's appointment will expire concurrently with the shareholders' meeting that will approve the 2025 annual financial statements, hence in 2026

2023 HIGHLIGHTS

KEY FIGURES

€ million

30/6/2023

31/12/2022

Gross Asset Value

38,426

32,487

Gross Debt

(4,228)

(4,234)

Net Asset Value

34,189

28,233

Net Asset Value per share - €

150.21

122.34

Market capitalization

19,113

16,460

Share Price - €

81.68

68.30

Discount to Net Asset Value (%)

(45.6)%

(44.2)%

Net Financial Position of Exor Holdings System

(133)

795

Loan-to-Value ratio (%)

0.4 %

n.a.

€ million

Six months ended 30 June

2023

2022

Net profit from continuing operations

3,487

2,170

Net profit

3,487

1,117

of which attributable to owners of the parent

2,157

265

Dividends received

815

794

Dividends paid

(99)

(100)

Dividends per share paid - €

0.44

0.43

Six months ended 30 June

Earnings per share (€)(a)

2023

2022

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent - basic

9.535

1.147

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent - diluted

9.372

1.143

Earnings per share (€) from continuing operations

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent - basic

9.535

5.722

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent - diluted

9.372

5.718

  1. Additional details on the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share are provided in Note 10 to the Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.

