2023 First Half-Year Report
Board Report
- Board of Directors, Committees and Independent Auditors
3 2023 Highlights
7 Profile
14 Exor performance measures
- Review of the Consolidated Results of the Exor Group - Shortened
- Review of the Consolidated Results of the Exor Group
- Subsequent events and 2023 outlook
56 Exor Group - Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2023
98 Responsibility statement
Independent Auditor's Report
Exor N.V.
Corporate Seat: Amsterdam, the Netherlands
Principal Office: Gustav Mahlerplein 25 - 1082 MS Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Share Capital: €7,328,612
Amsterdam Dutch Commercial Register under number 64236277
BOARD REPORT 1
Board of Directors
Chairman
Nitin Nohria
Chief Executive Officer
John Elkann
Non-independentNon-executive Directors
Tiberto Ruy Brandolini D'Adda
Ginevra Elkann
Alessandro Nasi
Independent
Non-executive Directors
Melissa Bethell
Marc Bolland
Laurence Debroux
Sandra Dembeck
Axel Dumas
Compensation and Nominating Committee
Marc Bolland (Chair), Axel Dumas and Nitin Nohria
Audit Committee
Laurence Debroux (Chair), Marc Bolland, Sandra Dembeck and Nitin Nohria
ESG Committee
Nitin Nohria (Chair), Melissa Bethell and Laurence Debroux
Independent Auditors
Deloitte Accountants B.V.
Expiry of term of office
The Board's appointment will expire concurrently with the shareholders' meeting that will approve the 2025 annual financial statements, hence in 2026
2
BOARD REPORT
2023 HIGHLIGHTS
BOARD REPORT
3
KEY FIGURES
€ million
30/6/2023
31/12/2022
Gross Asset Value
38,426
32,487
Gross Debt
(4,228)
(4,234)
Net Asset Value
34,189
28,233
Net Asset Value per share - €
150.21
122.34
Market capitalization
19,113
16,460
Share Price - €
81.68
68.30
Discount to Net Asset Value (%)
(45.6)%
(44.2)%
Net Financial Position of Exor Holdings System
(133)
795
Loan-to-Value ratio (%)
0.4 %
n.a.
€ million
Six months ended 30 June
2023
2022
Net profit from continuing operations
3,487
2,170
Net profit
3,487
1,117
of which attributable to owners of the parent
2,157
265
Dividends received
815
794
Dividends paid
(99)
(100)
Dividends per share paid - €
0.44
0.43
Six months ended 30 June
Earnings per share (€)(a)
2023
2022
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent - basic
9.535
1.147
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent - diluted
9.372
1.143
Earnings per share (€) from continuing operations
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent - basic
9.535
5.722
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of the parent - diluted
9.372
5.718
- Additional details on the calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share are provided in Note 10 to the Half-Year Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements.
4
BOARD REPORT
