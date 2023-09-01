EXOR HALF-YEAR 2023 RESULTS

On Thursday September 14th, 2023

at 2:00pm CEST / 1:00pm BST / 8:00am EDT

Exor's CFO Guido de Boer will host a conference call

for analysts and institutional investors.

The presentation, followed by a Q&A session, will be held in English

and accessible live both via audio conference (phone) and listen-only webcast (any device).

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

REGISTRATION: AUDIO CONFERENCE DIAL-IN

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI545abaa368144fa6be5bddaef495c835

REGISTRATION: WEBCAST

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4kk5g5dn

Participants interested in raising a question will be able to do so via phone or via the Q&A tab in the webcast platform from the start of the event.

The presentation material will be available for download

at www.exor.com from the start of the event.

A webcast replay will be available after the event

and until September 14th, 2024 by accessing the webcast link.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For any further information please do not hesitate to contact

Investor Relations

at ir@exor.comor +31 (0) 20 240 2 222

Attachments

Disclaimer

