Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Exor N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXO   NL0012059018

EXOR N.V.

(EXO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:14:12 2023-04-18 am EDT
78.22 EUR   +1.80%
10:48aExor N.V. : Holding discount
MS
04/17Exor : 2022: Another milestone year in Exor's Equity Story
Alphavalue
04/17Global markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exor N.V. : Holding discount

04/18/2023 | 10:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The market is not always right, but it is rarely wrong. The annual results of the Agnelli family's holding company, published yesterday, allow us to verify the adage.

Exor is continuing to reconfigure its asset portfolio. This portfolio is still dominated by the three holdings of the former Fiat empire: Ferrari, Stellantis and CNH, accounting for three quarters of the gross asset value.

The highlight of the year was the EUR 8.6 billion sale of the reinsurer PartnerRe to the French mutual group Covéa. These funds are being redeployed to new, more profitable investments, for example in the healthcare sector with the acquisition of a 10% stake in Institut Mérieux.

Exor's market capitalization has been discounting its reported net asset value for years, typically by 30% to 40%, which is more than the discounts of European family holdings such as FFP or GBL.

Was the market ahead of the game here? In 2022, the said net asset value decreased by 7.6%, penalized mainly by the - slight - underperformance of the three major listed holdings. Is this just a cyclical effect? Not sure: Ferrari is valued at its historical highs, while Stellantis and CNH remain highly exposed to the risk of recession.

New investments represent only 5% of assets, and cash 20%: as it stands, Exor remains a bet concentrated on the restructured Fiat empire, and it is true that it is singularly embellished. The transformation will therefore take time. This deserves a discount, and the market has not been deceived so far.

Despite the EUR 500 million that has been earmarked for this by 2022 - i.e. 6% of the proceeds from the sale of PartnerRe - one may be surprised at the lack of enthusiasm that the group is putting into buying back its own shares, when it is communicating with such abandon about the discount in its market capitalization.

It may not look good, but the family and John Elkann intend to devote their resources to diversifying the asset portfolio rather than increasing their concentration in the former Fiat empire.


© MarketScreener.com 2023
All news about EXOR N.V.
10:48aExor N.V. : Holding discount
MS
04/17Exor : 2022: Another milestone year in Exor's Equity Story
Alphavalue
04/17Global markets live: SocGen, Tesla, Merck, Netflix, BAE Systems...
MS
04/17Agnellis' Exor eyes further healthcare investment for expansion
RE
04/17Exor to Launch Final Tranche of EUR500 Million Share Buyback Program
MT
04/17Exor picks Nohria as new chairman to succeed World Bank nominee Banga
RE
04/17Exor Nominates Successor to Outgoing Chairman
MT
04/17Exor 2022 Net Profit Surged, Names Nitin Nohria as New Chairman
DJ
04/17Exor Well Positioned to Continue Building Great Companies and Deliver Superior Returns ..
GL
04/17Exor Well Positioned to Continue Building Great Companies and Deliver Superior Returns ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXOR N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 528 M 1 668 M 1 668 M
Net income 2022 3 292 M 3 595 M 3 595 M
Net Debt 2022 723 M 789 M 789 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,48x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 17 683 M 19 309 M 19 309 M
EV / Sales 2022 12,0x
EV / Sales 2023 26,3x
Nbr of Employees 263 284
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart EXOR N.V.
Duration : Period :
Exor N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXOR N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 76,84 €
Average target price 96,75 €
Spread / Average Target 25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Jacob Philip Elkann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajaypal S. Banga Chairman
Suzanne Heywood Chief Operating Officer
Laurence Debroux Independent Non-Executive Director
Marc Jan Bolland Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXOR N.V.12.50%19 309
PACCAR, INC.11.03%38 282
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG5.23%27 372
EPIROC AB (PUBL)13.46%23 992
KOMATSU LTD.13.00%22 855
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V.-8.59%19 647
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer